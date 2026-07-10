Rahm Emanuel flew to Tel Aviv this week to tell Israelis a hard truth. That was the pitch, anyway. He opened with four words Israelis “don’t hear often anymore” — I understand your cynicism — invoked his uncle’s grave on the Mount of Olives, his father’s service in the War of Independence, thirty years of standing up for Israel “when it was politically costly.” By the time he got to policy, the scaffolding of Jewish authenticity was already fully built. That scaffolding was the point.

Because underneath it, the speech makes an argument that would not sound out of place at a DSA fundraiser with the serial numbers filed off: unconditional American support has enabled Israeli recklessness, Netanyahu’s government is “complicit in the horrors” in the West Bank, the “so-called Greater Israel” is a fanaticism equivalent to “from the river to the sea.” He proposes sanctioning Israelis who attack Palestinian civilians or property, sanctioning officials who support that violence, sanctioning banks and construction companies tied to settlements. He wants Israel to buy its own weapons at market rates instead of on the American taxpayer’s dime. He wants a “23-state solution” that routes Palestinian accountability through the Arab League instead of through Ramallah directly.

None of this is unreasonable on its face. Some of it — the Arab League as a genuine enforcement mechanism, rather than a rhetorical shield the Palestinian leadership has hidden behind for decades — is even a real idea. But the speech has to be read for what it omits as much as for what it says, and the omissions all run in the same direction.

The Math Doesn’t Add Up

Emanuel’s own speech recites the history: Barak offered Arafat 98% of what the Palestinians were asking for in 2000 and got the Second Intifada. Olmert made a comparable offer in 2007 and Abbas walked away. Rabin extended the olive branch at Oslo and got a wave of bus bombings at Dizengoff, Ramat Gan, and Mahane Yehuda. Three concessions, three rejections, three waves of violence — by his own account, not mine.

And yet the speech’s entire operating theory is that a fourth concession, this one on settlement activity, will produce a different outcome — provided 21 Arab governments finally step up and discipline the Palestinian leadership themselves. Maybe that’s true. It would represent a real structural change from Oslo, where enforcement was never external. But Emanuel doesn’t actually make that case. He asserts it, pivots quickly past it, and spends far more of the speech’s real estate on what Israel and Netanyahu have done wrong than on what forty years of Palestinian leadership — corrupt, unaccountable, and never once described in the speech with anything like the specificity leveled at Netanyahu — would need to do differently for this time to be different.

That imbalance is the tell. If you’re going to ask a country to make a fourth unilateral bet after three burned it, the burden of proof is not on Israel.

Judea and Samaria Was Not Stolen

The speech’s language — “settling in the West Bank,” “so-called Greater Israel,” Israel’s presence there treated throughout as the original sin requiring correction — accepts a framing that deserves to be argued with, not assumed. The territory came under Israeli control in 1967 after Jordan, ignoring Israeli warnings to stay out of the war, attacked anyway. No sovereign Palestinian state existed there before that war for Israel to have displaced. Jordan’s own hold on the territory since 1948 had been recognized by almost no one. This is territory a losing aggressor forfeited, not territory taken from a peaceful neighbor.

You can believe international law treats territorial change from a defensive war differently — and that argument exists — while also noticing that Emanuel’s speech doesn’t engage that argument at all. It simply assumes the illegitimacy of the Israeli position and asks Israel to act accordingly. That’s not “reasonable centrism.” That’s a policy conclusion smuggled in as a shared premise.

The Rigged Game

It is worth remembering, every time an American politician invokes “international legitimacy” as the metric Israel has failed to meet, what that metric actually consists of. The UN General Assembly has produced more condemnations of Israel than of every other country on earth combined in some years — a body where an automatic Arab-and-non-aligned voting bloc decides outcomes before any facts are argued. When the game is built to produce a predetermined verdict, “you’re losing international legitimacy” is not really a diagnosis. It’s a description of the scoreboard in a rigged contest, dressed up as an argument.

Real international law bodies applying actual legal tests, like the ICJ, have occasionally produced more mixed rulings, even affirming Israel’s right to self-defense in the same opinions that criticized specific policies. But Emanuel’s speech doesn’t distinguish between the UNGA’s vote-counting theater and a genuine legal proceeding. It just cites “the world” as a verdict, the same undifferentiated “world” that gave Israel 55% favorability in 2022 and 37% today — as though public opinion in a media environment saturated with one-sided framing is itself proof of Israeli wrongdoing rather than proof of how effectively the wrongdoing has been narrated.

Obama in a Kippah

Here is the part that should trouble people more than the policy specifics: none of this is new. It’s the same argument Emanuel made in 2009, as Obama’s chief of staff, when he pushed Netanyahu on settlement construction and got publicly labeled a “self-loathing Jew” for it — a label he now cites, in this very speech, as proof of his own credibility. It’s the same instinct that produced the JCPOA, which Emanuel still describes approvingly despite Iran’s undisclosed enrichment sites and the money that flowed to Hezbollah, Assad, and the Houthis once sanctions relief hit. It’s the same instinct that, in Obama’s final weeks in office, let UN Security Council Resolution 2334 pass by American abstention rather than veto — the first time in decades the U.S. declined to shield Israel from a hostile Security Council resolution, timed for a moment when Obama had nothing left to lose politically.

Run the personnel forward and the throughline gets clearer, not murkier. Biden’s foreign policy apparatus — Klain, Blinken, Sullivan, Rice — was Obama’s foreign policy apparatus wearing new titles. Whatever you think of the “shadow presidency” framing, the staffing overlap is not in dispute, and it tracks a consistent Democratic-establishment instinct on Israel across three nominal administrations: 2009 Obama, the Biden years, and now a Rahm Emanuel candidacy warming up for 2028.

The only thing that’s actually changed is the electorate he’s performing for. In 2009, “conditional support” was a controversial, career-costing position inside his own party. Today, with 80% of Democrats holding an unfavorable view of Israel, it’s the moderate lane — the only position between actual anti-Zionism and a Democratic electorate that has moved well past where Emanuel has ever stood. He isn’t evolving. The ground moved, and he adjusted his footing to stay in the same relative spot: just left of where the loudest voices in his party are, while dressed in enough Jewish biography to avoid being mistaken for one of them.

That’s the real story here, and it’s a more useful one than “Rahm criticized Netanyahu.” An American Jewish political figure spent thirty years building credibility as a friend of Israel, and is now spending that credibility to make a version of the Obama-Carter argument sound reasonable to an audience that would have rejected it from anyone else. The kippah is real. The distance from Obama’s own instincts is not.

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