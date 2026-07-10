Cary M. Silverman

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
1dEdited

"The ground moved, and he adjusted his footing to stay in the same relative spot: just left of where the loudest voices in his party are ..."

I agree with everything in this essay, but shouldn't this be, "... just right of where the loudest voices in his party are"? Because he's moved left, to keep up with the leftward shift of the Democrats, but he's still to the relative right of the loudest voices in the party, i.e. the far left/progressives/DSA. He isn't further left than they are.

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
2d

Rahm Emanuel = Chaim Rumkowski, the betrayer of Lodz Jews.

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