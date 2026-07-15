Cary M. Silverman

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Tom Schneider
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Being a member of Congress used to be very honorable. Today, with the likes of Ro Khanna and the “Squad” along with the DSA now gaining victories (in SOLID BLUE DISTRICTS with fossilized incumbents with no social media footprint), it’s no wonder the approval rating for this “institution” is in the toilet. Same applies to Mamdani and the like. Where are we headed, Ms. Silverman?

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