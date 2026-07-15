Take Ro Khanna out of that van, and nothing happened on July 8th.

Armed settlers menacing Palestinians on a dirt road outside Khirbet Zanuta is not news. It is Wednesday. It has been Wednesday for two years, in a village those settlers already emptied with rifles and bulldozers in 2023, while no one photographed it and no cable network called. What turned a routine ugliness into an international incident was not the settlers. It was the congressman who arrived with a camera, a Parkland-survivor staffer, a Palestinian activist guide, no Israeli coordination, and a verdict he had already written before the van left the highway.

He was not ambushed. He was scheduled.

The itinerary was the argument

Khanna did not tour the West Bank. He toured a conclusion. Every stop was chosen and hosted by Palestinian activists; the Israeli government was not coordinated with, which is the single most reliable way to guarantee that no one clears the road ahead of you and no one is standing between you and whoever shows up. Three weeks before he boarded that van, he had signed a pledge committing him to the vocabulary — genocide, apartheid — and he announced, before arriving, that any politician unwilling to use those words was morally compromised. The finding was filed before the fact-finding began.

Then he selected, as his flagship stop, the one location on the map most certain to produce the footage: a village whose residents had been driven out by settler violence, inside Area C, in a restricted zone he had no clearance to enter. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s analogy was crude but not wrong — you do not stroll onto an American air base because you would like a look around and then act astonished when someone with a rifle asks who you are.

None of this required the settlers to be scripted. It required only that Khanna go where they were, without the protection he declined to arrange, with a camera, having already decided what the pictures would mean.

Then he improved it in post

A single true story does not need three endings.

His tweet said the IDF continued his detention. His own aide told reporters they were released the moment soldiers arrived. He told CNN they were freed only after the embassy reached a senior Israeli official. Each version is slightly more dramatic than the last, and each was delivered to a different audience.

The weapons grew, too. The IDF said it was reviewing the identity of the armed individual — singular. Khanna’s account described settlers, plural. On television, twice, he called their rifles “machine guns.” They were M4 carbines — a distinction a man who now itemizes American munitions in Israeli hands knows perfectly well how to make, when he wants to.

And here is the part that gives the game away: the real story was already damning. By the account of the Times photographer present, the soldiers who finally arrived stood around, chatted with the men blocking the road, and smoked. That is a genuine indictment — of indifference, of a military that treats settler harassment as background noise. It needed no help. But “bored soldiers, blocked road, ninety minutes of nothing” does not book a cable hit. “American congressman detained at gunpoint” does. He chose the version that made him the story.

Then he sat on the footage from Wednesday to Saturday, and released it in the same week his endorsement of Graham Platner collapsed under sexual-misconduct allegations that ended Platner’s campaign — the same week he had told the Times, unprompted, that it would not be smart to detain a man weighing a presidential run. He knew exactly what the tape was worth. He knew before he shot it.

The two-year rebuild

This is not a story about one bad week in the West Bank. It is the capstone of a reconstruction.

There was a Ro Khanna who voted, after October 7, for resolutions affirming Israel’s right to defend itself and condemning campus support for Hamas and Hezbollah. Who took the meetings, courted the Trump-curious, co-wrote the CHIPS Act, and built a decade-long national brand as the reasonable, tech-friendly, synthesis-minded face of Silicon Valley Democrats. That man won four elections.

By this April, he was calling to cut off all American arms to Israel — offensive and defensive alike. TrackAIPAC, which red-carded him in 2024, endorsed him in 2026: the first sitting member of Congress ever to complete that particular round trip. Convictions do not usually reverse that cleanly. Electorates do. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats now say the United States supports Israel too much. Khanna did not lead that shift. He tracked it — arriving a step ahead of the pack, with footage to prove he got there first.

Look at the rest of the ledger and the pattern stops looking like coincidence. He got himself arrested at a protest — a first, for the party’s most Republican-friendly progressive. He mounted an Epstein-files crusade with Thomas Massie, a subject that interested him precisely when it became the biggest story in America. He anointed Zohran Mamdani “one of the five most consequential Democrats in the nation,” pronounced the progressive movement “on the ascendancy,” and endorsed DSA-aligned candidates to prove he meant it. He shared a stage at ArabCon in Dearborn with panelists who joked about October 7 and told a laughing room they would never condemn “Palestinian resistance” — and opened his own remarks by mocking the suggestion he was consorting with radicals.

Arrest, Israel reversal, Epstein, Mamdani, Dearborn, Zanuta. One election cycle. Even friendly commentary has landed on the phrase fair-weather radicalism.

He is not an ideologue. He is a market.

An ideologue picks a coalition for its convictions. Khanna picked his for its arithmetic.

Notice who he now stands beside. Some of these allies did not arrive at their sympathies after watching a long war grind through Gaza. DSA’s New York chapter was in Times Square celebrating October 7 as resistance on October 8th — before Israel had fired a shot in response. That is not grief radicalized by bombardment. That is a preexisting hostility to the Jewish state’s existence, waiting for a vocabulary it could say out loud. Khanna’s own condemnations of Hamas are, to his credit, on the record and unambiguous. But a man of genuine moral clarity does not keep finding himself on stages where no one else has any — and never once look uncomfortable.

Notice, too, what he will not argue. He demands the outposts be demolished and calls the whole enterprise apartheid, as though the legal question were closed. It is not. Israel took that territory in 1967 in a war it did not start — after Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran, expelled the UN’s peacekeepers, and promised annihilation. Serious scholars argue that international law does not compel a state to hand defensively-won land back to a hostile occupier whose own claim was never recognized in the first place; Jordan’s 1948–67 hold on the West Bank was acknowledged as legitimate by almost no one. That argument is a minority position, and it deserves an answer. It does not get one — not from Khanna, and not from a single person in the coalition he has assembled. They do not rebut it. They pretend it does not exist, because acknowledging it would complicate a story that sells better simple.

And notice what the pivot has cost him, because that is the proof it is a bet and not a belief. He backed a wealth tax on California’s billionaires and the Silicon Valley donor class that built him turned overnight: Garry Tan calling for a primary challenge, Andreessen Horowitz’s Martin Casado accusing him of “a speed run alienating every moderate,” Vinod Khosla warning he would drive the state’s wealth-creators out. A tech entrepreneur is now running against him on exactly this premise — that the Khanna of 2016 would not recognize the Khanna of 2026. Thiel and a Google co-founder have reportedly discussed funding a serious challenger.

That is not conviction defeating incentive. That is one incentive being weighed against a larger one, and the larger one winning. He has calculated that a national progressive primary electorate is worth more than the donors currently disowning him — and he is probably right, which is the most damning thing about it.

The audience was always the point

He built the coalition first. Then he handed it a hero to cover.

And it covered him exactly as designed: Al Jazeera, the activist press, the outlets whose entire framework was already resistance and occupation and apartheid, running the story as unqualified outrage without pausing over the three endings, or the carbines that became machine guns, or the four-day delay, or the restricted zone, or the pledge he had signed three weeks earlier committing him to the conclusion he then flew eleven thousand miles to announce he had reached.

He is not lying about who he is now. He is lying about the seam. A man who genuinely changed his mind says: I believed X, here is what changed it, now I believe Y. Khanna insists instead that he has been consistent all along — on Hamas, on Zionism, on Israel, on everything — and asks us to believe the record is an optical illusion. That insistence is the tell.

He did not fabricate a conflict. He did something more calculated. He found one, walked into it on purpose, filmed it, embellished it, held it for the right news cycle, and released it to an audience he had spent two years cultivating for precisely this moment.

The settlers on that road were the raw material. Ro Khanna was the conflict.

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