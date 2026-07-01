We landed in Halifax last Monday. Got a cab outside the airport. The driver was Palestinian, so I asked how he ended up in Canada.

He told me his whole story. He came as a teenager from Saudi Arabia, after the second Gulf War. Canada took him in. High school here. College here. He married a Palestinian woman who lives here too. Started a family. He works in IT. The cab is a second job. By any measure, he made it. He was friendly the entire ride. Good tips on where to eat, what to do. A real feel for the city.

Somewhere on the way to the hotel I noticed something out the window. A lot of Sikhs. More than I expected. I had no idea Halifax looked like this now. I said so. I was curious, nothing more.

That is when the ride changed.

“I’m not prejudiced,” he said. Then he told me there are too many Sikhs. They get preferential treatment from the government. Their wages are subsidized. They take jobs from hard-working Canadians. On and on.

I did not engage. I listened.

When I got to the hotel, I checked the claims. Here is what I found.

Preferential treatment is false. Canada’s immigration system does not rank applicants by nationality or religion. It runs on points. Age, skills, language, education, work experience. A Sikh from Punjab goes through the same system as anyone else. Religion is not a category in it.

Subsidized wages is false. There is no program that pays an employer to hire an immigrant at a rate a Canadian doesn’t also qualify for. Wage subsidy programs exist. They are open to citizens and newcomers alike. None are immigrant-only, let alone Sikh-only. The “30 percent back for hiring migrants” line is a meme. Fact-checkers have run it into the ground. It is not real.

Taking jobs is the only claim with any weight, and even that is mostly anxiety. Canada did run high immigration. Housing and services felt it. The government has since cut its targets. Whether this presses wages at the bottom is a fair debate. But he arrived at a fair question through two flat myths and a slur about a visible minority. That is backwards.

Now the part that stayed with me.

The man telling me immigrants are the problem is an immigrant. Canada opened its door to him after a war. He walked through it, built a good life, and now resents the next group walking through the same door. He is the success story arguing against the policy that produced him. He could not see it.

He also let me know he was a “brown Canadian.” That was him placing himself on a ladder. Above the Sikhs out the window. He has done the sorting in his head. What he cannot see is that the people he is sorting against see no difference between him and them. To a bigot in Halifax, the brown Canadian and the Sikh are the same people.

And the grievance was not even his. He is not losing IT contracts to recent arrivals. He is not getting undercut at the wheel. He is comfortable. The resentment was absorbed, not earned. It is in the water now, and a successful man drinks it and hands it to a stranger in his back seat.

One more thing, since I write about it often. In the same ride he mentioned the genocide. He mentioned losing relatives. He said it the way people say settled facts. He did not know we were Jewish. I did not take the bait. But I noticed how easily that word rode in alongside everything else, unquestioned, doing the same work as the rest of it.

The Sikhs he was complaining about have a history in this country. It is not a history of preference. In 1914 a ship called the Komagata Maru arrived in Vancouver carrying 376 passengers, most of them Sikhs. Canada held them in the harbor for two months and sent them back. Between 1910 and 1920 the country admitted 112 Indians in total. That is the actual record. Not preference. Exclusion.

I came to Halifax curious about the city. I got the cab ride instead. I didn’t say much. I listened, and I checked it later. Most of what he told me wasn’t true.

The restaurants were the exception. He sent us to the Bicycle Thief and to Salt and Ash, and both were exactly as good as he promised. I keep coming back to that. We want this kind of talk to come from broken, bitter men, so we can file it away as damage. It came from the guy who nailed the dinner pick. He got the small things right and the big things wrong, and nothing in him felt the gap.

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