There is a question that should unsettle anyone who looks at it honestly. In the 1940s, as Europe’s Jews were being murdered, the world was nearly impossible to move. Today, the same world reaches for the word “genocide” against the Jewish state with a speed and certainty it extends to almost no one else. The distance between those two reactions is not an accident of history. It is a mirror, and antisemitism is what looks back out of it.

Consider first what the indifference of the 1940s actually consisted of. The comfortable story is that the world simply could not believe what was happening — that industrial extermination was too monstrous to credit. But by 1942 and 1943, credible reports had reached Allied governments. The information was there. What was missing was the will to act on it. At Évian in 1938, nation after nation found polite reasons to keep its doors shut to Jewish refugees. The United States left its immigration quotas deliberately unfilled. Britain choked off entry to Palestine with the White Paper at the precise moment escape mattered most. The St. Louis was turned back. The rail lines to the camps went unbombed, on the official rationale that the surest help was winning the war — even as bombers struck industrial targets nearby.

None of this required anyone to want the genocide. It required only that Jewish lives not be worth the cost of visas, ships, sorties, or political capital. The answer, again and again, was that they were not. This is the quiet, administrative, deniable form of antisemitism — the kind that never raises its voice, never signs an order, and still helps six million die. Every individual decision came wrapped in a respectable justification. The aggregate was abandonment.

That is the first face of the thing. The second face is the one we live with now.

Watch which word the world chooses for Israel, and how fast. Not “war.” Not “atrocity,” not “war crime,” not the vocabulary applied to the slaughter in Sudan or the carnage in Syria or the prisons of Iran — conflicts that have killed and displaced on scales that draw a fraction of the outrage. For Israel, and Israel nearly alone, the word reached for is the heaviest one in the language: genocide. The Holocaust word. The word that means what was done to the Jews, now turned and aimed at the Jews.

The chronology indicts the chorus. The placards reading “genocide” went up before Israel’s ground invasion began — some within a day of the attack, while the Israeli dead were still being identified and the hostages were being dragged into Gaza. The word was invoked before the war it claimed to describe existed. Whatever those marchers were responding to, it was not Israeli conduct in Gaza, because there was none yet. They were reacting to Jews who had just been massacred in the worst single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust — a massacre eliminationist in its own intent — and to the prospect that those Jews might defend themselves. An accusation that arrives before the act it claims to describe was never an observation. It was a verdict waiting for a defendant.

The selection is the tell. A world capable of near-total silence on Sudan does not suddenly discover a passion for civilian protection that happens to point only at the Jewish state. The intensity is not calibrated to suffering; it is calibrated to the target. And the choice of weapon — not merely “genocide” but the explicit comparison to Nazis — completes the picture. To call the survivors’ children the new SS is not an argument. It is a desecration. It takes the worst thing ever done to a people and reassigns it as the thing that people now is. Holocaust inversion is recognized as a form of antisemitism precisely because it weaponizes Jewish death against living Jews.

The clearest proof that this is hatred and not analysis comes from a particular figure who appears again and again: the one who denies the Holocaust and invokes it in the same breath. Who says the genocide never happened — and says the Jews are now committing one. These two beliefs cannot both be sincere. One calls the event a fiction; the other summons it as the gravest reality imaginable. No honest mind holds both. What reconciles them is not any fact about history but a fixed posture toward Jews that grabs whichever weapon lies closer. Deny the genocide to wound the survivors; invoke it to defame their heirs. The contradiction is not confusion. It is the confession.

This is the symmetry that ought to disturb us. In the 1940s, antisemitism expressed itself as indifference to real Jewish death — the shrug, the closed border, the unbombed track. Today it expresses itself as eagerness to believe the worst of Jewish life — the reflexive reach for the most damning possible word against the one Jewish state. The mechanism flipped; the object did not. Then, the world could not be moved to save Jews. Now, it cannot wait to condemn them. Underneath both sits the same refusal to extend to Jews the ordinary measure of fairness extended to everyone else.

The lesson the Jewish people drew from the first failure was that their safety could not be entrusted to the goodwill, or even the minimal effort, of others — because when it was tested, the effort was not there. That lesson built a state. The second failure, unfolding now in the vocabulary of the enlightened and the marching, suggests the lesson has not expired. It has only changed its grammar.

The words have consequences. They always did. The only question is whether we will recognize this face of the old hatred any faster than the world recognized the last one.

Share

Leave a comment