Cary M. Silverman

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giselle reischer's avatar
giselle reischer
Jun 7

The Jewish charities are stuck in their old ways. They can not pivot. They also hate Trump and Bibi so they just say words but are useless.

The Dem politicians don’t care about Jews. They feel the Muslims represent a bigger base. Most Jews can’t lower the lever for a Republican even to save themselves.

As a child of two Holocaust survivors, the intergenerational trauma caused by the Holocaust has truly impacted me.

Maybe because of the intermarriage Jews think they are safe. They are not.

I’m a senior and probably won’t be alive to see the end result but it is not good.

I hope the reform Jewish movement pivots but I fear they will not. They are wedded to Tikkum Olam for others but not themselves.

I hope Israel takes care of itself and builds alliances and realizes the Jewish diaspora is not going to help them.

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