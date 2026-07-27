This week a WNBA guard named Sophie Cunningham said something that should not have been news.

She said women and girls should not have to compete against male bodies in women’s sport. She said she wanted to protect young girls. That was the entire offense.

The reaction was immediate. She was accused of hating trans people, an accusation she answered by pointing out that she had never said any such thing. Her words had been about fairness and safety. The response treated them as heresy anyway. Fans called for the league to suspend her. Commentators called the remarks repugnant and said she was harming children. She did not fold. Asked again, she said, “I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense,” and refused to apologize.

Then something quieter happened. Her team declined to burn her. The Fever put out a statement saying their players are thoughtful adults entitled to their own views, and they did not suspend her. The mob wanted a heretic punished. The institution said no.

Here is what got me thinking. The people who came for her march under the banner of women. Feminism. Progress. The side of the vulnerable. And they came for a woman who asked that women be protected.

That is not a glitch in the movement. It is the movement working as designed.

Modern illiberalism is a coalition of strange bedfellows. It bundles causes that do not cohere and asks you to swallow the whole bundle or leave. You may defend women, but only until a trans athlete wants the roster spot. You may celebrate Pride, but only until it is time to march for the people who would throw you off a roof. The pieces do not fit. They were never meant to fit. The bundle holds because dissent is punished, and Cunningham dissented on one plank and got treated as an enemy of all of them.

Start with the sport.

Women’s sport is a category with a purpose. It exists because male bodies, after puberty, are on average taller, stronger, faster, and denser in bone and muscle, and because a fair contest between the sexes in most sports is not a contest at all. Testosterone suppression lowers some of that. It does not erase it. This is not a fringe view. It is why World Athletics and World Aquatics drew sex-based lines for elite competition.

So when a male-bodied athlete enters the women’s category, something concrete happens. A place on the team is taken. A spot on the podium is taken. In a collision sport, a body that can hit harder is now allowed to hit. These are not feelings. A roster has a fixed number of seats. A final has eight lanes. When one is filled by a male body, a female athlete is not.

You can grant every courtesy of identity and this stays true. Use the name. The advantage does not consult the paperwork. That was Cunningham’s whole point, and it is why the people who wanted her to be a bigot could not make it stick. She never argued about anyone’s soul. She argued about lanes and seats and safety. On that ground she does not lose.

Which is why the feminist who lines up against her has to change the subject. She cannot win on lanes and seats, so she recasts the woman defending them as the aggressor. Protect girls and you are attacking a vulnerable minority. Watch the move closely. The category “woman,” which feminism was built to defend, is quietly ranked beneath a newer category, and the woman who objects is relabeled the oppressor.

Hold that move in your mind. You are going to see it again.

Now look at the parade.

For a decade the loudest voices in gay politics named a single enemy. The Right. The conservative, the church, the nationalist. Fear him. Vote against him. March against him.

Then, on a Saturday in July, a van drove into Berlin Pride. One woman died. Sixteen were hurt. The driver was not a churchman or a nationalist. Police were treating it as terrorism and had named a suspect known to them from the city’s Islamist scene, released from juvenile detention weeks earlier. They had not confirmed his motive. They did not need to. The pattern speaks without them.

And still the second banner flies at Pride marches across the West. Queers for a free Palestine. No queer liberation without Palestinian liberation. The slogan is carried by people who would not survive a week under the movements they are chanting for. Gaza has no Pride. Iran hangs you from a crane. The men they call comrades would throw them off a roof and film it.

Say the obvious thing plainly, because it keeps the argument honest. This is not about Muslims, who are the largest group this ideology kills. It is about the ideology. And the ideology makes no exemption. One danger argues with you and loses elections. The other erases you and calls it justice. The marchers are standing inside the target of the thing they march for. They believe proximity buys mercy. It does not. The van does not read the sign.

Same move as the sport. The category that should be protected, gay people, is ranked beneath a category coded as more oppressed, and the one who notices is called the bigot.

So why does the coalition hold?

Why does a feminist abandon women, and a gay man march for his executioner, and both call it progress?

Because the coalition does not run on principle. It runs on a ranking.

Somewhere in the last twenty years a large part of the Left stopped sorting the world into right and wrong and started sorting it into powerful and powerless. Oppressor and oppressed. Every group gets a rank. The higher you sit on the ladder of grievance, the more your claims override everyone else’s. It is a tidy system. It requires no facts. You do not weigh the argument. You check the standing of the person making it.

Run the ranking and the contradictions dissolve. Trans identity outranks the female sex class, so the woman defending her category loses, and is called a bigot for objecting. The colonized outranks the queer, so the gay man marches for the movement that would kill him, and is called an ally for it. Nobody in the coalition is confused. They are obeying the hierarchy. The hierarchy just happens to point, over and over, away from the world you can actually see.

That is the thread. It is not that these people are stupid. It is that they have adopted a framework that assigns virtue by category and then cannot see the rooftop coming.

There is a way out, and it is not cruelty. You can honor a trans person’s dignity and still refuse to hand over the lane. You can want Gazan children to live and still refuse to march for the men who would hang your friends. Support is not the same as surrender. A real feminist protects women and girls where something is actually being taken from them. An honest person can tell the difference between a person who deserves rights and an ideology that deserves none.

The bedfellows were never going to be comfortable. A movement that ranks people instead of weighing arguments will keep arriving here. Defending the strong against the weak and calling it the reverse. A woman was told she was the danger for protecting girls. A parade was told the Right was the danger, until the van came from somewhere else.

They will keep marching. The ranking tells them where to stand. It does not tell them what is standing behind them.

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