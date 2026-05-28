Introduction: The War Before The War

Every war is first fought over words.

Before the first shot is fired, before the first vote is cast, before the first policy is imposed, the battle for reality begins in language. Whoever controls the words controls the thoughts. Whoever controls the thoughts controls the culture. Whoever controls the culture controls everything else.

George Orwell understood this with terrifying clarity. In 1984 he invented Newspeak — a language deliberately engineered to make certain thoughts impossible. Not merely unpopular. Not merely dangerous. Literally unthinkable. Because if the words don’t exist, neither do the ideas.

He wrote it as a warning.

They read it as a manual.

For thirty years, a systematic and deliberate project has been underway in American life — in universities, in media, in corporate boardrooms, in government agencies, in elementary school classrooms — to replace words that describe reality with words that enforce ideology. To take the common vocabulary of a free people and corrupt it, hollow it out, invert it, weaponize it, until the very language meant to help us think clearly has become the primary instrument of our confusion.

They took our words.

They redefined them without our consent.

They deployed them against us.

And for too long, too many of us accepted their vocabulary as neutral — not realizing that every time we used their words, we were fighting on terrain they designed to make us lose.

An Israeli writer named Ido Singer recently wrote twelve lines that crystallized everything:

Whoever controls the terms wins the debate. We are reclaiming the language.

He was right.

This document is that reclamation.

Not just for Israel. Not just for one political battle. For everything.

Every word they stole. Every definition they corrupted. Every concept they hollowed out and refilled with ideology.

We are taking them back.

All of them.

Webster belongs to reality. And reality belongs to those willing to speak it without apology.

Part One: The Language Of Israel

They built an entire vocabulary designed to make Jewish self defense sound like aggression and terrorist barbarism sound like resistance. Every word was chosen. Every definition was weaponized. Here is what they actually mean.

“Pro-Palestinian” → They are not pro-Palestinian. They are pro-Hamas. There is a profound difference between supporting the dignity and rights of Palestinian people — a genuinely worthy cause — and providing political, moral, and diplomatic cover for a terror organization whose founding charter calls for the murder of Jews everywhere and whose leadership has explicitly promised to repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is destroyed. The people marching in Western streets celebrated the rape and murder of Jewish civilians. That is not pro-Palestinian. That is pro-Hamas. Call it what it is.

“Anti-Zionist” → They are not anti-Zionist. They are antisemitic. Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people have the right to sovereignty and self determination in their ancestral homeland — the same right every other people on earth claims without controversy. The selective denial of that right to Jews and Jews alone is not a political position. It is antisemitism wearing political clothing. When the same people who champion every other people’s right to self determination draw the line exclusively at Jewish sovereignty, they have told us everything we need to know about what they actually oppose.

“Palestinian Prisoners” → There are no Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. There are convicted terrorists. People who planned, funded, carried out, or celebrated the murder of civilians. The word prisoner implies innocence awaiting trial or unjust confinement. These are individuals convicted of terrorist offenses in courts of law. The deliberate substitution of prisoner for terrorist is not compassion. It is the erasure of the crime.

“Resistance Movement” → Hamas is not a resistance movement. It is a terror organization. An organization that invaded civilian communities, murdered 1,200 men women and children, filmed its own rape and torture on GoPro cameras, kidnapped babies and Holocaust survivors, and called home to boast about Jewish bodies — this is not resistance. There is no political cause that transforms the deliberate targeting of civilians into resistance. There is no historical context that makes the filmed rape of women into liberation. Call it what it is.

“Open Air Prison” → Gaza is not an open air prison. It is a territory governed by a terrorist organization that has spent twenty years choosing rockets over schools, terror tunnels over hospitals, and the annihilation of Jews over the welfare of its own people. Israel withdrew from Gaza completely in 2005. Every Israeli settler, every Israeli soldier, every Israeli civilian left. What followed was not the construction of a Palestinian state. It was the construction of a terror infrastructure. Gaza’s suffering is real. Its cause is Hamas. Not Israel.

“Disproportionate Response” → There is no disproportionate response to genocidal enemies. There is decisive defense. The word disproportionate implies a mathematical formula by which democracies must calibrate their self defense to satisfy the moral approval of people who face no existential threat themselves. No such formula exists. No other democracy in history has been required to apply it. Israel is required to apply it because the goal is not proportionality. The goal is to make effective Jewish self defense impossible while calling the impossibility a moral standard.

“Collective Punishment” → There are no innocent bystanders when a civilian population elects, houses, feeds, and celebrates a terror organization that uses hospitals as command centers and schools as rocket launching sites. Israel has gone to extraordinary lengths — unprecedented in the history of urban warfare — to minimize civilian casualties while fighting an enemy that deliberately maximizes them. The term collective punishment erases Hamas’s deliberate strategy of using its own people as human shields and transfers the moral responsibility for their deaths from the people who chose that strategy to the people forced to respond to it.

“Ceasefire” → A ceasefire is not peace. It is a Hamas demand for time to rearm, regroup, resupply, and prepare to repeat October 7. Every ceasefire Hamas has ever agreed to has been violated by Hamas. Every pause in fighting has been used to rebuild the infrastructure of murder. A ceasefire that leaves Hamas armed, intact, and in power is not a humanitarian achievement. It is a guarantee of the next massacre.

“Occupation” → The word occupation implies illegal foreign presence in someone else’s sovereign territory. Judea and Samaria — the West Bank — is disputed territory with deep Jewish historical, legal, and religious roots going back three thousand years. The Jewish people did not arrive in the Middle East from Europe. They are indigenous to the land from which they were repeatedly expelled and to which they have returned. The security presence that remains exists because every Israeli withdrawal has been answered with terror. Call it a security presence in disputed ancestral territory — because that is what it is.

“Illegal Settlements” → Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not illegal colonial outposts. They are Jewish people living in the Jewish biblical heartland — the very land where Jewish civilization was born, where Jewish prophets walked, where Jewish kings ruled. The legal status of these communities is genuinely disputed among international legal scholars. The word illegal is a political conclusion dressed as a legal finding. More importantly — the existence of Jewish communities in the West Bank is not the obstacle to peace. The obstacle to peace is the categorical rejection of Jewish sovereignty by those who have refused every peace offer for eighty years.

“Apartheid” → Israel is not an apartheid state. Apartheid has a specific historical meaning — the systematic legal separation and oppression of a racial group within a sovereign state. Arab citizens of Israel vote in free elections. They serve in the Israeli parliament. They sit on the Israeli Supreme Court. They serve as military officers, doctors, lawyers, professors, and diplomats. They live with full civil rights in the only genuine democracy in the Middle East. If you are searching for apartheid in this conflict, look at Gaza — where zero Jews are permitted to live. Zero. Every Jew was expelled. That is apartheid. That is ethnic cleansing. And it was done by Palestinians to Jews — not by Israel to anyone.

“Ethnic Cleansing” → A term whose deployment in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict represents perhaps the most complete inversion of documented historical reality in modern political discourse. Ethnic cleansing means the forced removal of an ethnic group from a territory through violence, intimidation, or coercion. If you are searching for ethnic cleansing in this conflict, the evidence is not ambiguous and it does not point where the accusers claim it points. In 1948 approximately 160,000 Arabs remained in Israel and became full citizens. Today that population has grown to nearly 2 million — with full voting rights, parliamentary representation, and Supreme Court appointments. Meanwhile across the Arab world, 900,000 Jews who had lived in Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia — in communities that predated Islam itself by over a thousand years — were expelled, dispossessed, stripped of their property, and driven from their ancestral homes within a single generation. Fewer than 10,000 remain. In Gaza, every single Jew was removed — not by Israel but by Palestinian leadership, which permits no Jewish presence whatsoever. The population that has grown under Israeli governance is the Arab population. The population that was actually ethnically cleansed is the Jewish population — from Arab lands, from Gaza, from every territory that came under Palestinian control. The accusers have not merely misapplied the term. They have aimed it with surgical precision at the only party in this conflict that did not commit the act — while the actual ethnic cleansing of Jews from the Arab world remains one of the most completely ignored mass displacements in modern history. No tribunals. No reparations. No UN resolutions. No campus protests. No chants in the streets of Western cities. Nothing. The silence itself is the verdict.

“Genocide” → Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza. Genocide has a specific legal definition requiring proven intent to destroy a people. Israel has gone to extraordinary lengths to minimize civilian casualties while fighting a terror organization that deliberately maximizes them. If you are looking for actual genocide in this conflict, look at what happened to the 900,000 Jews who lived across the Arab world in 1947 — in Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia. Ancient communities. Communities that in many cases predated Islam itself by over a thousand years. How many Jews live in those countries today? Fewer than 10,000. Roughly 99% gone — expelled, dispossessed, their property confiscated, their communities destroyed within a single generation. That is ethnic cleansing. That is demographic elimination. It happened to Jews. The world held no tribunals. The world demanded no reparations. The world does not even remember it. Instead it calls the victims genocidal.

“From The River To The Sea” → This is not a political aspiration. It is a call for the extermination of seven million Jews. The Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea is the entirety of the State of Israel. A demand that this territory be free of Israeli presence is a demand for the elimination of every Jew living there. It should be received with the same horror as any other public call for ethnic cleansing in human history. Because that is exactly what it is. There is no benign interpretation. There is no innocent version. Anyone chanting these words knows what they mean. So do we.

“Islamophobia” → Perhaps the single most cunningly constructed word in the entire progressive vocabulary. A phobia is an irrational fear. The word Islamophobia was deliberately engineered — traced to a 1991 document by a Muslim Brotherhood affiliated organization — to classify any criticism of Islamic ideology as a mental illness rather than a rational response to documented reality. It immunizes one specific political and religious ideology — one that executes gay people, subjugates women, persecutes religious minorities, and has explicitly declared its intention to destroy Western civilization — from the free scrutiny that every idea in a free society must endure. Christianity can be criticized. Judaism can be mocked. Islam alone, especially Radical Islam, receives a specially constructed word designed to make criticism a form of hate. The asymmetry is not tolerance. It is the weaponization of race to protect a specific ideology from accountability. The rational examination of ideas that affect human freedom is not a phobia. It is a civic duty. We will not be silenced by a word invented to silence us.

Part Two: The Language Of Biology And Gender

They did not merely change social norms. They attempted to change biological reality by changing the words used to describe it. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Gender Is A Spectrum” → Biological sex is binary. Male and female. Determined by chromosomes. Observable in every cell of the human body. Not a social construct. Not a feeling. Not a spectrum. The conflation of biological sex with gender identity — a psychological and social concept — was deliberate. It allowed the claim that biological reality itself is a form of oppression. It is not. Reality is not oppression. The denial of reality is not liberation.

“Assigned At Birth” → Sex is not assigned at birth. It is recognized at birth. Biology is not an assignment made by a doctor or a society. It is a physical reality present from conception. The word assigned implies that sex is a social decision that can be socially reversed. It cannot. Every cell in a human body carries its chromosomal reality regardless of what any document says.

“Pregnant People” → Pregnant women. Only women can be pregnant. The replacement of the word women with people in every medical and political context is not inclusion. It is the erasure of women from the description of their own biology — carried out in the name of a movement that claims to champion women’s rights.

“Birthing Person” → Mother. The word exists for a reason. It has existed in every human language in every human civilization in all of recorded history. The attack on the word mother is not linguistic progress. It is the deliberate dismantling of the most fundamental human relationship in existence.

“Gender Affirming Care For Minors” → Irreversible experimental medical procedures performed on children too young to consent to their own permanent alteration. Puberty blockers whose long term effects are not fully understood. Cross sex hormones that cause permanent sterility. Surgical removal of healthy tissue from developing bodies. These are not care. They are interventions that no child can meaningfully consent to and that no ideology should be permitted to perform on children in the name of affirmation.

“Preferred Pronouns” → Grammatically invented fictions demanded under social coercion. The English language has two third person singular pronouns corresponding to biological sex. They and them are plural. The demand that individuals use invented pronouns or face professional and social destruction is not a request for courtesy. It is a demand for ideological compliance enforced through social and institutional power.

“Cisgender” → A word invented to make biological normalcy into a political identity requiring a label — because once the majority has a label it can be compared, contrasted, and ultimately pathologized relative to the minority. Normal people do not need a clinical prefix to describe the absence of a condition. The word cisgender was designed to make those without gender dysphoria seem like simply one option among many rather than the overwhelming biological reality of the human species.

“Toxic Masculinity” → The systematic pathologizing of normal male behavior and the deliberate attack on masculine virtue, strength, courage, stoicism, and protective instinct. The qualities that built civilizations, defended freedoms, and protected families have been reframed as pathology. The men most needed by their families and communities are being told that their nature is the problem. It is not. The problem is an ideology that cannot build anything and survives only by dismantling what men built.

“My Body My Choice” → Applied exclusively to abortion. Never to vaccine mandates — where the same voices demanding bodily autonomy demanded forced medical procedures. Never to drug laws. Never to any other domain of bodily autonomy. A principle selectively applied is not a principle. It is a slogan. And slogans exist to win arguments, not to describe truth.

“Social Construct” → One of the most intellectually destructive phrases in the progressive vocabulary — a philosophical concept borrowed from legitimate academic discourse, stripped of its nuance, and weaponized into a universal solvent designed to dissolve any biological, moral, or civilizational truth that the ideology finds inconvenient.

In its legitimate academic usage, a social construct describes something whose meaning, value, or categorization is shaped by cultural agreement rather than physical necessity. Money is a social construct. Marriage ceremonies are social constructs. The work week is a social construct. These are genuine observations about genuine phenomena.

But the ideology did not stop there.

It took a valid concept with a limited application and expanded it into a totalizing claim — that virtually everything inconvenient to progressive politics is merely a social construct with no basis in reality and therefore subject to reconstruction by ideological will.

Biological sex? A social construct. Ignore the chromosomes. Ignore the gametes. Ignore the observable physical reality present in every cell of the human body. A doctor announcing a baby’s sex at birth is not recognizing biology. They are making a social assignment that can and should be revised.

Race? A social construct — deployed selectively. When the ideology needs race to be real, for purposes of equity, diversity, representation, and reparations, race is absolutely real and must be tracked, measured, and acted upon in every institutional decision. When the ideology needs race to be unreal, to dismiss the concept of distinct peoples with distinct histories and homelands, race is merely a social construct with no biological basis. Real when useful. Constructed when inconvenient.

Gender roles? A social construct — therefore any difference in outcome between men and women in any domain must be the result of oppressive social conditioning rather than biological difference, psychological variation, or individual choice. The possibility that some differences between men and women reflect genuine biological reality rather than imposed social construction is not permitted. That conclusion has been socially constructed out of acceptable discourse.

The family? A social construct — therefore malleable, replaceable, and no more natural or valuable than any alternative arrangement the ideology prefers. The overwhelming evidence that children raised by their biological married parents in stable households produce better outcomes across virtually every measurable dimension is not a reason to support that structure. It is merely evidence of social construction — of a system rigged to produce those outcomes rather than a reflection of something true about human nature and human flourishing.

Morality itself? A social construct — therefore there are no objective moral truths, only culturally conditioned preferences. Except, of course, for the moral truths of the progressive ideology itself, which are not social constructs at all but absolute imperatives that must be imposed on every institution, every curriculum, every corporation, and every individual regardless of their own culturally conditioned moral preferences.

This is the tell.

The social construct argument is applied with perfect selectivity. Biology is a social construct when it produces conclusions the ideology dislikes. But ideology is never a social construct — its conclusions are objective truth requiring universal compliance.

The concept that was supposed to open minds to the possibility that some things we take for granted are culturally contingent has been transformed into a weapon for dismantling everything that makes civilized human life possible — biological reality, family structure, moral truth, cultural inheritance, national identity, and the accumulated wisdom of thousands of years of human experience.

When everything is a social construct, nothing is real.

And when nothing is real, power fills the vacuum.

That is not a philosophical accident.

It is the point.

Part Three: The Language Of Race And Identity

They took the genuine history of racial injustice in America — a history that deserves honest reckoning — and built on top of it an ideological framework designed not to heal racial wounds but to keep them permanently open. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Oppressor/Oppressed” → Not an analytical framework. A binary sorting mechanism — a mental prison with exactly two cells — that has replaced an entire generation’s capacity for moral reasoning with a classification system so simple a child could operate it and so dangerous a civilization can be destroyed by it.

Every human interaction, every historical event, every political conflict reduced to two categories. Oppressor. Oppressed. Identify which group holds more power. Guilty. Identify which group holds less power. Innocent. Nothing the oppressed does can be wrong. Nothing the oppressor does can be right. No evidence required. No context necessary. No individual judgment exercised. Just sort, classify, and assign guilt by group membership.

The consequences are everywhere visible.

Hamas murders 1,200 Jewish civilians. Sort: Israel is powerful therefore oppressor. Hamas is less powerful therefore oppressed. Therefore the massacre is resistance. Therefore the rape is liberation. The actual content of what Hamas did is irrelevant. The classification determined the verdict before the bodies were counted.

A gay man criticizes Islamic law’s treatment of homosexuality. Sort: both gay and Muslim are oppressed — but Islam ranks higher on the oppression hierarchy. Therefore the gay man’s criticism is Islamophobia. His own oppressed status cancelled by his criticism of a more oppressed group. The framework eats its own when classifications conflict — and always resolves the contradiction in the same direction.

A genuine analytical framework produces insights testable against reality. The oppressor/oppressed framework produces conclusions immune to reality. Israel’s democracy doesn’t matter. Its Arab citizens don’t matter. Its Supreme Court appointments don’t matter. The framework classified Israel as oppressor and no evidence changes the classification.

That is not analysis. That is theology.

And like all theology it requires not understanding but faith — faith that the classification is correct regardless of what reality shows.

The Reclamation

“Oppressor/Oppressed” → A sorting mechanism that replaced moral reasoning with group classification. It transformed the celebration of October 7 from moral obscenity into logical conclusion. It turned the most sophisticated democracy in the Middle East into a colonial oppressor. It made the actual victims of ethnic cleansing into perpetrators of genocide. When your framework produces those conclusions the problem is not reality. The problem is the framework. Discard it. Think again. The stakes are too high for a binary that reality has already disproven a thousand times.

“Black Lives Matter” → As a statement of human dignity — yes. Obviously. Unequivocally. Every human life matters. Black lives matter. The statement is true and the sentiment behind it is right. But Black Lives Matter the organization is something entirely different. It is a Marxist political organization founded on an explicitly anti-family, anti-police, anti-capitalist ideology that exploited genuine racial grief to advance a political agenda. Its founders openly described themselves as trained Marxists. It raised billions of dollars whose expenditure remains largely unaccounted for. Its primary policy achievement — the defund the police movement — resulted in surging violent crime in Black communities, the withdrawal of police from neighborhoods that needed them most, and thousands of additional Black deaths. It did not help Black Americans. It used Black Americans. The statement is true. The organization betrayed it.

“Systemic Racism” → An unfalsifiable ideological framework designed to make every disparity between racial groups evidence of racism regardless of actual cause. When a framework cannot be disproven by any evidence — when every outcome that contradicts it is explained as further proof of it — it is not analysis. It is theology. Genuine racial discrimination exists and must be fought. But the claim that every statistical disparity in every domain of American life is caused by systemic racism — and that anyone who questions this explanation is themselves racist — is not a finding. It is a thought-terminating cliché designed to make honest examination of complex social questions impossible.

“White Privilege” → A thought-terminating cliché designed to preemptively invalidate any argument made by anyone classified as white — regardless of their actual circumstances, history, or experience. Tell a coal miner in West Virginia dying of black lung disease that his skin color gave him privilege. Tell the white children of the rural working class — with the lowest college attendance rates, the highest opioid death rates, and the most economic despair of any demographic group in America — about their privilege. The concept exists not to accurately describe reality but to silence voices the ideology finds inconvenient.

“Equity” → Not equality. Equality means equal treatment — the same rules, the same standards, the same opportunities for every individual regardless of group membership. Equity means equal outcomes — achieved by treating people unequally based on group identity. Equity requires discrimination. It requires giving more to some and less to others based not on merit, effort, or need but on racial and gender classification. The replacement of equality with equity in every institutional statement, every government document, every corporate mission statement was not a minor linguistic update. It was the replacement of the foundational American principle of equal treatment with a racial spoils system — and they did it by choosing a word that sounds almost identical to the thing it replaced.

“Diversity” → In its genuine meaning — variety of thought, background, experience, and perspective — diversity is genuinely valuable. But diversity as deployed by the ideology means something entirely different. It means demographic uniformity of appearance combined with absolute ideological conformity. The most diverse institutions by the ideology’s definition are frequently the least intellectually diverse — the least tolerant of heterodox ideas, the most ruthless in their enforcement of approved thought. A room full of people who look different and think identically is not diverse. It is a monoculture with a paint job.

“Inclusion” → In its genuine meaning — making everyone welcome — inclusion is a genuine virtue. But inclusion as deployed by the ideology means something precisely opposite. It means the exclusion of everyone who refuses to affirm the ideology. The most inclusive institutions by the ideology’s definition are frequently the most exclusive — most aggressive in firing, canceling, and silencing those who dissent. When inclusion requires ideological conformity as its price of admission, it is not inclusion. It is a protection racket.

“Cultural Appropriation” → The natural, inevitable, beautiful human exchange of culture, ideas, food, music, art, and practice across group boundaries — reframed as theft to enforce permanent racial separation. Every human civilization that has ever existed has been built on the exchange and adoption of other cultures’ contributions. The demand that cultures remain hermetically sealed from each other — that a white girl wearing a kimono is committing an act of aggression, that a Black jazz musician playing classical European music is a traitor — is not the protection of culture. It is the reimposition of racial separatism by people who call themselves anti-racist.

“Decolonization” → The dismantling of Western civilization dressed in the language of historical justice. Western civilization — for all its genuine historical crimes — produced democracy, individual rights, free speech, scientific advancement, the abolition of slavery, the emancipation of women, and the most prosperous and free societies in human history. The demand to decolonize everything — mathematics, music, literature, medicine, history — is not the correction of historical injustice. It is the destruction of the inheritance that makes justice itself possible.

“Land Acknowledgement” → Not a gesture of genuine respect for indigenous peoples. Not a meaningful act of reconciliation. A performative ritual of institutional guilt — a scripted declaration that the land beneath a university, corporation, or dinner party was once inhabited by a named indigenous people — delivered solemnly by people who will do absolutely nothing about it afterward and return to their seats feeling morally renewed at zero personal cost.

Land acknowledgements are the perfect distillation of progressive virtue signaling. They require no action. No sacrifice. No redistribution. No policy change. They cost nothing and change nothing — which is precisely why they have been adopted so enthusiastically by the institutions that have done the least for actual Native American communities.

Those communities face severe and documented conditions. Poverty. Addiction. Suicide. Violence. Chronic underfunding of reservation infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Treaty obligations ignored systematically for generations.

Not one child on a reservation receives better healthcare because a university professor read a scripted paragraph before their lecture. Not one treaty obligation is honored because a city council member acknowledged the ancestral territory of the Lenape before approving a zoning variance.

There is also a deeper dishonesty the practitioners never confront. If the acknowledgement means anything — if the land was genuinely taken unjustly — what follows? Return it? Vacate the university? The acknowledgement implies an obligation it is never willing to fulfill. It confesses a wrong it has no intention of righting.

That is not reconciliation. That is absolution without repentance.

The Reclamation

“Land Acknowledgement” → A ritual of costless guilt that allows institutions to feel reconciled with history while doing nothing to address its consequences. The people whose land it was deserve better than a paragraph. They deserve the treaties honored, the water cleaned, the schools funded, and the promises kept. Not the words. The work.

“Latinx” → A word invented by American academics and imposed on a community that did not ask for it and overwhelmingly rejects it. Surveys consistently show that over 97% of Latino Americans do not use or identify with the term. The Spanish language has grammatical gender. Latinx was invented to override the grammar of an entire language in the name of a gender ideology that most Spanish speakers do not share. It is cultural imperialism by people who believe they are fighting cultural imperialism. It is the condescension of telling an entire people that their language needs to be corrected by American progressives.

“Affirmative Action” → A policy that began as a genuine moral response to documented historical discrimination and was quietly transformed into something its original architects would not recognize.

In its original conception affirmative action meant active outreach — ensuring that qualified candidates from historically excluded groups were actually considered for opportunities from which they had been legally barred. Opening doors that had been deliberately locked. That was legitimate.

But that is not what it became.

It became a system of racial preferences — explicit or implicit quotas determining who was admitted, hired, and promoted based not on individual merit or actual disadvantage but on racial and gender classification. It became a mechanism by which the children of wealthy minority professionals received preferential treatment over the children of poor white working class families — not because of any measurable disadvantage but because of the color of their skin.

It became, in other words, the precise thing it was supposed to remedy. Racial discrimination. With different beneficiaries.

The Asian American experience is its most damning indictment. Asian Americans — many of them children of immigrants who arrived with nothing — were systematically penalized in elite university admissions for the crime of academic excellence. Held to higher standards than any other racial group. The wrong minority. Their success inconvenient to the narrative.

The mismatch effect compounded the harm. Students admitted to institutions for which they were academically underprepared were more likely to struggle, switch from demanding majors, and drop out entirely. Affirmative action set them up to fail at a higher level — and congratulated itself for its compassion.

It ultimately became the foundation of the entire DEI industrial complex — justifying a permanent bureaucracy of diversity officers, equity administrators, and inclusion consultants whose institutional interest lies in the perpetuation of the racial grievance framework that justifies their existence.

The Reclamation

“Affirmative Action” → Racial discrimination with a compassionate face. The remedy for past discrimination based on race is not present discrimination based on race. Equal treatment under law means equal treatment under law. For everyone. Without exception. Without a racial classification system determining who gets in, who gets hired, and who gets promoted based on the color of their skin rather than the content of their character. Martin Luther King said it. He meant it. The ideology that claims his legacy buried it.

Part Four: The Language Of Power And Democracy

They took the vocabulary of democratic governance and free inquiry and corrupted it into the machinery of narrative control. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Misinformation” → Not false information. Inconvenient information. Information that contradicts the approved narrative before the approved institutions are ready to acknowledge it. The lab leak theory was misinformation — until it wasn’t. The Hunter Biden laptop was misinformation — until it wasn’t. Questions about vaccine side effects were misinformation — until the data confirmed them. The people who labeled accurate reporting as misinformation were not protecting truth. They were protecting power. And the distance between those two things turned out to be enormous.

“Disinformation” → The same as misinformation but with the added implication of malicious intent — deployed to transform honest disagreement into criminal conspiracy. When the government funds organizations to identify and suppress disinformation, and those organizations suppress accurate information that happens to be politically inconvenient, they are not protecting democracy. They are practicing it.

“Fact Checker” → Not an arbiter of truth. A narrative enforcement officer. Fact checkers employed by ideologically captured media organizations do not check facts neutrally. They check facts selectively — rigorously examining claims made by political opponents of the ideology while applying significantly less scrutiny to claims that support it. The veneer of objectivity is the most dangerous part. An openly partisan commentator can be evaluated as such. A fact checker wearing the costume of neutrality while performing partisan work is a more sophisticated form of propaganda.

“Conspiracy Theory” → Any factually accurate information that contradicts the approved narrative before the approved institutions are ready to acknowledge it. The list of yesterday’s conspiracy theories that became today’s established facts is long enough to constitute its own document. Lab leak. Laptop. Surveillance of political campaigns. Pharmaceutical side effects. The weaponization of federal agencies against political opponents. Each was a conspiracy theory until it wasn’t. The term exists not to protect the public from false information but to protect institutions from true information.

“Our Democracy” → Not democracy belonging to all citizens. Democracy belonging exclusively to those who share the correct ideological positions. When institutions describe threats to our democracy, they do not mean threats to the mechanism of democratic governance. They mean threats to the continued political dominance of the people who control those institutions. The democracy they are protecting is not yours.

“Threat To Democracy” → Anyone who wins an election the approved institutions didn’t want won. Any policy the approved institutions oppose regardless of how democratically it was enacted. Any legal challenge to institutional power regardless of its constitutional merit. The term has been deployed so promiscuously against so many normal democratic outcomes that it now functions primarily as a signal of institutional disapproval rather than a description of actual democratic threat.

“Mainstream Media” → Not the center. The captured. Institutions that abandoned the pretense of objectivity while maintaining its costume. When every major news organization reaches identical conclusions on every contested political question simultaneously — using identical language, identical framing, identical sources, and identical omissions — they are not independently reporting reality. They are collectively managing a narrative. The mainstream is not the middle. It is the ideological monoculture that captured the institutions that were supposed to hold power accountable and became the communications department of power instead.

“Trusted Sources” → Sources that have agreed to repeat the approved narrative. The designation of certain sources as trusted and others as untrusted has nothing to do with accuracy — outlets that have published significant misinformation remain trusted while outlets that accurately reported suppressed stories remain untrusted. Trusted means compliant. Untrusted means inconvenient.

“Settled Science” → Science is never settled. The history of science is the history of settled consensus being overturned by evidence. That is not a flaw in science. That is science. The claim that any scientific question is settled and therefore beyond debate is itself anti-scientific — it is the demand that inquiry stop, that evidence stop mattering, that questions stop being asked. Genuine scientists do not claim their field is settled. Politicians and ideologues claim science is settled when they want to stop the conversation.

“Follow The Science” → Follow the scientists who agree with us. Ignore the ones who don’t. Science is a method of inquiry — a set of practices for testing hypotheses against evidence. It is not a collection of approved conclusions to be followed. When politicians say follow the science they almost never mean engage rigorously with the full body of evidence and go wherever it leads. They mean accept the conclusions of the institutions we control and do not ask questions.

Part Five: The Language Of The Street

They took the genuine suffering of people in crisis and built ideological frameworks around it that ensure the suffering continues indefinitely — because permanent suffering is permanent justification for permanent power. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Homeless” → A word deliberately chosen to evoke maximum sympathy while obscuring reality. The overwhelming majority of people living on American streets are not victims of economic misfortune who simply lost their housing. They are individuals suffering from severe untreated mental illness, catastrophic drug addiction, or both — conditions that cannot be solved by housing alone. The cities that have spent the most money on homeless services with the fewest accountability metrics have the largest and most dangerous encampments. That is not a coincidence. It is the inevitable result of treating the symptom while celebrating the disease. True compassion means intervention. True compassion means treatment. True compassion sometimes means doing things people in crisis do not want done — because people in the grip of fentanyl addiction are not capable of making decisions in their own best interest. Calling that compassion and the alternative cruelty is a lie that kills people on sidewalks.

“Unhoused” → The replacement word for homeless — chosen because homeless still carried a faint suggestion of personal circumstance. Unhoused completes the transformation. Now the person has simply been deprived of a house by external forces — with no reference to the addiction, mental illness, or personal history involved. It is a word designed to make every encampment a housing policy failure rather than a public health and public safety crisis. When you change the word you change the solution — and the solution that follows from unhoused is always more housing, more services, more spending, no accountability, no treatment mandates, and more people dying in the streets.

“Defund The Police” → Remove law enforcement from the communities that need it most. The people who suffer most from under-policing are not wealthy progressives in gated communities who can afford private security. They are the residents of high crime neighborhoods — overwhelmingly Black and Latino — who want more police presence, not less, and who pay the price in blood when ideologically motivated politicians remove it. The defund movement’s actual victims were the communities it claimed to champion. The architects of the movement did not live in those communities. They did not pay that price. They moved on to the next slogan.

“Restorative Justice” → A system that prioritizes the comfort and rehabilitation narrative of offenders over the safety and rights of victims. In practice restorative justice means reduced consequences for violent behavior, repeated offenders cycling through a system that responds to violence with conversation circles, and communities left unprotected by institutions more concerned with not incarcerating offenders than with not victimizing victims. The restoration being practiced is rarely the restoration of victims. It is the restoration of offenders to the same communities they harmed.

“Bail Reform” → Releasing people arrested for violent crimes back into the communities they victimized before trial. Based on the ideological claim that pretrial detention is inherently unjust — regardless of the crime, the defendant’s history, or the risk to the community. The actual result of bail reform in every city that implemented it aggressively was an increase in violent crime committed by people released pending trial for violent offenses. The communities that suffered were not the communities where bail reform advocates lived.

“Justice Involved Individual” → A criminal. The phrase was invented to remove the concept of wrongdoing from the description of someone who did wrong. Justice involved implies passive participation in a system rather than active commission of a harmful act. It is linguistic absolution — the erasure of moral agency and personal responsibility from the description of people who made choices that harmed others.

Part Six: Language of the Border

“Undocumented Immigrant” → An illegal alien. Someone who entered a sovereign country in deliberate violation of its laws. The word undocumented was chosen with surgical precision to remove the concept of law from the conversation entirely — as if the only thing missing is a piece of paperwork rather than legal authorization to be present in the country at all. An undocumented immigrant sounds like someone who forgot their wallet. An illegal alien accurately describes someone who violated the sovereign border of a nation state. Every other country on earth uses equivalent plain language. Only in America has accurate legal terminology been replaced with deliberately sanitized vocabulary designed to make enforcement of immigration law sound cruel.

“Asylum Seeker” → In its legitimate meaning — someone fleeing genuine political persecution, religious oppression, or credible threat of violence — asylum is a real legal category deserving serious consideration and genuine compassion. What it has become is something entirely different. A legal script coached to economic migrants at the border — specific trigger phrases taught by NGOs and trafficking networks that automatically initiate a legal process designed to result in indefinite presence in the United States regardless of the merits of the underlying claim. The overwhelming majority of asylum claims filed at the southern border are ultimately denied by immigration courts — meaning they did not meet the legal standard. But the process takes years. And the process is the point.

“Dreamer” → A political branding exercise of extraordinary effectiveness — designed to make enforcement of immigration law emotionally impossible by focusing exclusively on the most sympathetic possible subset of illegal immigrants and giving them a name that makes opponents sound like they are against dreams. The policy question of what to do about people brought to this country illegally as children is a genuinely complex and compassionate one deserving serious debate. The word Dreamer was not invented to advance that debate. It was invented to end it — by making anyone who wants to discuss immigration law enforcement sound like they are personally crushing the aspirations of innocent children.

“Sanctuary City” → A jurisdiction that has decided unilaterally which federal laws it will enforce based on political preference — a standard it would never accept applied to laws it approves of. Imagine a city declaring itself a sanctuary from environmental regulations. From financial laws. From civil rights enforcement. The outrage would be immediate and justified. Sanctuary cities represent the selective nullification of federal law by local political actors — justified by compassion, sustained by ideology, and paid for in public safety by the communities where released criminal aliens reoffend.

“Migrant” → A deliberate replacement for immigrant — chosen because immigrant implies a legal process, a choice, a destination, and an intention to remain. Migrant implies temporary movement, natural flow, birds crossing seasons — a phenomenon without legal dimension or national boundary implications. The substitution of migrant for illegal immigrant in media coverage was not a neutral editorial choice. It was the removal of legal and national context from a story that is entirely about legal and national context.

“Comprehensive Immigration Reform” → Permanent open borders dressed in bureaucratic language. Every time comprehensive immigration reform has been proposed it has involved immediate amnesty for those currently present illegally, promises of future enforcement that never materialize, and the importation of millions of new voters for the party that supports the policy. The comprehensive part means the enforcement mechanisms are always tied to the amnesty mechanisms — so that when the enforcement is quietly abandoned the amnesty remains. It has happened before. It will happen again. Comprehensive immigration reform is not a policy. It is a ratchet.

“Diversity Visa” → Officially the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program — a lottery system that awards 55,000 permanent residencies annually based not on skills, education, family ties, or any measurable contribution to American society but purely on the country of birth of the applicant. Created with genuinely good intentions to diversify immigration sources. Operated in practice as a random selection mechanism that bypasses every merit consideration that immigration policy should prioritize — in a country that simultaneously tells high skilled immigrants from India and China to wait decades in backlogs. Diversity as an immigration criterion produces exactly what diversity as an institutional criterion produces — the replacement of merit with demographic engineering.

“Population Replacement” → Immediately labeled a conspiracy theory and a racist dog whistle whenever mentioned — which is the approved way of avoiding a serious demographic and political conversation that the data demands. It is a documented fact that immigration policy — both legal and illegal — has dramatically changed the demographic composition of the United States over the past forty years. It is a documented fact that this change was accelerated by specific policy choices. It is a documented fact that the political beneficiaries of these changes are overwhelmingly on one side of the political spectrum. Whether these facts constitute a conspiracy, a policy preference, or simply the foreseeable consequence of choices made by elected officials is a legitimate question for democratic debate. The reflexive labeling of anyone who raises it as a white nationalist is not an answer. It is the suppression of a question that a democracy should be permitted to ask.

“Border Security Is Racism” → The claim that a sovereign nation’s most fundamental right — to determine who enters its territory and under what conditions — is a form of racial hatred when exercised by the United States. Every nation on earth controls its borders. Mexico enforces its southern border aggressively. Canada has strict immigration criteria. Japan has among the most restrictive immigration policies in the developed world. None of these nations are accused of racism for doing what every sovereign state has done throughout human history. Only the United States — and occasionally European nations — face the accusation that enforcing immigration law is morally equivalent to racial oppression. The accusation is not about borders. It is about the delegitimization of American sovereignty itself.

“Family Separation” → A genuine policy controversy that was systematically misrepresented to produce maximum emotional impact and minimum policy clarity. The separation of children from adults at the border occurs for multiple reasons — including cases where the adult is not the child’s parent, cases where the adult has a criminal record making detention necessary, and cases arising from the legal requirement that children cannot be held in adult detention facilities. The presentation of all border family separations as deliberate government cruelty toward innocent families — using images that in some cases predated the specific policy being criticized — was not journalism. It was emotional manipulation in service of open borders advocacy. The genuine cases of unjust separation deserved serious attention. The ideological deployment of the issue prevented them from receiving it.

Part Seven: The Language Of The Classroom

They captured the institutions responsible for transmitting civilization to the next generation and turned them into factories of ideological production. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Safe Space” → Not safety. The elimination of disagreement. A physical or conceptual zone where people are protected from ideas, arguments, and perspectives that challenge their existing beliefs. The most dangerous possible preparation for actual life — which contains no safe spaces and does not grant exemptions from reality based on emotional discomfort. Every totalitarian movement in history created safe spaces. They were called re-education camps. The difference is one of degree, not of principle.

“Trigger Warning” → An infantilizing signal that certain ideas are too dangerous forpeople to encounter without preparation — and the implicit suggestion that encountering those ideas without warning constitutes a form of harm. The actual effect of trigger warnings is the opposite of their stated purpose. Research consistently shows that warning people about potentially distressing content increases rather than decreases distress. The real function of trigger warnings is not to protect students. It is to signal ideological compliance on the part of the instructor and to establish the principle that certain ideas require special protective handling — the first step toward requiring that they not be taught at all.

“Microaggression” → Normal human interaction criminalized. A framework so elastic that holding a door open, asking where someone is from, complimenting someone’s English, or noting that America is a land of opportunity can be classified as acts of racial violence. Designed not to eliminate genuine rudeness but to make every human interaction a potential accusation — giving permanent power to the accuser and permanent guilt to the accused. When everything is an aggression, nothing is. When normal conversation requires constant self-policing for offense that may be perceived where none was intended, authentic human connection becomes impossible. That impossibility — the atomization of human community — is a feature, not a bug.

“Inclusive Excellence” → The replacement of excellence with inclusion — because actual excellence, being unequally distributed across individuals and groups, is incompatible with equity goals. When an institution pursues inclusive excellence it almost always means it is lowering the standards that define excellence in order to achieve the demographic outcomes that define inclusion. The students admitted under inclusive excellence standards know this. The faculty hired under inclusive excellence criteria know this. The institutional pretense that nothing has been sacrificed is the cruelest part — it denies the people it claims to help the respect of honest acknowledgment.

“Decolonize The Curriculum” → Remove Western civilization, classical literature, objective standards, and merit-based assessment from education — on the grounds that these things are products of colonial oppression rather than the accumulated inheritance of human achievement. The actual effect is the deprivation of students — particularly minority students — of access to the intellectual tools that have historically produced upward mobility, civic participation, and human flourishing. Telling a Black child that Shakespeare is a colonial imposition rather than the greatest writer in the English language is not liberation. It is the theft of their inheritance dressed as empowerment.

“Lived Experience Over Data” → My anecdote supersedes your evidence. A framework that elevates personal narrative above statistical analysis, peer-reviewed research, and empirical evidence — specifically when the personal narrative comes from a member of an approved victim group. The result is the systematic replacement of evidence-based policy with story-based policy. Stories are powerful. They are also easily manipulated, easily fabricated, and easily cherry-picked to support predetermined conclusions. A civilization that makes policy based on whose story is most emotionally compelling rather than what the evidence shows is a civilization that has abandoned the Enlightenment. That abandonment is the goal.

“Academic Freedom” → Once the most important principle in university life — the guarantee that scholars could follow evidence wherever it led without institutional interference or social punishment. Now applies exclusively to faculty who hold approved views. Ask the professors fired for questioning gender ideology, for publishing heterodox research on race and IQ, for opposing affirmative action, for supporting Israel, for questioning COVID policy. Academic freedom today means the freedom to be as radical as you wish in approved directions and the certainty of destruction if you stray into disapproved ones.

“Gifted And Talented Programs” → Not privilege. Not systemic discrimination. The identification and cultivation of exceptional ability in children who have it — regardless of race, income, or zip code.

These programs exist for an obvious reason. Children learn at different rates. Some master material faster, require more challenge, and are held back when confined to a pace designed for the average student. Gifted programs meet them where they are. That is not elitism. That is good education.

But gifted programs produce demographically unequal outcomes. And in the ideology’s framework any unequal outcome is by definition evidence of discrimination — regardless of cause, preparation, or performance.

The solution was not to address root causes — better early childhood education, stronger K-8 preparation, more stable family environments. Those solutions are hard, slow, and require honest conversations about uncomfortable realities.

The solution was to eliminate the programs entirely.

New York City moved to phase out its gifted programs. San Francisco eliminated its accelerated math sequence. The result was not that more students reached excellence. The result was that fewer did. Excellence was not democratized. It was abolished.

The students who suffer most are not wealthy students whose parents can afford private tutoring and enrichment outside the public system. Those students will be fine. The students who suffer most are high achieving children from working class and immigrant families — for whom the gifted program was the ladder up, the one institutional recognition that their ability deserved cultivation rather than suppression.

The ideology that claims to champion those students eliminated the program that served them best. And called it justice.

The Reclamation

“Gifted And Talented Programs” → The identification and cultivation of exceptional ability in children who have it. Equity that requires the suppression of excellence is not equity. It is the punishment of ability for the crime of existing. A civilization that destroys its most exceptional students in the name of fairness will produce neither fairness nor exceptional students. It will produce mediocrity distributed equally. And call it progress.

“Teachers Union” → Not an advocate for children. Not a guardian of educational excellence. A labor organization whose institutional interests are systematically and demonstrably opposed to the interests of the students its members are paid to serve.

This is not a criticism of teachers. Most enter the profession from genuine vocation. Many are exceptional. They deserve better than what their unions have delivered.

What teachers unions actually protect is not good teaching. It is the impossibility of consequences for bad teaching.

Tenure systems that make it virtually impossible to remove incompetent teachers regardless of how documented the failure or how many children are damaged by it. Seniority systems that determine layoffs by years of service rather than classroom effectiveness — ensuring the newest and frequently most energetic teachers are first to go while the most entrenched remain. Opposition to charter schools and voucher programs so ferocious it constitutes the union’s most honest admission that the system is failing — because a system genuinely serving children well would not fear competition.

During COVID the teachers unions distinguished themselves with particular clarity. They kept schools closed long after the science supported reopening. The children who lost years of irreplaceable development — disproportionately poor and minority children who depend most on in person instruction — paid the price. Union members collected salaries and negotiated benefit enhancements as the price of eventual return.

The American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association are among the largest political donors in the country — almost exclusively to one party, almost exclusively opposing accountability, school choice, and any reform that introduces consequences for failure.

The Reclamation

“Teachers Union” → A labor organization that has perfected the art of using children as hostages in negotiations whose actual subject is adult job security and political power. The measure of an education system is what happens to children. By that measure the teachers unions have failed — and fought viciously against every attempt to hold them accountable for that failure. The children who deserved better were not their concern. They were the leverage.

Part Eight: The Language Of The Economy

They took genuine economic anxieties and legitimate concerns about inequality and built around them an ideological framework designed not to solve economic problems but to justify the permanent expansion of government power over economic life. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Fair Share” → An amount that can never be defined and therefore can never be satisfied — which is precisely the point. When politicians demand that the wealthy pay their fair share, they never specify what share would be fair. No tax rate ever paid is sufficient. No level of contribution ever meets the standard. The concept exists not to describe a just outcome but to justify infinite escalation of confiscation. If fair share had a number, the argument would end when the number was reached. Its perpetual undefinability ensures the argument never ends.

“Tax The Rich” → A political slogan deployed by multimillionaire politicians, billionaire celebrities, and wealthy activists who use every available legal mechanism to minimize their own tax burden while demanding that others pay more. The people most loudly demanding higher taxes on the rich are almost universally among the rich — and their actual tax payments are managed by armies of accountants and lawyers to ensure they pay as little as legally possible. The slogan is for the audience. The tax planning is for themselves.

“Equity Investing” / “ESG” → The use of other people’s retirement savings and investment capital to advance ideological objectives — under the pretense that environmental, social, and governance factors constitute legitimate financial analysis. The actual evidence for ESG as a financial strategy is weak. The actual function of ESG is to give ideologically aligned fund managers the ability to reward companies that adopt progressive positions and punish companies that don’t — using other people’s money to advance a political agenda while collecting management fees for doing so.

“Stakeholder Capitalism” → The claim that corporations have obligations not just to their shareholders but to a broader set of stakeholders — employees, communities, the environment, society. In theory this sounds reasonable. In practice it is the mechanism by which ideologically aligned executives justify using shareholder resources to advance progressive political causes — while insulating themselves from accountability to the people whose money they are spending. When a CEO uses corporate funds to advance political positions the shareholders did not vote for, stakeholder capitalism is the excuse. Accountability to everyone means accountability to no one.

“Living Wage” → A wage floor set by people who have never met a payroll — the actual economic effect of which is unemployment for the least skilled workers. When the minimum wage is raised above the market clearing price for low-skill labor, employers respond rationally — by automating, reducing hours, laying off workers, or closing entirely. The workers who lose jobs or hours as a result are overwhelmingly the most economically vulnerable — the very people the living wage was supposed to help. Good intentions plus economic illiteracy produces suffering for the people it claimed to protect.

“Minimum Basic Income” → Not an anti-poverty program. Not a safety net. A permanent unconditional government stipend paid to every citizen regardless of work, effort, or contribution — dressed in the language of economic security while functioning as the most ambitious expansion of government dependency ever proposed in American history.

The concept sounds compassionate. Everyone receives a guaranteed floor. Nobody falls through the cracks.

The reality is something entirely different.

The taxes required to fund a meaningful universal basic income would require either crushing tax increases on the productive economy, catastrophic deficit spending, or the elimination of existing targeted safety net programs that actually help the most vulnerable. The arithmetic never works. The pilots never scale. The promises never survive contact with a real budget.

But the arithmetic was never really the point.

The point is dependency.

A population receiving a government check every month is a population with a direct material stake in the continuation of the government that sends it. Universal basic income is not liberation from economic anxiety. It is the monetization of political loyalty — the conversion of citizenship into clienthood and the transformation of the vote into the protection of a personal income stream.

The work requirement is not cruelty. It is dignity. Every serious study of communities where work disappeared shows the same results — depression, addiction, family dissolution, despair. Universal basic income does not solve those problems. It funds them.

The Reclamation

“Minimum Basic Income” → The permanent conversion of citizens into clients — paid to exist, dependent on the state, and reliably loyal to whoever signs the check. The dignity of work is not a conservative talking point. It is a human truth. A society that pays its citizens not to contribute will get exactly what it pays for — and discover too late that what it lost cannot be bought back.

Part Nine: The Language Of The Planet

They took a genuine scientific question about a changing climate and built around it an ideological and political framework that has nothing to do with solving environmental problems and everything to do with accumulating power. Here is what the words actually mean.

“Climate Emergency” → A declaration designed to suspend democratic deliberation and economic rationality in the name of an existential crisis whose timeline has been consistently wrong for fifty years. In 1970 we had ten years before catastrophe. In 1980 we had ten years. In 1990 we had ten years. The emergency is perpetual because a perpetual emergency is perpetually useful. The actual effect of declaring a climate emergency is not to solve climate problems. It is to justify the suspension of normal democratic limits on government power — bypassing legislatures, overriding property rights, mandating economic transformation — in the name of a crisis that justifies any measure and permits no dissent.

“Climate Denier” → Not someone who denies that the climate changes — it does, it always has. The word denier was chosen deliberately to invoke Holocaust denial — associating policy disagreement with moral atrocity and historical shame. Anyone who questions any specific climate policy proposal — however economically destructive, however democratically unaccountable, however scientifically disconnected from the actual problem — is a climate denier. The word exists to make policy debate morally impossible. You cannot negotiate with a denier. You can only defeat them.

“Carbon Footprint” → A concept invented and promoted by British Petroleum — an oil company — to shift responsibility for industrial emissions onto individual consumer choices. BP commissioned the carbon footprint calculator and marketing campaign specifically to redirect public attention from industrial producers of carbon to individual consumers. The progressive left adopted this corporate deflection wholesale and now deploys it to make individuals feel personally responsible for systemic industrial decisions they have no meaningful power to change. It is the most successful act of corporate public relations in modern history — and its victims are the activists who believe they invented it.

“Net Zero” → A mathematical fiction that allows governments and corporations to claim emissions targets they have no intention of meeting through accounting mechanisms that exist on paper and nowhere else. Carbon offsets planted in forests that burn down. Credits purchased from projects that would have happened anyway. Accounting frameworks so complex and unverifiable that almost any number can be made to add up to zero on a spreadsheet while actual emissions continue unchanged. Net zero is not an environmental policy. It is an environmental alibi.

“Renewable Energy” → Not actually renewable in any meaningful sense. Solar panels require the mining of silicon, silver, and rare earth minerals. Wind turbines require massive quantities of rare earth elements extracted under conditions that would never be permitted in the countries demanding the green transition. The environmental cost of green energy infrastructure is not eliminated — it is displaced to Congo, to China, to Mongolia, to places where the people doing the extracting have no political voice in the countries making the demands. The transition from carbon energy to renewable energy does not eliminate environmental destruction. It exports it to places where the destruction is invisible to the people demanding the transition.

“Atomic Energy” → Not a threat. Not a relic. Not an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen. The single most proven, most reliable, most energy-dense, and lowest carbon source of electricity ever developed — abandoned and demonized by the same progressive movement that declares climate change an existential emergency.

The contradiction is so complete it would be comic if the stakes weren’t so high.

Nuclear power produces zero carbon emissions. It operates continuously regardless of weather. It requires a fraction of the land area of solar and wind. It has the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint of any energy source. And by every serious measure of deaths per unit of energy produced it is the safest energy source ever deployed at scale — safer than solar, safer than wind, dramatically safer than fossil fuels.

France generates 70% of its electricity from nuclear and has one of the lowest carbon grids in the developed world. When Germany closed its nuclear plants in the name of environmental protection it immediately increased coal burning to replace lost capacity. Every nuclear plant closed for environmental reasons was replaced by something worse for the environment.

The anti-nuclear movement was never really about facts. It was about fear. Three accidents across seven decades of global operation — none producing the mass casualties predicted, one killing exactly one person from radiation. More people die falling off roofs installing solar panels annually than have died from commercial nuclear power in the entire history of Western nuclear energy.

The progressive movement abandoned the science on nuclear power decades ago — captured by emotional fear, anti-technology romanticism, and the political influence of fossil fuel industries that correctly identified nuclear as their most serious long term competition.

The Reclamation

“Atomic Energy” → The solution that was always available — clean, reliable, and safe — abandoned not because the science demanded it but because the politics preferred it. A climate movement serious about climate would have made nuclear its first priority fifty years ago. The fact that it didn’t tells you everything about whether this was ever really about the climate — or always about something else entirely.

“Sustainability” → A word stretched so far beyond its original meaning that it now justifies almost any policy preference of the progressive left. Sustainable agriculture. Sustainable fashion. Sustainable cities. Sustainable investment. Sustainable justice. When everything is sustainable and nothing is sustainable the word has lost all descriptive meaning and retained all political utility. It functions as a moral endorsement — sustainable means approved, unsustainable means guilty — without requiring any actual evidence of environmental impact.

Part Ten: The Master Reclamation

These are the most important stolen words of all. The ones that everything else flows from. The ones that, if reclaimed, make every other reclamation possible.

“Liberal” → Perhaps the greatest stolen word in modern political history. Classical liberalism — the philosophy of Locke, Mill, Jefferson, and the American Founders — was built on individual liberty, free expression, limited government, the rule of law, and the sovereignty of the individual conscience. It was the most radical and most successful political philosophy in human history. It produced democracy, abolished slavery, emancipated women, and built the freest societies the world has ever seen.

What calls itself liberal today believes the opposite of every one of these things.

It believes speech must be managed for approved outcomes. Dissent must be punished. Group identity supersedes individual rights. Government must enforce ideological conformity. The people who destroyed free speech on campuses, who canceled colleagues for heterodox opinions, who demanded ideological purity tests for employment — these are not liberals.

They are illiberal.

Militantly, aggressively, deliberately illiberal — wearing liberalism’s stolen clothing while dismantling everything liberalism actually built. They took the most freedom-loving word in the political vocabulary and hollowed it out until it meant its precise opposite. The word liberal now serves as camouflage for an ideology that would have been immediately recognized by Locke, Mill, and Jefferson as the tyranny of enforced orthodoxy they spent their lives fighting against.

A genuine classical liberal today is called a conservative. A genuine defender of free speech is called a right wing extremist. A genuine champion of individual rights over group identity is called a racist. A genuine believer in limited government is called a fascist.

The illiberals did not just steal the word. They inverted the entire moral vocabulary — so that those who defend liberal values are labeled their opponents and those who destroy liberal values wear their name.

That is not an accident. It is the most sophisticated act of political theft in modern history.

And it is time to call it exactly what it is.

Not liberal.

Illiberal.

“Progressive” → The most dishonest word in the modern political vocabulary. There is nothing progressive about biological denialism. There is nothing progressive about racial essentialism. There is nothing progressive about speech suppression. There is nothing progressive about ideological orthodoxy enforced by mob. There is nothing progressive about the replacement of individual merit with group identity. Every idea the progressive movement champions is a regression — back to tribalism, back to orthodoxy, back to racial categorization, back to the world before free inquiry, individual rights, and equal treatment under law existed. Orwell would have recognized the naming maneuver immediately. They chose the word progressive because it makes opposition sound like wanting to go backward. It is a word designed to win an argument before the argument begins. The actual direction of travel is backward. The label is the lie.

“Tolerance” → Once meant accepting the existence of people and views you disagree with — the willingness to live alongside difference without requiring conformity. Now means celebrating and affirming everything the ideology approves of while tolerating nothing it doesn’t. The most intolerant institutions in American life — the universities, the media organizations, the corporate HR departments that have purged employees for wrongthink — call themselves bastions of tolerance. Their tolerance extends precisely to the edge of ideological compliance and no further. Beyond that edge is not diversity of thought to be tolerated. It is hate to be eliminated.

“Love” → Love is love. Love wins. Hate has no home here. These slogans use the word love as a weapon — to make disagreement with progressive ideology morally equivalent to hatred. The people who put Hate Has No Home Here signs in their yards while screaming at school board meetings, doxxing neighbors, publishing lists of political opponents, and celebrating the professional destruction of dissidents did not have more love. They had better branding. Love that requires ideological uniformity as its precondition is not love. It is conformity with better marketing.

“Master Bedroom” → A room in a house. The largest bedroom. Named for its size and primary function. Not a reference to slavery. Not a racial microaggression. Not a term requiring elimination from real estate listings. A bedroom. The people who devoted energy to removing this word from property descriptions while Black communities faced actual housing discrimination, actual wage gaps, actual educational inequities, and actual violence revealed everything about their priorities. Performative linguistic policing was more comfortable than actual justice. Changing words is easier than changing systems. And it produces a satisfying feeling of progress while producing no progress whatsoever.

“Safe Space” → See Part Six. But worth repeating here as a master concept because it is the template for everything. The safe space is the physical manifestation of the ideology’s deepest goal — a world where approved reality cannot be challenged, where approved conclusions cannot be questioned, where approved feelings cannot be disturbed by inconvenient evidence. Every other corrupted word in this glossary is a verbal safe space — a linguistic barrier erected to protect an idea from scrutiny. When you understand that, you understand the entire project.

Closing Statement: The Dictionary We Are Building

They built a dictionary to defeat us.

Word by word, definition by definition, over thirty years, they replaced the vocabulary of reality with the vocabulary of ideology. They did it in universities. They did it in newsrooms. They did it in corporate boardrooms. They did it in government agencies. They did it in elementary school classrooms where children learned to see the world through the lens of oppressor and oppressed before they learned long division.

And it worked.

For a long time it worked because most people are decent — they assumed the words meant what words had always meant. They assumed that when someone said diversity they meant genuine variety of thought and background. They assumed that when someone said inclusion they meant actually including everyone. They assumed that when someone said equity they meant something close to equality. They assumed that when someone said science they meant the dispassionate examination of evidence.

They were wrong.

The words had been hollowed out and refilled.

And by the time people noticed — by the time the safe spaces and the trigger warnings and the microaggressions and the preferred pronouns and the equity initiatives and the defunded police departments and the decriminalized theft and the gender affirming surgeries on children and the genocide libels and the Islamophobia shields and the Palestinian terrorist sympathizers in city halls — by the time all of that was visible and undeniable, the people who built it were calling anyone who objected a threat to democracy.

Using the stolen word.

Against the people it was stolen from.

No more.

We are taking the words back. Every single one.

Not because words are all that matter. Words are not all that matter. Children are being mutilated. Communities are being abandoned to crime. Jewish students are hiding their identities on campuses. Ancient civilizational truths are being erased from curricula. Democratic institutions are being weaponized against political opponents. The stakes are not merely linguistic.

But the words are where it starts.

Because if we accept their vocabulary we accept their reality. And their reality is a lie.

The actual reality is this:

There are two biological sexes. There are people who deserve to live in the Jewish ancestral homeland without being murdered for it. There are terrorists and there are their victims and the difference matters enormously. There is merit and there is the absence of merit and treating them identically helps no one. There is free speech and there is the suppression of free speech and they are not the same thing regardless of who is doing the suppressing. There is Western civilization — imperfect, frequently unjust, and worth defending — and there are the forces that want to destroy it, and they are not liberation movements.

These truths exist whether or not we have the words to speak them.

But we fight better when we have the words.

So here they are.

Take them back.

Use them.

In every conversation. Every classroom. Every boardroom. Every dinner table. Every comment section. Every letter to the editor. Every school board meeting. Every vote.

Wherever the stolen language is deployed against reality, deploy the real language in return.

They spent thirty years building their dictionary.

We are taking back Webster.

And we are just getting started.

Inspired by Ido Singer’s essential reminder: Whoever controls the terms wins the debate. We are reclaiming the language.