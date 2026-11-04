Democrats did not just win Congress on Tuesday. They routed Republicans. NBC News projects at least 258 House seats for Democrats, the most since 1993. The Senate flipped by at least seven seats, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. Democrats also took governorships in Ohio, Iowa and Texas.

Most forecasters expected a narrow Democratic House and a coin flip in the Senate. I was not happy to see either. But I have come to a conclusion that may surprise my readers. The blowout is better than the squeaker would have been.

A narrow majority would have handed the party’s far left a veto. A landslide takes it away.

He earned it

I agree with much of what Trump set out to do. I fully support the war on Iran and his backing of Israel. Immigration enforcement was necessary. But agreeing with goals is not the same as defending how they were pursued.

The tariffs were poorly conceived and worse executed. Immigration enforcement became vindictive instead of targeted at the dangerous. His handling of Ukraine was wrong. His rhetoric was volatile, his style that of a bully, and his family’s profiteering obscene. A president who could have achieved great things got in his own way.

The voters noticed. More than 60% said his policies had damaged the economy. More than a quarter of voters who backed a Republican House candidate said the tariffs hurt the economy. In Texas, Ken Paxton won only 88% of Republicans. Independents broke for Democrats by 25 to 30 points in the key Senate races.

This was not an embrace of the Democrats. A majority of voters, 53%, still viewed the Democratic Party unfavorably. It was a verdict on Trump.

The arithmetic of a landslide

The Democratic Socialists of America had a historic night. Five DSA members won House seats, all in safe blue districts. With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, the DSA bloc grows from two to seven. Add Adam Hamawy in New Jersey’s 12th, who backs a full arms embargo on Israel. The hard-left core is roughly eight or nine members.

In a narrow House, that would have been decisive. Speakers live and die by their margin. We watched a handful of Freedom Caucus members paralyze Republican leadership for years. Seven or eight members voting as one could have done the same to Hakeem Jeffries.

That leverage is now gone. None of the incoming DSA members had committed to backing Jeffries for Speaker. With this margin, it does not matter. Leadership can lose 30 or more votes and still pass a bill.

The new swing comes from the other direction. Democrats flipped about 30 Republican seats. They won a Kentucky district Trump carried by 15 points and held Florida seats Republicans redrew to favor Trump by about 10. Those members must win again in 2028. They will pull the party toward the center, and there are far more of them than there are socialists.

What the landslide does not fix

A smaller bloc is not a harmless one. Three facts should temper any relief.

First, the far left’s power was never mainly on the floor. It is in primaries. Darializa Avila Chevalier unseated Adriano Espaillat, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Every safe-seat Democrat watched that happen. The fear of a primary does not shrink with the majority.

Second, Michigan elected Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate, a fierce critic of Israel, over some $40 million in AIPAC spending against him. That race was in a swing state, not a deep-blue district. It is the warning sign for anyone who supports Israel.

Third, Israel’s critics no longer need a majority to set the agenda. Trump has announced an end to the roughly $4 billion in annual aid. If that happens, the fight moves to weapons sales, where Congress reviews major deals. In the Senate, a single member can force a vote to block one. A loud minority can keep Israel on the floor even when it loses.

Here in New Jersey, the 11th District shows the pattern. Analilia Mejia, who calls the Gaza war a genocide, won the special election in April and a full term on Tuesday. She was not DSA. AIPAC spent $2.3 million attacking her more moderate primary rival, and the attacks may have helped her win.

What to watch

The size of the majority gives moderates the numbers. It does not guarantee they use them. Four tests will show which wing is steering.

Impeachment. Jeffries says he has ruled nothing in or out. A Clinton-style impeachment drive in 1998 cost the GOP seats. Voters punish what looks like a vendetta. Costs first. Jeffries promised to lead with Medicaid, health subsidies and tariffs. If that agenda holds, the moderates are in charge. Committee seats. Watch who gets Foreign Affairs and Armed Services. That is where Israel policy gets made. DEI. If diversity mandates and identity language return to the center of the party’s message, the left is winning the internal fight.

Trump lost this election on his own. He handed Democrats a majority too large for any faction to hold hostage. Whether they waste it is now their problem.

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