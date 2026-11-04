Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Baldwin's avatar
Allen Baldwin
5d

May the good Lord have mercy. Perhaps this is his mercy in disguise. 🙏🏼

Reply
Share
Bruce Samuelson's avatar
Bruce Samuelson
5d

Thoughtful and accurate reflections. Thanks.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture