INTRODUCTION

The greatest warnings in history have often come dressed as simple stories. This is one of them.

It is a story about a people of extraordinary generosity — a people who gave their intellect, their energy, their loyalty, and their deepest moral convictions to the societies and movements that surrounded them. Who marched for others, built for others, bled for others. Who believed, generation after generation, that giving enough would finally purchase belonging.

It is a story about what happens when generosity has no boundaries. When loyalty is not reciprocated. When a people confuse being needed with being loved, and being useful with being safe.

History has told this story many times. We are watching it unfold again today.

THE STORY

Once there was a tree, and the tree loved a boy.

And the boy loved the tree.

He would come and sit under her shade and eat her apples and climb her branches. And the tree was happy. And the boy was happy.

But the boy had neighbors. Many neighbors. And the neighbors had needs.

So the boy took the tree’s apples and gave them to his neighbors. And he came back and told the tree the neighbors were pleased. And the tree smiled and said take more.

And the boy took more.

So the boy took the tree’s branches and gave them to his neighbors to build their houses. And he came back and told the tree the neighbors appreciated it. And the tree smiled and said take more.

And the boy took more.

So the boy cut down the tree’s trunk and gave the wood to his neighbors to build their boats. And the tree said this hurts but I love you and I want your neighbors to love you too.

And through it all the boy told himself — they appreciate me. They need me. They will always welcome me.

And the tree told herself — he will come back. He always comes back. And together we make the neighbors happy.

But neither of them were really happy. They just told themselves they were.

Until one day the boy came back and there was only a stump.

And the neighbors came too. And they looked at the stump and they looked at the boy and they said — this land is ours now. That tree was never yours to give. And you — you do not belong here either.

And they pulled out the stump. Root by root. Until there was nothing left but bare earth.

And the boy had no apples. No branches. No shade. No trunk. No stump.

And the neighbors closed their doors.

And the boy walked away into a world that did not want him.

With nothing left to give.

And nowhere left to go.

CONCLUSION

This parable has played out across four thousand years of Jewish history. In Alexandria and in Spain. In Russia and in Germany. In the universities of Weimar Berlin and the streets of Paris and the progressive coalitions of modern America.

In every generation there were Jews who believed that giving enough — contributing enough, assimilating enough, marching for the right causes, denouncing the right things — would finally make them safe. Would finally make them belong.

It never did. Because antisemitism is not a response to what Jews do. It is a response to what Jews are. And no amount of giving changes that.

The lesson is not to stop being generous. Generosity is deeply, authentically Jewish. The lesson is to understand that a people cannot give to the world if the world has consumed them entirely.

Survival is not selfishness. It is the precondition for everything else.

The tree cannot give shade if it no longer stands.

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