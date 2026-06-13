In the land of the Free, near the Sea of What’s Right,

Lived two very different men, different as day is from night.

One man was a Builder, with grease on his hands,

Who dreamed up great rockets and electric car plans.

He stacked up his widgets and gizmos with care,

And shot them to space through the cold midnight air!

“I’ll build!” said the Builder. “I’ll BUILD and I’ll MAKE!

I’ll build until morning! I’ll build till my break!

I’ll build electric cars! I’ll build satellites too!

There is simply no limit to what I can do!”

And he DID.

Oh, he did.

How that Builder he did.

But across the great canyon, in Burlington town,

Lived a grumbler named Burnie in a rumpled suit brown.

With his finger a-wagging and his white hair a-frizz,

He frowned at the Builder and said “What IS this?!”

“You shouldn’t have rockets! You shouldn’t have treasure!

No man should have widgets or profits or pleasure!

The system is RIGGED and the billionaires WIN

And I’ve been saying so since 1995, friend!”

He gave Speech Number One.

Then he gave it again.

Then he gave it again

And again

And again.

The years they went by as the years always do,

And the Builder kept building the whole whole time through.

A rocket came back and it LANDED upright!

The crowd went bananas! What a glorious sight!

But Burnie kept grumbling in Burlington town,

Still wagging his finger, still wearing his frown.

“This rocket,” said Burnie, “belongs to us ALL.

What goes up,” said old Burnie, “should be mine when it falls!”

He gave Speech Number Forty.

Then he rested his jaw.

Then he bought a nice lakehouse

And a second one more.

“Now WAIT!” said the people. “Now WAIT just a minute!

You have THREE lovely houses with warm fireplaces in it!

You made a million dollars from a book that you wrote —

Through CAPITALISM, Burnie — does that not get your goat?”

Burnie straightened his tie with a bit of a huff.

“That’s completely quite different,” he said with a gruff.

“When I make a million it’s noble and good.

When HE makes a trillion it’s misunderstood.”

Then he gave Speech Number Seventy-Two

About things that he’d never

In his whole life

Come through.

And the Builder kept building through rain and through sun,

Through the sneers and the speeches of old Burnie’s tongue.

He put internet up over mountains and seas,

So that people in places could do as they please.

He built and he built with a glint in his eye,

While Burnie gave speeches to anyone by.

So what is the moral, you ask with a grin?

Some people build rockets.

Some people just spin.

Some people make cars that run clean in the air.

Some people make speeches and go home to their lair.

And thirty years on when the dust it has cleared,

One man will be remembered.

One man will be jeered.

The rockets will fly.

The speeches will fade.

And THAT, my dear friends,

Is how history’s made.

The End

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