Cary M. Silverman

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James Doyle's avatar
James Doyle
Jun 3

The people who you see on camera Sharon Alfonsi, Scott Pelley, etc. do not research or write the stories you see on air. Producers research, write and frame the stories these are the unseen of the rebellion. This is the institutionalized rot that will also have to be purged to create news programs that are balanced not biased.

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Polevaultjumper
Jun 2

Excellent Cary. You hit the nail on the head. They know the conclusion at the start and the story follows. The worst (and now, most common) kind of journalism.

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