It started in a text thread, the way most of my real arguments do now.

A friend — a liberal, a committed Zionist (a combination that gets lonelier by the month), and a man who has watched 60 Minutes every Sunday night for as long as I’ve known him — sent me The New York Times’ account of the upheaval at the program. Read this, he said, if you want to understand what’s being destroyed.

Here’s the part worth sitting with before we go a sentence further. I hadn’t watched 60 Minutes in years. I’d sworn it off the way you stop returning the calls of a friend who only ever lectures you. The reporting had become unbearable — not wrong on the facts so much as relentlessly bent, every segment pre-loaded with the conclusion it intended to reach. So when my friend mourned the show, he was mourning something I had already buried.

I told him I no longer take the Times as the paper of record; its viewpoint is every bit as slanted as the program it was covering. Then I sent him The Wall Street Journal’s account of the exact same events — the plainer, less editorial version of the story.

And he said the thing that became this entire essay.

He admitted he agreed with the Journal’s version more.

I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. A sharp, well-read man on the left, handed two tellings of one event, found the straighter and less editorial one more persuasive — and said so out loud. He just couldn’t quite see what the admission gave away. Because if the Journal’s plainer account rings truer than the Times’, then the Times wasn’t reporting the story. It was framing it. And once you concede that on a single story, you are obligated to ask how many others.

That is the argument I want to make, and I’ll make it without the usual throat-clearing: the legacy press was captured — quietly, comfortably, and for years — by a single worldview that had lost the ability to see itself. What is happening at CBS right now is not the capture. It is the first serious attempt anyone has made to break one. I know, because the breaking is what brought me back. I watch again now, every week.

What actually happened

In late 2025, Skydance — backed by the Ellison family — completed its takeover of Paramount, the parent of CBS. It acquired The Free Press and installed its founder, Bari Weiss, as editor-in-chief of CBS News. This spring the reckoning reached 60 Minutes: the executive producer was replaced, two correspondents and a senior editor were let go, and at the staff meeting introducing the new producer, the veteran Scott Pelley reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the program. One departing correspondent said she had resisted efforts to insert political bias into the show. CBS denied it.

That is the wreckage my friend was mourning. I understand the grief. But before we hold a funeral for the “independence” of 60 Minutes, we should be honest about what that independence had been producing.

The bias they couldn’t see

This is the same program that, in 2024, edited an interview with Kamala Harris in a way that triggered a lawsuit Paramount eventually settled for $16 million. Malice or sloppiness — take your pick. Neither is the work of a disinterested institution.

But the moment that says everything came when Weiss reportedly sat down with the 60 Minutes staff and asked one question: why does the country think you’re biased? The room, by every account, was stunned into silence. Not defiant — stunned. As though the question itself were unaskable.

Sit with that. The most-watched newsmagazine in America could not produce a single answer to why half the country had stopped trusting it. That is not a fair newsroom caught off guard. It is a monoculture so total that it had mistaken its own reflection for the world. The slant was not a series of decisions anyone remembered making. It was the water they swam in — invisible, like an accent you can’t hear in your own voice.

That is what capture actually looks like. Not a conspiracy. Something far more durable: a building full of talented people who all read the same things, know the same people, and share the same instincts, until “the news” and “what we already believe” quietly become the same sentence. It’s the show that lost me. It never once wondered why.

Who Weiss actually is

My friend pictures Bari Weiss as a right-wing commissar sent to break a sacred institution. The record says otherwise. The independent rating service AllSides — using reviewers drawn from the left, center, and right — rates her Center. She is pro-Israel and anti-woke, and she has also warned, in print, about the dangers of an authoritarian right. The company she built runs a live debate series and a podcast premised on the radical act of hearing the other side out.

And here is what her critics conveniently forget: Weiss is a survivor of the very intolerance they accuse her of importing. In 2020, when the Times dared to run an op-ed by a sitting U.S. senator, its own newsroom revolted — not over a factual error, but over the existence of a mainstream conservative argument on the page. The editor responsible was gone within days. Weiss watched her colleagues decide which Americans were too dangerous to publish, and she left, writing that simply showing up as a centrist had come to require courage. The woman now accused of politicizing a newsroom learned the trade by being purged from one.

“But isn’t this just re-capture?”

This is the comeback, and it sounds clever: an owner with politics installs an editor with matching politics, who books the president and spikes the segment he doesn’t like — so how is this any different from what came before?

Here’s how. You can only re-capture something that was neutral to begin with — and 60 Minutes was not. The man who steers a car out of the ditch is not “just as reckless” as the one who drove it in. Correcting a slant and imposing one are the same act only if you pretend the starting point was the center. It wasn’t — and even my friend, handed the evidence, admitted as much.

So yes, the new 60 Minutes has a point of view. But notice the difference the critics are counting on you to miss: the new bias is legible, and the old one was laundered. The old slant was sold as objectivity by people who couldn’t see it and took offense when you named it. The new one is fought over in public, in real time, by a staff shouting about it and a press corps cataloguing every booking. No one will ever again mistake 60 Minutes for the disinterested voice of God. After decades of being told the water wasn’t wet, that alone is a gift.

They only just discovered the danger

Which brings us to the meltdown — the resignations, the leaked memos, the sudden and tearful concern that billionaires owning newsrooms is a threat to democracy.

It’s a threat I happen to believe is real. But isn’t the timing remarkable? The danger of a captured press never seemed to trouble anyone at 60 Minutes back when the capture ran in their favor — when the slant was their slant and the consensus was their consensus. You don’t get to discover the perils of an ideological newsroom at the precise moment the ideology stops being yours. That isn’t principle. That’s a monoculture mourning its monopoly.

Back to the thread

My friend and I never reached a truce, and I don’t expect this essay to convert him. But we agreed on one sentence before we put down our phones: the worst state a newsroom can be in is biased and certain it isn’t.

For a generation, that is exactly what we had — and they called it the paper of record. Whatever you choose to name what’s happening at CBS now, the bias is finally out in the open, where the rest of us can see it, argue with it, and refuse to swallow it whole.

And here is the small, stubborn fact I keep circling back to. For years, the most loyal 60 Minutes viewer I know was watching a program that had quietly driven me away. Now he’s the one muttering about turning it off — and I’m the one who has come back, Sunday after Sunday. A show that bleeds the trusting and wins back the skeptical is not being destroyed. It is being repaired.

My friend felt the first tremor of it the moment he opened the Journal I sent him and, against every instinct he owns, found himself nodding along.

He just hasn’t admitted yet what that nod was telling him.