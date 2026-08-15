Read what he actually advised. Not to be pro-Israel. Not to break with the people who cheer the murder of Jews. The counsel was narrower and colder than that. Say the symmetrical sentence. Equal dignity, equal self-determination, for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Then, in Friedman’s own words, go back to talking about Michigan and leave the Mideast alone.

That is the whole tell. The sentence is a box. Once it is checked, the subject is closed.

Two standards, one column

Watch what Friedman demands of each side, because he does it on the same page.

Of AIPAC he wants proof. Show me one statement, he writes, one criticism of the settlement project. He applies a real test and he applies it hard. Fine. Hold the pro-Israel lobby to account.

Then look at what he asks of El-Sayed. El-Sayed campaigned with Hasan Piker, a man who said Hamas is a thousand times better than Israel. Friedman quotes the line himself. He acknowledges it. And then he moves on. One sentence, a small shrug, and back to the advice.

Same columnist. Same paragraph-space. Opposite rigor. One side gets the microscope. The other gets the benefit of the doubt. There is exactly one variable that explains the difference, and it is not principle. It is which side helps Trump and which side hurts him.

One axis

Friedman has one axis, and he tells you so. Everything in the column bends toward a single fear. Two more years of Trump unchained. The end of America as we have known it. El-Sayed’s win or loss, he writes, could decide whether Trump rules without a check.

Once Trump is the only existential threat, everything else becomes tactical. Including Jewish peoplehood. It stops being a principle and becomes a talking point, a thing you get a candidate to recite on the way to the outcome that actually matters. Friedman would never say Jewish sovereignty is negotiable. He does not have to say it. You watch what he does with it under pressure, and it is the first thing he sets on the table.

The man who got the easy fact wrong

There is a smaller error in the column that tells you how far the fear has bent his judgment.

Friedman claims Trump is “tacitly” controlling the Supreme Court. Completely unchained. It is not close to true, and it did not require any special knowledge to check. In the last term the administration lost the tariff case. It lost on Federal Reserve independence. It lost on birthright citizenship. Each decision written by the Chief Justice. Even Justice Kagan, appointed by Obama, said plainly that the court is not a puppet of this administration.

A man who gets the checkable fact this wrong, in service of the same fear, is not a reliable guide to the facts you cannot check as easily. If the Supreme Court claim is fantasy, why extend trust to the rest of the frame.

The real danger is not his position

Here is the part that matters, and it is not about what Friedman believes.

Trump is legible. Whatever you think he is, nobody is confused about it, so people brace. The threat announces itself. Friedman is the opposite kind of danger. He is the character witness. He is the trusted man who leans over to the wavering Jewish centrist and says it is safe. Vote for the coalition. The candidate said the sentence. Go back to your life.

That is the function, and the three Pulitzers are what make it work. The byline is the credential that lowers the guard. A coalition that is hostile to Jewish sovereignty does not need to win the argument on its own. It only needs trusted men to keep vouching for it in the paper of record. The vouching is the service. The vouching is the sheep’s clothing.

The machine

Look at how the whole thing runs, because it is a machine and every part is on the record.

The candidates will not denounce. They will condemn antisemitism in the abstract, fluently, on cue. Ask them to condemn the specific and the specific goes quiet. They will not disavow “globalize the intifada.” They will not name “from the river to the sea” for what it plainly describes, a Palestine in the place of Israel and not beside it. After October 7 the reflex was context before the bodies were counted, an explanation of the killers before the families knew who was dead.

The candidates will not denounce. The trusted columnist will not make them. The center is told it is all fine. That is the machine. It does not depend on anyone’s secret theocratic plan. It depends only on selective silence, and on a Friedman to launder the silence into moderation.

El-Sayed calls himself a capitalist. He is not a member of the DSA. Fine. The test was never his self-description. The test, as it is for any politician, is whom he embraces, whom he challenges, whom he is willing to disappoint. He embraced Piker. Friedman noticed, and looked away.

The wider axis

This is not only about Jews, and it is not only about Israel. Antisemitism is the canary here, not the whole coal.

The insurgent left that is winning these primaries wants something structural. Public ownership where prices used to do the work. Hostility to markets as such. A posture toward police and disorder that mistakes chaos for justice. Group identity in the place of individual right. That is a program aimed at the American settlement itself, and Jewish safety is one of the places where the rot first shows.

I hold this evenly, and that is the ground Friedman cannot stand on. I have never given the monarchist strain on the right a pass on the same axis. Trump’s character is a genuine problem and I have said so in print. But a four-year problem has a term limit. The capture of a major party by an illiberal wing, inside the party most American Jews still call home, is a generational one. You can argue the ranking. What you cannot do is pretend there is only one front, which is exactly what Friedman spent the column doing.

The permission slip

Friedman did not endorse the coalition. He is too careful for that. He did something more useful to it.

He told the people who trust him that it was safe.

That is the whole job. The coalition can lose the argument and still win, so long as the trusted men keep signing the permission slip. Friedman signed it, in the paper of record, on the way out the door to talk about Michigan.

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