Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
13h

Friedman is a man who has made a career of being a shit to Israel. A self important self hating Jew. I could go on but that’s enough on him.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture