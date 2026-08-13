A woman on Threads posted an experiment this week. She wrote it for the people who sit a safe ocean away and call Jews baby-killers. Her proposal was simple. Put on a keffiyeh and walk calmly through the streets of Israel. Then put on a kippah and walk through Gaza. Or through an Arab village in the West Bank. Start with Israel, she said, because if you start with Gaza you will not survive to finish the experiment. Any brave volunteers.

It is compelling. It is clean. It answers the exact people it names. An Arab in a keffiyeh can walk through Tel Aviv. A Jew in a kippah cannot walk through Gaza. Israeli Arabs vote. They sit in the Knesset. They sit on the Supreme Court. There is no mirror image for a Jew in Rafah. As a rebuttal to the baby-killer crowd, it does its work.

But it is the tip of the iceberg. Her experiment requires a plane ticket. Ours does not.

Run it here. Run it in London. Run it in Paris. Run it in New York. Wear a keffiyeh down any Western boulevard and you will be waved through. You may be applauded. Now wear a kippah, and check the numbers.

In New York last year the police recorded 330 antisemitic hate crimes. That is fifty-seven percent of every hate crime in the city, more than all other groups combined, in a place where Jews are one in ten. Anti-Muslim incidents that year numbered thirty. The ratio is eleven to one. In England and Wales, Jews now suffer the highest rate of religious hate crime of any group in the country. In France the interior ministry logged more than thirteen hundred antisemitic acts in a single year, over half of all anti-religious crime in a nation where Jews are less than one percent of the population. French Jews have a phrase for their side of the experiment. They call it taking off the kippah before they go out. Nobody in Paris removes a keffiyeh for safety.

So her experiment already ran in the West. It simply produced a result she did not name. The keffiyeh here is not merely tolerated. It is honored. The kippah is the marker that draws the fist. The illiberal West inverted her test and never read the outcome.

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Ask how we arrived here and the answer is written on the clothing.

The keffiyeh was a headscarf. A regional garment, worn against the sun. It is now something else. It is the vestment of the (un)progressive faith. It hangs on graduates crossing the stage at Columbia. It appears on runways and in council chambers and around the necks of nineteen-year-olds who could not find the Jordan River on a map. It is worn by people with no stake in the fight and no relatives in it, as a badge of moral seriousness. To wear it is to announce that you stand with the good.

The kippah traveled the opposite road. A Jew covering his head to acknowledge something above him has been reclassified. It is no longer read as faith. It is read as position. Zionist. Settler. Complicit. The garment that means devotion is received as provocation.

Notice the sleight of hand. The illiberal West drew a line and set the two symbols on opposite sides of it. The Arab marker is protected as culture. The Jewish marker is exposed as politics. One is identity, and identity is sacred. The other is ideology, and ideology is fair game. A keffiyeh is speech the institution celebrates. A kippah is a target the institution explains away.

This is why the Frenchman tucks his kippah under a cap before he leaves the house, and the Western student pulls his keffiyeh tighter before he leaves his. Both are dressing for how the street will read them. Both have read the street correctly. The street has decided which minority may be seen.

The West did not stumble into this. It chose. It decided whose public self is holy and whose is asking for it. Then it called the choice compassion.

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So who is doing this. Here you must be more careful than the people you are answering, because carelessness is how you lose an argument you have already won.

Begin with the concession, because it is true and because it disarms the ambush. The deadliest antisemitic attack in the history of the United States was Pittsburgh. The killer was a white supremacist who screamed that all Jews must die and murdered eleven people at prayer. In 2018 every extremism-related killing in America traced to the far right. Say this plainly and say it first. The adversary who thinks he is springing a trap finds it already sprung.

Then look at what is rising now, because the profile inverted after October 7. Boulder was not a white nationalist. It was an Egyptian national who told police he wanted to kill all Zionist people and had planned the attack for a year. Washington was not a white nationalist. It was a man who drew a red keffiyeh from his coat and told investigators he did it for Palestine, he did it for Gaza. Cross the ocean and the pattern hardens into two decades of record. Merah in Toulouse. Coulibaly at the kosher market. The murders of Ilan Halimi and Sarah Halimi. France stopped pretending about the profile of its antisemitic violence years ago.

Here is the discipline. Do not say Muslims. That claim is refutable, because Pittsburgh refutes it, and it is unprovable, because no agency records who commits these crimes. Hate-crime data counts the victim, never the offender. Anyone who hands you a percentage invented it.

Say the movement instead. Say anti-Zionism. Say the coalition of Islamist and illiberal left that marches under one banner and calls itself the resistance. That claim is airtight, and the proof is the calendar. Nothing about white nationalism changed in October of 2023. No new grievance entered the far right. Yet in the days after October 7 the antisemitic crime rate in London rose by more than a thousand percent. New York held at records. France doubled. An entire hemisphere of Jewish life grew more dangerous in a single autumn, and the only thing that changed that autumn was a war in Gaza and the West’s answer to it. That is causation you can date. It does not point at a race. It points at a movement, and the movement is proud to be named. It writes the name on its own signs.

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And the movement did not stay in the street. That is the part that should frighten you. Follow it off the pavement and into the one place a street movement is not supposed to reach. A ballot line.

Be clear about the claim, because the wrong version of it is worthless. I am not saying the Democratic Party is antisemitic. It is not. Its Senate leader is a pro-Israel Jew. Much of its caucus still holds the old line. To call the party fallen today is false, and a hostile reader will spend one sentence proving it and the rest of the day ignoring you. I am saying something narrower and worse. The party is being captured. Not captured. Being captured. And if the trend holds, it arrives.

Look at the base first. In February Gallup found Democratic voters siding with the Palestinians over the Israelis by sixty-five to seventeen. Nearly four to one. A decade ago they sided with Israel by wide margins. The line crossed in 2023 and kept falling. By the summer of 2025 only eight percent of Democrats approved of Israel’s action in Gaza. The gap between the parties is the widest Gallup has recorded in a quarter century.

Be precise about that number, because precision is your armor. Much of it is the war. A voter sickened by a year of footage from Gaza is not a cadre. Disapproval of Netanyahu is not anti-Zionism. Blur the two and you lose the honest reader in the first line, and you deserve to.

So look at the vanguard, where the blur clears on its own. In the summer of 2026 the Democratic Socialists of America stopped knocking on the door and walked through it. They went from two members of Congress toward five in a single primary season. They took Denver, unseating a Democrat who had held the seat since 1997. They took two seats in New York, ousting incumbents of their own party. One of the winners ran against the sitting chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and the charge she leveled was that he had accepted the support of AIPAC. Read that again. In a Democratic primary, in 2026, the endorsement of the largest pro-Israel organization in the country was deployed as the disqualifier. And it worked. Above them all sits the mayor of the largest city in America, a member of the DSA, who rode the same machine into City Hall and now lends it to the next slate.

A party is not captured in a day. It is captured one primary at a time, while its leaders assure you nothing has changed. The base has flipped four to one. The activists write the litmus test now, and the test is Israel. The insurgents win the primaries, and the establishment endorses them the morning after. The street taught the movement to march. The party is teaching it to govern.

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Which forces the question the whole march has been circling. On its way to what.

Anti-Zionism is not the synonym of antisemitism. It is its destination. One is where the movement starts. The other is where it always arrives. And you can watch the arrival happen inside a single word. Settler.

They call the Jew a settler in the land of Judea. Sit with that. The name of the people is the name of the place. Judea. Jew. The language points to one strip of earth. The calendar points to it. The scripture, the burial grounds, the coins turned up in the dirt, all point to the same ground and no other. There was Jewish presence there for three thousand years, before Rome, before the word Arab or Muslim was ever spoken in that country. A people cannot colonize the only land that was ever theirs. To call the indigenous man the invader is not an error of history. It is an erasure of history, and it is aimed at exactly one people.

Because that is the older engine of the hatred, the one beneath the blood libels and the cartoons. Antisemitism was never mainly the lie that the Jew is evil. It was the lie that the Jew is foreign. Rootless. Placeless. From somewhere else. Belonging nowhere. Settler is that ancient charge in a keffiyeh. It takes the one people indigenous to the land and declares them the interlopers in it, which is the exact inversion the hatred has always run on.

Now weigh the word against every other people. Nobody calls the Japanese settlers in Japan. Nobody calls the Han settlers in China. Nobody calls the Arabs settlers in the twenty-two states raised on actual conquest, when the armies of the seventh century took Zoroastrian Persia and Christian Egypt and the pagan peninsula by the sword and Arabized them over centuries. That was empire. No Western campus files it under colonialism, because the taxonomy runs one direction only. The word settler is reserved. It is spent on one nation, for one homeland, against the one people who can prove three thousand years of presence before their accusers existed. A charge leveled at Jews and no one else, for doing what every other people is congratulated for, is not a position. A standard applied to Jews alone already has a name. You do not have to shout the name. The standard says it.

So hold the line exactly where it belongs, because the line is what gives the verdict its force. Argue the border. Argue the settlement. Argue the government, the war, the prime minister. That is politics, and politics is fair, and a man can do all of it with a clean heart. The antisemitism is not in the argument over where a line is drawn. It is in the denial that the man belongs to the land at all. Concede the inch of honest argument and you keep the whole of the mile. To call a Jew a settler in Judea is to call the indigenous man an invader, and to do it to no one else on earth. That is not criticism of Israel. It is the oldest lie, that the Jew belongs nowhere, pointed now at the one place he demonstrably belongs.

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Which returns us to her experiment, and to the volunteers.

She thought the test still needed a plane ticket. It does not. The West has been running it for two years, in its own streets, in its own primaries, in its own vocabulary. It decided which scarf is conscience and which cap is provocation. It decided which nationalism is a birthright and which is a crime. It decided which people alone, of all the peoples on earth, must be foreign in the one country that was theirs before history had a name for anyone else.

She asked for brave volunteers. The West already enlisted. It only needed a scarf to tell it which side was brave.

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