Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B.'s avatar
B.
Jul 3Edited

Zohran Mamdani is the worst thing ever to happen to New York City. Here I thought Bill de Blasio, the Sandinista and oaf, and Eric Adams, party-boy and mumbler, couldn't be beat for bad ideas and administering.

But they have. Mamdani loves to hear himself talk, and talks forever, like a self-important college student who monopolizes the class; when I hear him on radio with his college sophomore's voice, I snap off 1010-WINS in pure wretched disgust.

Sitting behind George Washington's desk yet.

Imagine.

Reply
Share
Tom Schneider's avatar
Tom Schneider
Jul 3

Very long winded way to say that this communist piece of garbage with oratory skills can win over a bunch of poorly educated (as Spiro Agnew would say) effete snobs.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture