Tomorrow morning, Zohran Mamdani will stand at George Washington’s desk in Federal Hall and mark the 250th anniversary of the country Washington founded. He will do it hours before the President speaks at Mount Rushmore. The timing is not an accident. Nothing about this event is an accident.

Mamdani has been mayor of New York City for a matter of months. His national profile exists because he has spent that time doing two things: calling American military action “an illegal war of aggression,” and recruiting a slate of democratic socialist candidates who have already unseated sitting Democratic incumbents in New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and Maine. He did not earn the desk through a lifetime of service to the republic. He earned it through velocity. He moved fast enough and made enough noise fast enough that a mayor’s office three months old could plausibly stage a “major address” on the day America turns 250.

That is the first irony. The second is sharper.

Washington sat at that desk having just refused a crown. He had the army. He had the loyalty of men who had watched him hold a starving line at Valley Forge. He could have kept power indefinitely and many around him expected him to. He gave it up twice: once at the end of the war, once at the end of two terms. The desk is a monument to a man who built the office of the presidency by declining to keep it.

Mamdani’s politics run the other direction. He is a democratic socialist who campaigned on the premise that the existing distribution of power and property in this city is illegitimate and needs to be redistributed by the state. That is a coherent political position. People are entitled to hold it. But it is not restraint. It is not “I could take more and I choose not to.” It is “the current arrangement is the problem, and government should take more.” Whatever the merits of that argument, it is not the argument the desk was built to commemorate.

He has already pre-empted this critique, and it is worth taking seriously rather than waving off. He told the Times that patriotism is not “love it or leave it,” that it is loving the country enough to fight for the fulfillment of its ideals. He said the freedoms Americans enjoy were not handed down, they were won, and there are more to win. It is a good line. It is also a line that lets him stand at Washington’s desk while opposing nearly everything the man who built it stood for, because “the fulfillment of its ideals” is elastic enough to cover any program he wants to run. Every revolutionary in American history has used some version of that sentence. It does not settle the question of whether he has earned the desk. It just relocates the argument to a place where he sounds good saying it.

Then there is the staging. He will be surrounded by recently naturalized citizens. He is one himself, born in Kampala, arrived in New York at seven. That is a real and sympathetic biography. It is also, transparently, armor. Surround the socialist with grateful new Americans and the obvious question — does a man who thinks the country’s founding order is fundamentally unjust belong at the founder’s desk — gets harder to ask without sounding like you’re attacking the immigrants standing next to him. That is the point of the staging. It is a good tactic. It is still a tactic.

None of this required him to be evil or foreign or illegitimate as mayor. It only required him to notice that a 250th anniversary with no incumbent President in the room was an open stage, and that Trump was going to be in South Dakota, and that a socialist standing at Washington’s desk on the day itself would generate more coverage than the actual case for his politics ever could on its own. He read the calendar correctly. That is his talent. It is not the same thing as having earned the chair.

He did not arrive at these politics from the outside looking in. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Columbia professor whose career has been built on the study of settler colonialism and Marxist critiques of empire, and who has drawn his own accusations of antisemitism over his pro-Palestinian positions, which he denies. His mother, Mira Nair, is a Harvard-educated filmmaker whose work returns again and again to the friction between imperial and post-colonial identity. Zohran did not rebel against his upbringing. He inherited its worldview intact and ran for office on it. That matters for the “privilege” question too. This was not a kid who scraped his way into a critique of American power from the bottom. He went to the Bronx High School of Science, then Bowdoin, then home to Morningside Heights, all on the strength of two accomplished, well-connected parents. The son of a Columbia professor and an internationally celebrated director grew up about as close to the American establishment as it is possible to be raised, and turned that proximity into a career built on opposing it.

The record predates the mayoralty too. In 2021 he said his BDS activism was what brought him into the socialist political movement in the first place, not a passing phase he grew out of but the entry point. And in 2017 he released a rap song, “Salaam,” in which he sent his “love” to the Holy Land Five, five men convicted on 108 counts in federal court for funneling more than twelve million dollars to Hamas. He told listeners to look them up. That is not ambiguous rhetoric open to charitable reading. It is a public record, made well before he held office, of affection for men a jury found guilty of financing a terrorist organization.

Strip away the staging and what is left is a man who does not think the country he is standing in was built correctly. He has said the flaws are not incidental, that patriotism means fighting to fulfill ideals the founding generation left unmet, that the freedoms Americans have were “won” rather than handed down and that “we have many more to win.” Run that phrase forward to its logical end and it is not a tribute to 1776. It is a claim that the founding was incomplete at best, and at worst a settlement that has to be renegotiated by people like him. A man who saw the founders as fundamentally honorable would not need to talk about ideals still to be won at their anniversary. He would talk about what they built. Mamdani talks about what is still owed.

That is what makes the desk itself the real subject of tomorrow’s speech, more than anything he actually says from behind it. He is not using Washington’s desk to honor Washington. He is using it as a platform, literally and rhetorically, to argue that the order Washington founded still falls short of justice and needs the kind of correction his politics are built to deliver. The desk lends him legitimacy he has not earned through any long institutional commitment to the country as founded. He borrows the authority of the object precisely because his own record, from BDS to the Holy Land Five to a governing philosophy that treats the current distribution of power as the problem, gives him none of his own. It is not homage. It is a prop, chosen because a man three months into a mayoralty cannot generate that kind of gravity on his own, and Federal Hall can lend it to him for a morning free of charge.

This is not a new instinct in his political world, only a new setting for it. In 2021, the New York City Council removed a statue of Thomas Jefferson that had stood in its chamber since 1919, on the grounds that a slaveholding founder had no place in a room where the city governs itself. Mamdani was not on the council that voted; he was in the State Assembly, representing Astoria. But the vote came from the same coalition, the same Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus politics, the same premise that a founder’s flaws disqualify him from a place of honor, that carried Mamdani into City Hall four years later. He is not an outlier improvising a new relationship to the founding generation. He is the continuation of a governing class that had already decided Jefferson did not belong in its chamber, standing now at the desk of the one founder that same city has not yet gotten around to removing.

Tomorrow he will talk about ideals and unfinished business and freedoms still to be won. Washington sat at that desk and walked away from power he could have kept. Tomorrow’s speaker built his career on the argument that the power currently held by others should be taken. Same desk. Opposite instinct. Everything else is staging.

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