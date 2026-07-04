Cary M. Silverman

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Anne Emerson Hall
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I have long loved the letter that Washington sent to the Jewish congregation in Newport, my birthplace. At the small private school I attended there, half of my classmates were Jewish, which gives the letter a deep personal meaning to me.

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