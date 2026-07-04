He did it exactly as planned. Friday morning, Zohran Mamdani sat behind George Washington’s actual desk at City Hall, newly naturalized citizens arranged around him holding small American flags, and delivered an address marking America’s 250th anniversary, hours before Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore. The contrast was the entire point. So was the debt he never once acknowledged owing.

Washington sat at that desk having refused a crown, having given up an army’s loyalty not once but twice: at the end of a war he could have ridden into permanent power, and again at the end of two terms he could have stretched into more. Everything Mamdani has, the office, the platform, the desk itself for a morning, exists because a man there chose restraint over appetite. A grateful man borrows that desk to say thank you. Mamdani used it to file a grievance. He thanked immigrants, dissenters, and “the work of fulfilling the Declaration’s values.” He never once credited the specific man whose specific choice made any of it possible. He told the country the powerful have always called America “an arena of supremacy,” then listed what is still owed: a health system that exploits the sick, landlords negligent by design, elections sold to the highest bidder. He inventoried the debts and skipped the assets. A man who saw the founding as legitimate would say what was built endures. He said it is unfinished business, which is a more polite way of arguing for demolition, and still ends in demolition.

Washington’s other achievement gets less credit than the crown he refused: he held together a country with every reason to fly apart, thirteen states with no shared identity beyond a common enemy, and he warned in his Farewell Address against the “baneful effects” of party spirit precisely because he’d watched how easily faction breaks a fragile union. Mamdani’s speech ran the opposite direction. It described two Americas at war: the powerful and the powerless, supremacy against righteous dissent. That framing is not incidental to his politics, it is the method, the same one that has unseated sitting Democrats in four states in a single cycle. Washington used his desk’s authority to hold a fractured country together. Mamdani used the same desk to describe the fracture as permanent, then offered himself as the leader of one side of it.

The clearest test of the man is what he has done with the promise Washington made to one religious minority by name. In 1790, Washington told the Hebrew congregation in Newport that the government of the United States gives “to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance,” and that every Jew could sit “under his own vine and fig tree” with “none to make him afraid.” No conditions attached. New York is now home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and Mamdani’s welcome has come with conditions Washington never imposed. On his first day in office he revoked the executive order adopting the IHRA antisemitism definition and the order barring city boycotts of Israel. He has declined to condemn “globalize the intifada.” He skipped the Israel Day Parade every sitting mayor had attended since 1964. He has said Israel should not give “preferential treatment” to Jewish people and has called Zionism a movement seeking the “eradication of a native people.” The Seder he chose to attend was hosted by an explicitly anti-Zionist organization, not by one of the congregations that make up the overwhelming majority of the city’s Jews. The Jewish congressional candidate he endorsed built his campaign on charging Israel with genocide. A majority of the city’s actual Jewish voters, the ones who never got an invitation, rate his handling of antisemitism as poor or fair. Washington told Newport’s Jews they would never again need anyone’s permission to belong, full stop, no asterisk. Mamdani’s welcome has an asterisk, and it is shaped like a political test: open only to the Jews willing to fall into line.

Washington gave up power he could have kept. Mamdani sat at his desk and asked the country for more of it. That is not the same instinct wearing a different color. It is the opposite instinct, borrowing the first one’s furniture.

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