Good news for the republic. Two of the correspondents pushed out of 60 Minutes during Bari Weiss’s overhaul have landed on their feet. Columbia Journalism School has named Scott Pelley and Sharyn Alfonsi Journalists in Residence for the year. They were available. Columbia was ready. The dean, by his own telling, called Pelley the day after the firing. Not a job search. A rescue.

The school did not file this under “we grabbed two famous people who suddenly needed work.” It filed it under the CJS2030 Democracy Initiative. Democracy. The two will lecture, run workshops, and write for the Columbia Journalism Review, all in the service of sustaining democracy and strengthening accountability reporting. Nothing sustains a democracy quite like an office for two Emmy winners.

Give them their due, because it matters. Pelley and Alfonsi are good at the work. The Emmys are earned. So is the duPont. Nobody serious claims they can’t report. That is the whole point, and it is the part that keeps getting lost. This was never about whether they were skilled. It was about the direction the skill always seemed to run.

Look at the geometry. Alfonsi holds a duPont-Columbia Award. Columbia gives the award. Columbia now gives the job. The same institution that pinned the medal hands over the lectern. A closed circle, humming along, applauding itself at every stop.

And what will they teach? Fearless reporting that holds power accountable. Lovely phrase. It holds right up until you ask which power. The one power that recently held them accountable was an editor who read their copy and pushed back. For that she is the villain of the story they will now tell a room full of students. Accountability for thee.

Here is the part that should stop you cold. The illiberal orthodoxy Columbia is doubling down on is the same one a Columbia sophomore stood outside the campus gates fighting in 2005. Her name was Bari Weiss. She built a student group to take on a closed, one-way faculty culture. She graduated. She went to work. Twenty years later she runs a network, and she used it to move the very people Columbia has now chosen to canonize.

So the school produced one heretic, watched her leave and do exactly what heretics do, and responded by rolling out its warmest welcome for the people she removed. That is not a hunt for viewpoint diversity. That is the echo chamber restocking itself.

Columbia has watched a decade of collapsing trust. It has watched half the country stop believing the product. And it decided the lesson was to gather the faces most tied to the old way and stand them in front of the next class. More of the same, rebranded as the future.

They will call it sustaining democracy. It is on the banner and in the press release. What it actually is: an institution staring into its own reflection and deciding the reflection was never the problem.

The next Bari Weiss is in that building right now. In a seat. Taking notes.

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