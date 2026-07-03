Two hundred and fifty years ago, Americans declared independence from a government that ruled without their consent. This July 4th, as the country celebrates that founding, something the founders specifically feared is unfolding inside one of its two major political parties. They called it faction. James Madison devoted Federalist No. 10 to warning us about it. He described an organized minority using the machinery of democratic institutions to seize control and then dismantle the very mechanisms that brought them to power.

Madison’s faction has arrived. It brought a voter registration drive.

The Democratic Socialists of America are not hiding. That is the first thing to understand. This is not infiltration in the shadows. It is a sequential, accelerating, coordinated replacement of the Democratic Party’s incumbent class, conducted in broad daylight, using the party’s own primary system as the weapon.

One year ago DSA had two members of Congress. After the primaries of the last several weeks they are on track to have at least five. The list reads like a political obituary column for the Democratic establishment.

Adriano Espaillat. Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Thirty years in elected office. Gone. Beaten by a 32-year-old doctoral student backed by NYC-DSA and Zohran Mamdani.

Diana DeGette. Fifteen terms. Thirty years representing Denver. Born four months before Melat Kiros, the 29-year-old democratic socialist who just ended her career. DeGette was not a moderate. She supported Medicare for All. She supported abolishing ICE. She lost on a single issue. Israel. That is not a policy realignment. That is a purity test.

Analilia Mejia in New Jersey’s 11th district. Adam Hamawy in the 12th. Hamawy called Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide, received over $1.5 million from a pro-Palestinian super PAC, and won his primary with under 30 percent of the vote in a fractured field. He is now the heavy favorite in November in a district the fourth largest Jewish state population calls home.

In Maine, Graham Platner won the Democratic Senate nomination despite a chest tattoo with Nazi associations, Reddit posts blaming sexual assault victims, and allegations of sexting multiple women during his marriage. The establishment needed him more than he needed them. Chuck Schumer endorsed him anyway. That is what leverage looks like.

Melat Kiros said the October 7th Hamas massacre was “an inevitable consequence of apartheid.” Darializa Avila Chevalier attended a pro-Palestinian rally the day after the attacks. Hamawy testified as a defense witness for the Blind Sheikh convicted in connection with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. These are not opposition research hits. These are documented facts the primary electorates knew and did not find disqualifying.

The question is why.

John Podhoretz wrote recently in The Free Press that the Democratic Party’s anti-Israel position did not arrive with October 7th. It is the endpoint of forty years of ideological drift. The 1984 convention. The 2012 platform fight over Jerusalem. A generation of progressive activists absorbing the Palestinian cause as a civil rights issue. The ground was prepared. DSA did not create the conditions. They recognized them and moved.

What the leadership has not reckoned with is the bill coming due. Every establishment endorsement of a DSA nominee is a transaction with no return. They get nothing — no moderation of the agenda, no loyalty when votes are cast, no seat at the table when the caucus organizes. They simply ratify the replacement of their own class and move on to the next race where they will do it again.

This is not party over principle. It is party over country, and ultimately over their own survival. The voters who built these careers — the moderate suburban Democrats, the pro-Israel donors, the union households who want better wages not open borders — are watching. Some are already gone. The rest are being pushed.

Schumer is the most exposed. He needs Platner to retake the Senate majority. So he swallows the tattoo, the Reddit posts, the sexting allegations, and stands on a stage in Maine endorsing a candidate the Democratic governor of that state couldn’t bring herself to support. That is not leadership. That is a man who has confused his own continuation in power with the interests of the country he serves.

The DSA understands something Schumer does not. In a coup the collaborators are never rewarded. They are replaced. The faction does not need the old guard once the old guard has served its purpose. Schumer’s endorsement of Platner will not save his leadership. It will simply make him useful for one more cycle before the same machinery that took out DeGette and Espaillat is pointed at him.

The first one to fall will not see it coming. They never do.

And then there is the most overlooked figure in this entire story. The moderate Democratic voter. The retired teacher in Denver who voted for DeGette and watched her lose. The Jewish suburbanite in Essex County who voted for Malinowski and watched AIPAC’s $2.3 million evaporate.

And the ones who didn’t vote at all.

That is the half of the story nobody tells. The DSA faithful are true believers. They door knock in the rain. They make a hundred phone calls on a Tuesday night. They show up to a primary election in February in New Jersey like it is the most important day of the year — because for them it is. Their entire political project depends on controlling who gets on the November ballot. They understand that the primary is the election. Everything after is a formality.

The moderate Democratic voter does not think this way. They vote in November. They have always voted in November. The primary is for activists and insiders. So they stay home in February and June while the machine turns out its voters with evangelical intensity — and then they show up in November to ratify a choice they had every opportunity to contest and didn’t.

Complacency is not a character flaw. It is the predictable behavior of a voter who has never had to fight for their own party before. They are fighting now. They just don’t know it yet. And they are losing.

And when their party’s candidate wins in November, they still lose. The seat stays blue on the map. The congressman casts votes that bear no relationship to what that voter believes. Hamawy on Israel. Kiros on military aid. Avila Chevalier on Hamas. The moderate Democratic voter in those districts gets representation in name only. They traded their vote for a label.

The DSA got everything else.

And they are not finished. The infrastructure is built. The playbook is proven. The primaries are capturable. The moderate voter shows up in November like clockwork, ratifying each step of the replacement without realizing what they are ratifying. Schumer holds the door. Booker campaigns. The machine moves to the next district.

Joseph McCarthy saw communists under every bed. He destroyed innocent people based on accusation and innuendo. He was right about the impulse and catastrophically wrong about the remedy.

Here is the inversion he never lived to see. The movement that spent decades invoking McCarthyism as the ultimate political slur has spent those same decades running its own soft suppression. On campuses. In newsrooms. In corporate HR departments. In the social destruction of anyone who asks an inconvenient question about Gaza. The tools of intimidation work fine without a Senate subcommittee. They just need a Twitter mob and a compliant institution.

McCarthy used state power to silence people he suspected of wanting to silence people.

Give DSA state power and the question answers itself.

There is only one thing that stops this.

The unthinkable.

Republican control of seats the moderate Democrat has never allowed themselves to consider losing. Not because Republicans have earned them. But because the alternative — a Democratic Party fully captured by a movement that calls October 7th inevitable, that views Israel’s existence as apartheid, that is building structures to act as an independent governing faction — is worse than the medicine.

The moderate Democrat is not there yet. The conditioning runs too deep. The R on the ballot is still unthinkable.

But there is a deeper problem that makes even that grim calculus obsolete.

The moderate Democratic voter is aging out. The 68-year-old woman in Denver who voted for DeGette for thirty years is not being replaced by someone who thinks like her. She is being replaced by a 28-year-old who came of age on college campuses where Israel is apartheid, where socialism is justice, and where the DSA is not a fringe movement but the political home of her generation. Two thirds of Denver Democrats under 35 view socialism favorably. The same polls show up in New York. In Philadelphia. In every urban center where these primaries are being decided.

The moderate Democrat is not losing a battle within a generation. They are losing the generational succession entirely. The young voter who should be inheriting their political instincts was instead educated — in classrooms, on social media, in campus activist networks — into something fundamentally different. The indoctrination was so gradual and so total that it does not feel like indoctrination to the people who received it. It feels like conscience.

That is how you replace a party without firing a shot.

The DSA does not need to win over the moderate Democratic voter. They just need to outlive them.

The party they allowed to be subverted — through complacency, through reflex, through fifty years of showing up in November without asking what they were voting for — that party will no longer exist. In its place will stand something built with their own votes, funded with their own donations, ratified with their own loyalty.

They will not get it back. The machine is too entrenched. The primaries are too capturable. The infrastructure too deep. The moderate Democratic voter had one weapon — the primary ballot — and they left it sitting on the table election after election while the DSA faithful treated every February and June like the fate of the republic depended on it.

Because for them it did.

When the moment of recognition arrives the moderate Democrat will face a choice with no good options. Accept a party they no longer recognize. Or do the unthinkable and change their allegiance entirely.

They did not lose their party to an external enemy.

They surrendered it one November at a time.

The only remaining question is whether the demographic math reaches completion before enough Americans — Democrat, Republican, independent — recognize what is being lost and draw a line that holds.

History is not encouraging on this point.

Two hundred and fifty years is a long time for an experiment to run.

Whether it runs another two hundred and fifty depends on whether the people who inherited it understand what they are being asked to surrender.

And whether they surrender it anyway.

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