Cary M. Silverman

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
8d

Pretty damned accurate analysis.

It has occurred to me many times - and I have expressed it to folks similarly concerned - that one ought not hate the player, but hate the game itself.

Normal American Apathy has left the door open for these Leftist zealots. The DSA evil bastards are not “winning” anything - they are scooping up the stakes on the table because those who should oppose them are just quitting the field.

Normal Americans have not bothered to take an active role in elections in decades, which means the lunatics get elected on slim minorities of the population.

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
Jul 3

I was a lifetime Democrat. Well, really, an independent, who never voted for a Republican. The Democrats did not see it coming, but what is happening is the natural consequence of their ideologies. They still don’t see it coming.

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