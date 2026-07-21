The Washington Free Beacon broke it this week. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s self-styled “First Partner,” has built a curriculum empire inside American public schools. It reaches a claimed 2.5 million students. It runs kindergarten through high school. And it does something no school should ask of a child: it forces them to publicly declare their sexual orientation in front of their classmates.

The exercise is called the Privilege Walk. Students line up shoulder to shoulder. They step forward or backward based on prompts. One prompt reads: step forward if you identify as straight. Gay and lesbian students stay in place. There is no opt out. The instructions actually tell teachers to make sure the steps are big, so the differences are obvious.

Read that again. A public school activity, designed for minors, that has no mechanism for a child to keep their sexual orientation private from their peers.

The ACLU has spent years arguing that outing a student without consent violates their rights. LAMBDA Legal has argued the same. This is not a fringe conservative position. It is the mainstream position of groups that exist specifically to protect LGBT people. And Siebel Newsom’s curriculum runs straight through it, in the name of teaching privilege.

There is more. A second exercise, called the Box Activity, has students generate the slurs used against people who violate gender norms. Fag. Pussy. Butch. Nasty. Then it has the class discuss which of their classmates might fit inside those categories. Eleven and twelve year olds, workshopping who among them gets called what.

Here is the part that should bother every parent regardless of politics. None of this appears to come with real, informed, opt-in parental consent. What exists, where it exists at all, looks like the passive kind. A notice goes home. If you do not respond, your child participates. Watchdog groups that track these programs say parents are frequently not told what the material actually contains.

Now follow the money, because it explains why this exists at all. Since 2019, Siebel Newsom has drawn roughly 1.8 million dollars in combined salary and production payments from her own charity, the Representation Project. In that same period, the charity reported 2.4 million dollars in total film production expenses. Her own compensation consumed nearly the entire budget meant to make the films. The charity’s donors include Comcast, Kaiser Permanente, AT&T, and PG&E, all companies that have done business with or received money from her husband’s administration. California’s Department of Education, whose leadership Gavin Newsom appoints, is the body that recommended her films for public schools in the first place.

This is not a credentialed educator building a curriculum. Siebel Newsom has a Stanford degree in Latin American studies and an MBA. Nothing in her background touches child development, curriculum design, or clinical psychology. What she has is access. Access to a governor’s office, access to a state education apparatus, access to donors who benefit from that office. The curriculum did not earn its way into 5,000 schools on merit. It got there through marriage.

And now that marriage may be headed for the White House. Gavin Newsom is a serious 2028 contender. If he wins, the same first partner who built this operation on state-level access will have federal reach. The same financial architecture, the same lack of oversight, the same willingness to use a spouse’s office as a distribution channel, scaled up to the entire country.

This is the flashpoint. Not because gender is a forbidden topic. Not because every conversation about masculinity or stereotypes is illegitimate. It is a flashpoint because a governor’s wife, unqualified by any normal standard, built a personal financial pipeline through public schools, used her husband’s appointees to open the door, and did it all without the basic transparency parents deserve when their children’s privacy is on the line.

Ask what happens to that pipeline with a presidential seal on it.

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