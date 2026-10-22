Ira Stoll had fun with the New York Times today. He earned it.

Page one of the print edition describes “the mass riots in France, which started as protests over underfunded schools.” The business section runs a photograph of fire and riot police under a headline about a debt trap and rising populism.

Both are true in the narrowest sense. The riots did begin in the high schools. France does have a debt problem.

Neither explains the flags.

Palestinian flags and keffiyehs have been a recurring sight at the violent protests, the looting, and the vandalism. The mayor of Nice said he saw more Palestinian flags than French ones and called it a French intifada. A synagogue in the 19th arrondissement was broken into, its prayer books and holy objects thrown to the floor. Jewish-owned shops in Marseille burned.

Nobody waves a Palestinian flag over a school budget.

Let me be precise about who I mean. Muslims are not burning down France. Islamists are. France has millions of Muslim citizens who go to work, pay their taxes, and want the riots over as much as anyone else. Many of them have lived for years under pressure from the same Islamists now in the streets.

That is the distinction the Times says it wants to protect. It protects nothing by refusing to name anyone at all.

It started over schools. It is not about schools anymore. The Times knows this. It has decided not to say it.

The Habit

This is not a bad day at the paper. It is a habit, and the record is long.

It starts with the worst story of the last century. Laurel Leff’s Buried by The Times counts the paper’s coverage of the Holocaust from 1939 to 1945. More than a thousand stories ran. Twenty-six reached the front page. Only six of those identified Jews as the primary victims.

The publisher was Arthur Hays Sulzberger, a Jew, an anti-Zionist, and a man determined that the Times never be mistaken for a Jewish paper. He proved it by keeping the murder of six million Jews off the front page. In 2001, the paper’s former executive editor Max Frankel called it the century’s bitterest journalistic failure.

The family is three generations on. The reflex has not. Prove you are above the Jewish story by holding Jews to a harsher standard than anyone else.

On October 17, 2023, a blast hit the grounds of al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. Within hours the Times put Hamas’s claim of an Israeli strike across the top of its website. The evidence soon pointed to a misfired rocket launched from inside Gaza. Six days later the editors published a note conceding they had relied too heavily on Hamas’s account.

Hamas got the headline. The truth got an editors’ note.

In January 2015, two gunmen walked into the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo and murdered twelve people over cartoons of the Prophet. The Times covered the massacre. It would not show its readers what the massacre was about. Executive editor Dean Baquet judged the cartoons too offensive to print. The gunmen had drawn a line. The Times stood behind it.

That same spring, scores of writers protested when PEN America gave the murdered magazine a courage award. The literary left had found its villain. It was the cartoonists.

In October 2020, a teacher named Samuel Paty showed those cartoons in a class on free expression. He was beheaded outside his school. That is what accommodation buys.

In June 2020, the Times published an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton calling for troops to restore order during riots in American cities. The staff revolted in public, claiming the piece endangered black colleagues. The paper appended a note saying it fell short of its standards. Editorial page editor James Bennet was gone within days. A month later Bari Weiss resigned, writing that Twitter had become the paper’s “ultimate editor.”

Put those side by side. The paper that would not print a cartoon for fear of offending Islamists would not print a United States senator for fear of offending its own newsroom. It is the same reflex. Only the audience changes.

Blinded by Their Plight

Stoll found more in the same day’s paper. A triple-bylined story on Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed calls the questions about his mother “ugly attacks.” Eleven paragraphs later the reader learns she worked for a charity the U.S. government designated as a supporter of terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda. The fact is in the story. It is just placed where few readers will reach it. I wrote in August about the Times lending its trusted voice to El-Sayed’s campaign. Nothing has changed.

The editorial board, meanwhile, has discovered that appeasement is wrong. It made that discovery about Russia. It has not made it about Iran.

The pattern has a name. Call it selective skepticism. A Hamas press office gets the benefit of the doubt. A senator gets a newsroom revolt. Rioters waving Palestinian flags get called populists. A charity tied to Al-Qaeda gets buried below the fold.

I do not think the Times loves Islamists. I think it is blinded by their plight. The newsroom runs on an inverted hierarchy. The West and Israel are cast as power. Muslims are cast as the powerless. Whoever claims to speak for the powerless inherits their credibility.

The hierarchy does not survive arithmetic. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has 57 member states, and there are close to two billion Muslims in the world. There is one Jewish state and about sixteen million Jews. In the woke hierarchy, the sixteen million are the oppressors.

That is not a flaw in the map. It is the oldest map there is. When something goes wrong, blame the Jews. A synagogue is ransacked in the middle of a riot, and the paper of record does not think the question worth asking.

It is a strange alliance. No Islamist movement anywhere tolerates a free press. Iran jails journalists. Hamas ran Gaza without one. In Paris, the cartoonists of Charlie Hebdo were shot at their own editorial meeting. Everything the Times believes about women, about gay rights, about speech itself, would be outlawed the day these movements took power. So would the Times.

The paper exists because a liberal order protects it. It covers the people who would end that order as if they were a school board.

I canceled my subscription years ago, in disgust. I would not pay for it then. I will not pay for it now.

What I cannot understand are my liberal Jewish friends. They still pay. They read it over breakfast and quote it at dinner as if it were the gospel. They pass the headlines around among themselves, as though repeating them made the worldview truer. It does not. They are funding a paper that buried the Holocaust, put Hamas’s claims in its headlines, and cannot bring itself to ask why a synagogue was ransacked. They would accept that from no one else. They accept it from the Times because the Times tells them they are on the right side.

The flags are in the photographs. The Times printed the photographs. They just didn’t report the truth. (Again)

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