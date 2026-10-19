The photo

On Tuesday, Doug Mills of The New York Times shot President Trump inside Marine One. He is leaning toward two aides. One is Katie Zacharia, his new press secretary. The other is Natalie Harp, the special assistant who carries his portable printer. Susie Wiles sits mostly out of frame. You see her red pants and her Louis Vuitton bag.

On Sunday, Maureen Dowd built a column around it. She called the picture a portrait of an era. She was right. Just not the era she meant.

The column is a clean specimen of a condition its readers deny exists. Call it Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is not disagreement with Trump. Disagreement is healthy. It is the point where hostility to one man suspends every standard the writer applies to everyone else.

The lineup

Dowd opens with a gallery of famous presidential photos. Each one, she says, revealed the man.

Lyndon Johnson lifts his beagle by the ears. Verdict: domineering.

George W. Bush hears about the second plane in a Florida classroom. Verdict: a man who had winged it for decades and might not be up to the moment.

Jimmy Carter stands apart from four other presidents in 2009. Verdict: superiority.

Barack Obama bends down so a black child can touch his hair. Verdict: history.

Three presidents get a flaw. One gets a moment of grace. Then comes Trump, who gets a lip gloss inventory.

Now look at how the flaws are weighted. Johnson is domineering. Carter is aloof. Those are personality quirks, the kind biographers call colorful. Bush gets something else. He spent decades winging it, and the defining moment of his presidency may have been too much for him. That is not a quirk. That is a verdict that he was unfit. The Democrats get character notes. The Republican gets a competence indictment. The scale tilts before Trump ever appears.

The Trump section is a different realm. Nothing in it is about what the aides did in that photo. It is about what they look like. Hair color. Lipstick. Clones. Knockoffs. The President is graded on his fingers. Even Bush is judged as a leader, however harshly. The people in the helicopter are judged as bodies. The slope runs from reverence for Obama, to mild notes for Johnson and Carter, to contempt for Bush, to ridicule for Trump.

This is not about whether the Obama photo is moving. It is. The point is the method. Every other president is read for weakness. One is read for meaning. The reader is not told which rule applies. The reader is expected to know.

The column she will never write

Run the test. Same photo. Same helicopter. Change the party. Here is the column, offered as a public service.

Sometimes a candid photograph tells you everything. On Tuesday, a long lens caught the President aboard Marine One, leaning in toward two young aides. Both brunette. Both in matching fleece vests. Both wearing the same tortoiseshell glasses, as if issued by the same Brooklyn co-op. Two clones from the same graduate seminar, eyes shining, nodding in unison at a man they clearly regard as a moral event. One is his new press secretary, whose qualifications appear to consist of a podcast and a strong opinion about oat milk. The other is his special assistant for affirmation, who trails him with a tablet of favorable headlines. Note the lip balm. Note the tote bag. Note the hunger in a man who needs young women to look at him that way.

No editor at the Times would run that. If a conservative columnist wrote it, the column itself would become the story. The word sexist would be in the first paragraph. There would be an op-ed about how women in Washington are still judged by their hair.

That is the test. If the paragraph is ugly with the parties swapped, it was ugly the first time.

She didn’t need it

Here is what makes the column worse than lazy. Dowd had the goods.

Zacharia was introduced as an attorney. Asked by a Times reporter where she passed the bar, she gave an answer that wasn’t one. She has not passed the bar anywhere. Her first press conference ran 14 minutes and took three questions. Sean Hannity, on his own network, asked her why she had identified herself as an attorney in 15 posts. By Friday she was gone.

That is a competence story. It is a strong one. It needs no adjectives about anyone’s hair.

Dowd wrote it anyway, then dressed it up. The aides become Ivanka knockoffs and sorority clones. They have, in her words, “four eyes glued on the man they adore.” The President has pudgy fingers. The aides are his blond Praetorian Guard.

The facts carried the argument. The insults carried nothing but the writer’s contempt. That is the choice. She made it.

The license

TDS works like a permission slip. Aim at Trump, and the rules pause. The rules on judging women by their looks. The rules on mocking a man’s body. The rules on reading minds from a telephoto lens.

Dowd’s column runs on all three. She knows what the women are thinking. She knows Wiles disapproves, though Wiles’s face is not in the picture. She calls Trump an orange prophet whose world is on fire. None of this is argument. It is mood, delivered to readers who already share it.

Fairness requires a concession. Dowd did not invent this voice for Trump. She has spent thirty years mocking presidents of both parties, Obama included. The snark is her brand.

But a brand is not a defense. The question is not whether she is consistently sharp. It is whether her readers would tolerate the same paragraph pointed the other way. They would not. And they would be right not to.

The column is praised in comfortable inboxes by educated people who would spot sexism in a heartbeat anywhere else. They don’t spot it here. That is the syndrome. Not hatred of Trump. Blindness to what hatred of Trump excuses.

The real portrait

Dowd says a picture is worth a thousand words. She used 1,283.

The photo shows a president and two aides on a helicopter. The column shows a columnist. Only one of them was caught off guard.

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