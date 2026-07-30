William Galston is not a MAGA operative. He served as deputy assistant to President Clinton for domestic policy. He worked six presidential campaigns, all Democratic. He came up through the Democratic Leadership Council, the machine that built Clinton. He is a senior fellow at Brookings. He writes a weekly column for the Wall Street Journal. In 2018 he published a book called Anti-Pluralism: The Populist Threat to Liberal Democracy.

Read that title again. The man wrote the book warning about the populist threat to democracy. He wrote a column titled “Trump Has a Point About the Smithsonian.”

He is not carrying the President’s water. He calls Trump’s order to post warning signs outside the National Museum of American History a politicized farce. He is right about that too. The sign is theater. The President cannot reach the exhibits, so he tapes a notice to the door.

But Galston says the drift is real. And when a lifelong Democrat who spent his career opposing men like Trump tells you the capture is real, you have run out of excuses to look away.

Here is the part that does not come from any White House report.

The museum field convicted itself. In its own words. In language of triumph.

The field dates the turn to the 1980s. It called the movement “new museology,” and it openly demanded a radical reassessment of the role of museums in society. That hardened into “critical museology” and then “decolonizing museums.” Field reviews now describe decolonizing and indigenizing the museum as a cornerstone of staff practice. Not a fringe. A cornerstone.

Then one scholar said the quiet part. He boasted that the field had earned a rare distinction. Its critiques, he wrote, had been heeded by the very object of its critique.

Sit with that sentence. The activists set out to attack the institutions. Then they took the institutions over. Then they wrote it up as an achievement. That single admission does more than the administration’s 162-page report ever could, because it cannot be waved off as a partisan hit. It is the field congratulating itself in a journal.

The director fits the pattern she was hired into. Anthea Hartig did not sneak in. She was hired normally from a pool the academy had already formed. She said one of her roles is to connect scholarship to activism and advocacy. She said history is for her a prime tool of social justice. Under her the museum rewrote its mission to empowering people to create a just and compassionate future.

Read that mission again. It names the destination first. A just and compassionate future is a political outcome. Once the outcome is fixed, the past gets selected to fit it. That is the inversion. A museum chartered to preserve the record instead works backward from the verdict it wants.

Hauled before Congress, Hartig said the museum does not take sides in America’s political debates. Her own mission statement takes a side in the first sentence.

This matters because of who pays. The Smithsonian is not a private gallery free to argue any thesis it likes. It is a public trust, chartered by Congress in 1846, funded by every taxpayer, built to represent the whole country. A private foundation can push a frame. A national institution paid for by all of us cannot quietly swap fidelity to the record for service to a cause.

The answer is not the sign on the door. Galston is right that the purge is a farce, and he is right for a reason the activist left should sit with. A Congress dictating exhibit themes by appropriations threat is doing the same thing Hartig did. It is setting the selecting principle from outside the history. Different verdict. Same corruption. If the fix is that the other team now decides what the past is for, we have won the building and lost the point.

The standard is older and harder than either party’s purge.

Tell the story as it happened. Set it in the vacuum of its own time, not ours. Judge the people in it by the morals available to them, not by the morals we hold now. Do not teach the past through the capture of the present. And let the future form on its own, because the future is the one thing no honest museum can claim to know.

History is what happened. It is fixed. It can be checked against the record, and the record does not care what future we want. The future is unknown. No one curates it. A museum that anchors its mission to a future it prefers has tied itself to the one thing it can never verify.

The past is evidence. The future is a wish. A national museum is funded to keep the first and forbidden to sell the second. It is not the curator’s to engineer, and it is not the President’s to legislate.

The left’s own institutionalists see it now. The field admitted it in print. The only people still calling this a fever dream are the ones who cannot get past the name on the warning sign.

They should read the man who warned us about him.

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