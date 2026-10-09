Yesterday I read “The Greatest Sculptures of the Ancient World,” James Lucas’s essay on five ancient masterpieces. One of them stopped me. It was the Laocoön.

Laocoön was a Trojan priest. When the Greeks left a giant wooden horse outside the walls of Troy, he begged his people not to bring it in. Virgil gives him the line that outlived the city: I fear the Greeks, even when they bring gifts. Then the gods sent two serpents out of the sea. They killed him and his two sons. The marble shows that moment. A father straining against the coils. A serpent biting into his side. His boys trapped on either side of him.

The Trojans watched him die. They decided the gods had punished him for lying. They pulled the horse inside the walls. That night Troy fell.

The statue came out of the ground in Rome in 1506. Michelangelo was there the day it was identified. Pope Julius II bought it, and the Vatican Museums began with it. Laocoön’s right arm was missing. Michelangelo believed it had been bent back over his shoulder, still fighting. In 1532 another sculptor gave him a new arm thrust heroically at the sky. For four hundred years that was the Laocoön the world knew.

In 1905 Ludwig Pollak found a broken marble arm, bent at the elbow, in a stonemason’s yard in Rome. Pollak was a Jew from Prague. His Jewishness had barred him from an academic career, so he became an antiquities dealer instead. He was sure the arm was Laocoön’s. In 1906 he gave it to the Vatican. It went into storage.

On October 16, 1943, the Nazis rounded up more than 1,000 of Rome’s Jews. Pollak and his family were among them. They were deported to Auschwitz. Pollak was murdered there.

In the 1950s restorers matched a drill hole in Pollak’s arm to a hole in Laocoön’s shoulder. The arm went back where it belonged. Pollak had been right. Michelangelo had been right. Pollak did not live to see it.

The story is three thousand years old. It is also this week’s news.

A gift has been wheeled through the gates of the West. It comes wrapped in the words the West loves most. Liberation. Justice. Resistance. The horse is not a people. It is an idea: that Hamas is a freedom movement and Yahya Sinwar a hero. It took the campuses first. Yesterday, on the anniversary of the massacre, it marched through our cities. Inside it is a movement that murders, rapes and kidnaps, jails its dissenters, and has promised to do it all again.

Jews have been standing at the gate saying what Laocoön said. Look inside before you bring it in. What starts with the Jews does not end with the Jews. We are told we are hysterical. We are told we see enemies everywhere.

Then comes Troy’s second mistake. When Jews are attacked, the attack becomes evidence against the Jews. A synagogue is targeted and the conversation turns to Israel. A Jewish student is harassed and someone explains the context. The serpent strikes, and the crowd decides the priest must have had it coming.

Pollak’s arm sat in a stonemason’s yard for centuries. When he handed it over, it sat in storage for decades more. The truth was never lost. It was set aside. By the time anyone looked, the man who found it was ash.

Lucas ends his essay on hope. These sculptures survived, he writes, because someone decided they were worth saving. He is right about the Laocoön. Someone did save that arm. His name was Ludwig Pollak, and the arm outlived him. That is the only comfort this story offers. The truth survives. The man who told it does not.

There is nothing new under the sun. That line is from Kohelet. Jews have been reading it for more than two thousand years.

Troy did not listen either.

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