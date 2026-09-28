On a recent episode of the All-In Podcast, David Sacks made a historical point worth repeating. In the early 1400s, China led the world. Zheng He’s treasure fleets reached Arabia and East Africa decades before Columbus sailed, in ships far larger than anything Europe had. Then the Ming court turned inward. The voyages ended in 1433. Sea bans restricted overseas trade, and later edicts restricted ocean-going ships. Europe built the global trade routes instead.

China did not collapse overnight. Its economy stayed large for centuries, and historians still argue over how much the bans alone explain. But the direction is not in dispute. Europe took the sea lanes, then the science, then the guns. When Britain came in force in 1839, Chinese war junks were no match for British steamships. The Opium War opened what China still calls its century of humiliation. Sacks’s point holds. When a single central authority closes the door, it closes it for everyone.

Sacks applied the lesson to AI. The parallel is no longer a metaphor. Last December, Senator Bernie Sanders called for a national moratorium on AI data centers. In March he introduced one, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez carrying the House version. That was the warning shot.

On September 23, Sanders and Representative Greg Casar introduced the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act. It would permanently ban the development of AI that matches or exceeds human cognitive ability across a broad range of tasks. It would pause advanced AI development until a new cabinet-level Department of Artificial Intelligence writes the rules. Violators could face up to twenty years in prison. Sanders compares it to the laws against building nuclear weapons.

And China? The bill directs the United States to pursue international agreements to stop superintelligence everywhere. Beijing does not answer to Congress.

The coalition is not purely partisan. Steve Bannon and Representative Chip Roy shared a stage with Sanders this month. But the bill’s authors are progressives. The bill faces long odds in a Republican Congress. A Democratic sweep would change those odds.

I have seen this before. Much of modern refractive surgery was invented here. IBM scientists developed excimer laser ablation in 1981, and Dr. Stephen Trokel first applied it to the cornea at Columbia. The modern ICL came from STAAR Surgical, a California company. Yet American patients waited. Excimer lasers were in use in Canada and Europe years before FDA approval in 1995. The ICL was implanted abroad for years before US approval in 2005. Trifocal IOLs arrived here in 2019, years after Europe. American ideas, foreign patients. Their doctors reaped the early benefits. With US approval of the ICL expected, I flew to the Dominican Republic to do cases so I would be ready on day one. The technology did not wait for us. We went to it.

The US still became the largest refractive market in the world. Not because of technology. Because of money.

AI started here too. The field got its name at Dartmouth in 1956. The transformer, the design behind every major model today, came out of Google in 2017. ChatGPT launched from San Francisco in 2022. American ideas, again. The question is whose patients benefit this time.

That is the warning. With LASIK, American money could buy the best laser once Washington allowed it. With AI, the money is the moat, and money is the most mobile asset there is. Gulf states are already competing for data centers with cheap power and fast permits. Capital and talent will not wait for Congress. They will leave.

There is a second cost, and it is worse than lost market share. If America steps back, China does not step back with us. And Chinese AI is not neutral.

Beijing’s rules for generative AI require models to uphold “core socialist values.” In practice, the Party’s answers are built in. Ask a Chinese model about Tiananmen Square, Taiwan, or Xinjiang and you get silence or the official line. Last year the Commerce Department’s AI evaluation center tested models from DeepSeek, China’s leading developer. On politically sensitive questions, DeepSeek gave four times as many inaccurate and misleading answers as the American models, echoing Communist Party narratives. Its most secure model was twelve times more likely than American frontier models to follow malicious instructions, such as sending phishing emails or leaking credentials.

Access does not solve this. DeepSeek’s models are free to download, and downloads have risen nearly 1,000 percent since January 2025. Much of the slant is trained into the model itself. Download the model and you download the Party line. Build a product on it and every user inherits that slant without knowing it. Use the Chinese app instead, and your data sits with a company that, under China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, must support state intelligence work.

We would not let the Party write our children’s textbooks. We should not let it train their tutors, our search engines, or the assistant in the exam room.

The labs themselves add to the confusion. Anthropic warns loudly about AI risk and calls for regulation. Critics, Sacks among them, call that regulatory capture. The labs answer that one company slowing down only hands the lead to less careful competitors. That argument is correct. It is also the argument against a national pause.

Sanders’s answer to China is a treaty. China’s answer is a plan. In 2017, Beijing set a goal of leading the world in AI by 2030. Last year it launched a national “AI Plus” program to push AI into every sector of its economy. Beijing talks about global AI governance. It has never offered to slow down. A ban that stops only American labs does not stop superintelligence. It decides who builds it.

The Ming court thought it could stop the future by staying home. It only stopped itself.

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