There is an episode of Seinfeld where George Costanza has a revelation. Every instinct he has ever acted on has been wrong. Every one. So he tries something radical. He does the opposite. Opposite George orders the tuna on toast instead of the chicken salad. Opposite George introduces himself to a woman by telling her the unvarnished truth about his job and his living situation. Opposite George’s life immediately improves.

Bernie Sanders has been in elected office since 1981. He has run for president twice. He has never once, to my knowledge, ordered the tuna on toast.

I want to propose a governing framework. Not a serious one. A useful one. Call it the Opposite Bernie Doctrine. Whatever Bernie proposes, do the thing next to it on the menu.

Medicare for All. Bernie’s plan abolishes private insurance and has the federal government pay for everything, including dental and vision, financed by taxes that by his own campaign’s math left about twelve trillion dollars unaccounted for. Opposite Bernie says: keep the employer market, keep Medicare a program for the people it already covers, and try means-testing before you try monopoly. Not radical. Just the tuna on toast.

Opposite Bernie says: let insurers compete across state lines instead of banning them from existing.

The 32-hour work week. Bernie’s bill mandates a shorter week by law, same pay, phased in over four years, with overtime kicking in after 32 hours instead of 40. One mandate, every industry, no exceptions for the restaurant owner or the ICU.

Opposite Bernie says: let people work as many hours as they want. Overtime is a bonus for showing up, not a crime to be capped.

The wealth tax. Bernie wants five percent of a billionaire’s entire net worth, every year, forever, enforced by a new federal registry where you report the value of your house, your business, and your grandmother’s ring to the IRS annually. Every European country that tried this repealed it. France repealed it. Sweden repealed it. Bernie is proposing the one economic policy with the most consistent, most bipartisan, most international track record of failure, and proposing it as the future.

Opposite Bernie says: let billionaires keep building. That’s how you get more jobs and more companies, not fewer billionaires.

Blocking arms sales to Israel. This is the one worth sitting with, because it is not a punchline for me. Bernie has forced Senate votes, three separate times now, on resolutions to block weapons transfers to a treaty ally at war with an organization that murdered twelve hundred of its civilians and is still holding hostages. He frames it as enforcing arms-export law. It reads, to me, as using a procedural tool to try to hamstring an ally mid-war, and dressing it up as legalism. Forty Senate Democrats voted with him this spring. That is the actual news here, not Bernie. Bernie has been saying the same thing since November 2023. What changed is his party.

Opposite Bernie says: fast-track the resupply. An ally mid-war doesn’t need a Senate floor debate about bulldozers.

Free trade. Bernie voted against NAFTA, against PNTR with China, against the TPP, and never once proposed what should replace any of it. Opposition is not a trade policy. It is a press release.

Opposite Bernie says: sign more trade deals, not fewer. Competition is what makes better, cheaper stuff, not tariff walls.

Citizens United. Bernie wants a constitutional amendment. Two-thirds of both chambers, thirty-eight states. We have not amended the Constitution successfully in over fifty years. This is not a proposal. It is a bumper sticker with a due date of never.

Opposite Bernie says: leave it alone. More speech, from more people and more organizations, beats the government deciding whose voice counts.

The DSA slate. This one isn’t hypothetical, it’s on your ballot. Bernie has spent 2026 endorsing the full DSA project top to bottom: Mamdani in New York, then the downballot sweep behind him, Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Aber Kawas, a Bushwick assembly candidate you’ve never heard of named Christian Celeste Tate. Nationally he’s in for Graham Platner in Maine, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota. This isn’t scattered sympathy for a few progressives. It’s a coordinated slate, and Bernie is the one lending it his name and his mailing list.

Opposite Bernie here isn’t a bit. It’s a ballot. Whoever the DSA-backed candidate is running against, in your district, that’s who gets the vote. Not because the opponent is always great. Some of them are forgettable machine Democrats who’d bore you to tears at a dinner party. But a boring incumbent who shows up and votes for appropriations bills is a better bet for the country than a slate that treats “socialist” as a compliment and, in more than one of these races, treats hostility to Israel as a credential. Avila Chevalier didn’t beat Espaillat on constituent services. She beat him because AIPAC dollars now read as a liability in a Democratic primary and Palestine-forward politics reads as an asset. That is the actual product Bernie is exporting downballot from New York, and it is worth voting against on its own terms, not just because Bernie is for it.

Opposite Bernie says: vote for whoever’s running against them. Boring beats socialist.

Here is where the bit runs out of road, though, and I want to be honest about that instead of pretending the joke holds all the way down.

Opposite George worked, in the show, because George’s instincts were personally, narrowly, comically bad. He was sabotaging himself in ways that had nothing to do with a worldview. He just panicked and lied and it never worked out.

Bernie is not George. Bernie has a coherent worldview. It has been the same worldview since Burlington. You can think it is wrong on the merits, and I do, mostly, but it is not incoherent, and “do the opposite of whatever this consistent person says” is not actually a governing philosophy. It is outsourcing your judgment to the guy you disagree with and asking him to steer for you, just in reverse. That is not independence. That is dependence with a worse attitude.

The actual discipline is harder and less fun to write. Look at each proposal. Ask what it costs, who pays, whether it has ever worked anywhere, and what happens the day after it passes. Some of Bernie’s ideas fail that test badly. The wealth tax does. The arms-sale resolutions do, in my view, for reasons that have nothing to do with spite and everything to do with what happens to an ally that gets its resupply cut off mid-war by its own patron. But “always take the other menu item” fails a different test. It fails the test of actually believing anything yourself.

So the bit is fun. Write it, tell it at dinner, get the laugh. Just don’t govern by it. Bernie has been wrong about a lot. That does not make Opposite Bernie right about everything. It makes Opposite Bernie exactly as lazy as the thing it is mocking.

The DSA slate is the one item on this list where I’d drop the “opposite” framing entirely and just make the case straight. You don’t need Bernie’s endorsement to know what these candidates believe. They’ve said it themselves. Vote against them because of what they’d do in office, not because of whose name is on the mailer.

Share

Leave a comment