The House passed the Stop Insider Trading Act this week. 232 to 198. The first time either chamber of Congress has ever voted to restrict lawmakers from trading individual stocks. A reform Americans have wanted for over a decade.

198 Democrats voted no.

Let that sit for a second. Not 198 Democrats voted to improve the bill. Not 198 Democrats voted present. 198 Democrats voted against a bill called the Stop Insider Trading Act.

Democrats say they objected to the details. The bill lets members keep stocks they already own. It exempts the president. It bundles in a voter ID requirement Democrats call a poison pill, put there specifically to make the stock ban harder to support.

Fine. But look at what that “poison pill” actually is. The University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation found 86% of Americans support banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Democrats in that same poll supported it at 88%. Voter ID polls at 82 to 84% nationally, with majorities across every racial group tested. Whatever this bill contained, it contained two things the country already agrees on.

Legislative bundling is a real complaint. Bills get packaged with things you don’t like. That is called Congress. Every member who has ever voted for a defense authorization bill has swallowed something they didn’t love to get something they did. That is the job.

What Democrats had here was a chance to say: we support ending congressional stock trading, we support voter confidence in elections, and we will fight to expand this later. Instead they chose the vote that puts them on record against both things a supermajority of the country wants.

The presidential exemption is a real gap. Say so. Introduce a bill to close it, which several Democrats already have. But the reflex to vote no on the whole package, rather than take the win on Congress and keep fighting on the presidency, is not principle. It’s an allergy. An allergy to anything Trump touches, wants, or benefits from, even incidentally, even where the underlying policy is one they claim to support.

That is Trump Derangement Syndrome in its purest form. Not disagreement with a policy. Disagreement with letting the other side have a win, even a win the base itself favors, because his name is attached to it.

Thirteen Democrats broke ranks and voted yes anyway. They will have an easier time explaining that vote to their constituents this fall than the 198 who did not.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Whatever happens there, the House vote is already the ad. A party that says it wants to stop insider trading in Washington, on record voting against the first bill in over a decade that would actually do it.

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