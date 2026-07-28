In the Journal this weekend he took his swing at the Happiness Industrial Complex. Gallup says 44 percent of Americans are very satisfied with their lives, a new low. Kessler blames slogans, self-care, singing bowls, and a generation trained to be offended by everything. His cure comes from a personal-growth author. Ignore the Negative Nikkis. Happiness comes from within.

He is half right. He is also missing the point, and he is missing his own reflection in it.

The Marxist-loving generation is not unhappy because it cannot control other people. It is unhappy because it was handed a theory that explains the unhappiness and names the guilty party. That is the product. Not the free bus. Not the rent freeze. The villain.

Marxism does not require poverty. This is the part the critics never grasp. The median dues-paying socialist is not starving. Zohran Mamdani did not win a hungry city. He won the richest one in the country, promising free buses, a rent freeze, and city-owned grocery stores to voters who own laptops, not nothing. Kessler calls these freebies. They are not freebies. They are sacraments. The bus is not the point. The absolution is the point.

Because the appeal was never bread. It is status.

Here is what the boomers refuse to see. Intersectionality was sold as a theory of overlapping harm. It became a ranking system. A pyramid. The more boxes you can claim, the higher you stand. Grievance is the currency and victimhood is the credential, and a generation that inherited no scarcity went and manufactured one. They compete over who is most oppressed the way their grandparents competed over who owned the nicer car. Same status game. They just moved the scoreboard.

So everything sorts into two boxes. Oppressor and oppressed. It is a clean system. It needs no evidence and allows no exceptions. And once you build a worldview around a permanent oppressor class, you eventually have to say who they are. That part never stays abstract for long. Ask the Michigan Eight, who did not protest a policy so much as sort their own classmates into settlers and the settled-upon.

Now add the bill.

This is the first American generation told it will do worse than its parents, and it is not wrong. It went into real debt for a worthless education and came out with no wage to service it. The resentment of the downwardly mobile, welded to a doctrine that promises the fall was somebody else’s crime. That is not a happiness problem. That is a balance sheet with a scapegoat attached.

And the villain multiplies. The white man. The straight man. The man. The working man and the rich man, somehow both. Consistency was never the point. The Jew when the others run thin. The frame needs oppressors the way a debt needs a payer, and it manufactures them by the category. Everyone gets a tier on the pyramid. Everyone but the one person actually responsible. The twenty-nine-year-old who blew a small fortune on a degree in gender studies, or Black studies, or whatever the registrar files under oppressor studies, and came out fluent in blame and nothing else. He is not on the chart. He built the chart so he would never have to be.

And who signed the note?

Their parents. The late boomers, in their sixties now, who raised the twentysomethings and early thirtysomethings doing the chanting. They are the ones who fell asleep at the wheel. They confused supervision with cruelty and praise with love. They handed trophies to everyone, cleared every obstacle, litigated every grade, and called it parenting. They co-signed the loan for the useless major because saying no felt like failure. Then they paid the same personal-growth industry to feel calm about all of it. Kessler mocks the children. He should look one branch up the family tree. His cohort built the Happiness Industrial Complex, funded it, and raised the customers.

This is why the happiness advice fails. You cannot self-care your way out of a doctrine that says your misery is someone else’s crime. Mel Robbins says Let Them. Marxism says Blame Them. Only one of those scales to a rally.

Kessler is right that socialism is a fool’s paradise. The Soviet proletariat, the vodka, all of it. But he treats the ideology like a mood, something you walk off with chocolate ice cream and a daily snark. It is not a mood. It is a framework, and it is doing exactly what it was built to do.

Capitalism asks what you made. Marxism asks who wronged you. At twenty-four, with a soft degree, a payment plan, and a childhood spent being told you were extraordinary, one of those questions is much easier to answer.

That is the trap. Not unhappiness. Meaning. The (un)progressive left worked out long ago that grievance is stickier than joy and far easier to organize. A happy person goes home. An aggrieved person shows up Tuesday to phone bank.

So they will not be talked out of it by a wellness guru. You do not lose a faith because someone tells you to smile. You lose it when it stops explaining the world. Or when the world finally makes you pay for believing it.

They have not been billed yet. Their parents made sure of that too.

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