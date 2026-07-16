Let’s start with the dictionary, not the DSA platform.

Merriam-Webster defines progressive, in its plainest adjectival sense, as of, relating to, or characterized by progress — using, involving, or interested in new or modern ideas, characterized by continuous improvement or advancement. Go back further, to Noah Webster’s original 1828 dictionary — the namesake text, fittingly — and the definition is even more direct: moving forward, proceeding onward, advancing, as progressive motion or course, opposed to retrograde. Webster adds a second sense: improving — the arts are in a progressive state.

Opposed to retrograde. Sit with that for a second.

Now consider what Kathy Hochul actually did this week. Facing the single largest infrastructure buildout of the AI era — a technology that, whatever else you think of it, is unambiguously “new” and “modern” by any definition Webster or Merriam ever wrote — the Governor of New York’s answer was a blanket one-year moratorium on new construction. Not a permitting reform. Not a grid-investment mandate. Not a negotiated framework that trades faster approval for shared power capacity. A ban. Full stop, for 365 days, on the thing itself.

By the dictionary’s own terms, that’s not a progressive act. It’s the definitional opposite — a retrograde one. You cannot claim the mantle of the party of progress while your flagship policy response to the defining technology of the decade is prohibition.

The party of “no,” dressed as the party of “forward”

This isn’t a gotcha about etymology. It’s a pattern. New York spent the last decade closing Indian Point, blocking the Northeast Supply Enhancement and Constitution pipelines, and layering a climate law on top of an already glacial environmental review process — choices that are now, by multiple independent accounts, the actual drivers of the high electricity costs Hochul cites as her rationale for pausing data centers. The state didn’t arrive at an energy crunch by bad luck. It legislated its way there, one “no” at a time, each one justified in the moment as caution, review, or protection — never as retreat.

And yet the same governing class insists on the “progressive” label at every turn, as though the word were a permanent inheritance rather than something you have to keep earning by, well, progressing.

The honest defense — and why it doesn’t quite hold

To be fair to the other side: progressives would say the movement-politics sense of “progressive” was never about reflexive technology adoption. It’s about ends — equity, ratepayer protection, environmental review, community consent — not about genuflecting to capital just because the product is new. A coal plant and a hyperscale data center get the same scrutiny under that logic, and that’s consistency, not contradiction.

Fair enough, as theory. But it doesn’t survive contact with the timeline. If the concern were genuinely energy prices and grid strain, the tool on offer was a negotiated buildout — behind-the-meter power, nuclear PPAs, a share-back-to-the-grid framework, all things being tried right now in Texas and Virginia. Instead the tool chosen was the oldest one in Albany’s box: stop, and figure it out later. “We’ll decide later, maybe. No promises,” as one wag put it. That’s not equity-minded regulation. That’s the reflex of an institution that has, for a decade now, treated every new industrial thing as a problem to be paused rather than a challenge to be built through.

The buildout doesn’t pause. It just leaves.

Here’s the part Albany’s press release conveniently skips: a moratorium doesn’t stop AI infrastructure from getting built. It stops it from getting built here. The compute doesn’t care where the electrons come from, and the capital chasing it doesn’t wait around for New York to finish “assessing.” It moves — to Texas, to Virginia, to Ohio, states already years ahead on permitting and behind-the-meter power deals; or overseas, to whichever country is happy to hand over the land and the grid connection this year instead of next. Somebody is going to build the data centers, hire the construction crews, collect the tax revenue, and cash the ratepayer-fund checks Hochul herself floated as a condition of approval. It just won’t be New York.

That’s the real cost of choosing prohibition over negotiation: not that AI slows down — it won’t — but that one of the most expensive states in the country hands the jobs, the tax base, and the long-term infrastructure investment to someone else, for the second decade running. Indian Point’s closure and the blocked pipelines already cost New Yorkers cheaper power. This is the same move again, dressed up in new language: another opportunity handed to a competitor, while the state that passed on it keeps paying some of the highest electricity and living costs in America — and still calls it progress.

The oxymoron

Call it what you want politically. But don’t call a construction ban “progressive” and expect the dictionary to back you up. New York didn’t lose this round to Texas or Virginia because it cared too much about the future. It lost because, once again, “assess the impact” turned out to mean “not on my watch” — and a party that keeps choosing retrograde over progress has no real claim left to the name it wears.

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