Dan Senor sat down with Dara Horn on Call Me Back. Listen to the whole thing.

Start with her first book. People Love Dead Jews came out five years ago. A must-read. The title is the argument. The world builds museums for murdered Jews. It reveres Anne Frank. It files past the traveling Auschwitz exhibition. Then it grows uneasy the moment a living Jew has opinions, power, and a state to defend. Dead Jews are a lesson. Living Jews are a problem. Horn saw the pattern and named it. Once you see it you cannot stop seeing it.

The new book comes in September. The Final Solution to the Jewish Question: A Love Story for the Living. She takes the most loaded phrase in the language and turns it inside out. That is not a stunt. That is the thesis.

She opens by fixing a category error. Jews are not a religion. Jews are a people with a religion. The Western mind hears the word religion and thinks private belief, the kind of thing you can soften or trade away to fit in. A people cannot do that. A people has a history, a language, a homeland, a shared fate. Miss this distinction and you will misread three thousand years of hatred.

Then the diagnosis. Antisemitism does not track anything Jews do. The charge changes and the structure holds. Too rich, too poor. Too clannish, too assimilated. Too weak, too powerful. In one century the problem is the religion. In the next it is the race. Under communism it is the rootless cosmopolitan. Today the word is Zionist. Same machine, new paint. And the machine runs on one thing. Power. Every version is a conspiracy theory about illegitimate Jewish power, imagined or real. The stateless Jew of 1900 held no country and no army and was still accused of running the banks, the press, the revolutions. The fantasy came first. Israel did not invent it. Israel confirmed it for people who already believed it. October 7 stripped the last illusions off all of it. The bodies were not cold before the marches began.

Here is the turn that reorganized my thinking. If nothing Jews do causes the hatred, then nothing Jews do ends it. The whole project of earning safety is a dead end. Assimilate harder. Argue better. Distance yourself from Israel. Give up the visible strength and you do not get less hatred. You get the older edition. The invisible cabal working the strings from the shadows. The powerful Jew and the powerless Jew are both convicted. One of open force, the other of hidden control. None of it works, because the power was always a projection, and you cannot surrender a thing you were only imagined to hold.

So Horn stops answering the Jewish question. She rejects the premise. The question was never one Jews asked. It was always a question other people asked about Jews. What do we do about them. She refuses the seat at that table.

What she offers instead is not a slogan. She built an institute, Tell, to teach American schoolchildren about living Jews and a living civilization instead of only the dead. Literacy. Memory as obligation, not nostalgia. Continuity. Stop letting the people who hate you decide what you are.

I went in with preconceptions. She reset them.

The first book earned my trust. The new one is pre-ordered on my Kindle. The podcast is the fastest way into all of it.

Listen to it.