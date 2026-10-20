Cary M. Silverman

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Bruce Samuelson's avatar
Bruce Samuelson
6d

I don't know this actor or this show but I do know that anyone who says publicly that Israel is guilty of genocide is much worse than ignorant; they are helping justify the killing and hatred of Jews.

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Tom Schneider's avatar
Tom Schneider
7d

He should do his homework. Keeping his mouth shut but believing the genocide garbage has only one logical conclusion - stupidity.

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