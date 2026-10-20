I liked Adam Brody. I liked him as Seth Cohen. I liked him more as Rabbi Noah Roklov. “Nobody Wants This” did something rare. It made a Jewish man of faith warm, funny, and desirable on the biggest streaming service in the world. My wife and I looked forward to it.

Season 3 drops October 22. I won’t be watching.

Last month Brody sat for a political interview with GQ. Nobody ambushed him on a red carpet. He knew where the conversation would go. He told the magazine, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide.” He said he wants a free Palestine. He said he admires people who wear protest pins and that perhaps he should. He had stayed quiet in public for two years. He chose to speak weeks before his show returned, when his rabbi was most famous.

Genocide has a definition. It requires intent to destroy a people, in whole or in part. The word was written into international law after the Holocaust, by people who knew exactly what it meant. The International Court of Justice has issued no final ruling. Israel rejects the charge. I too reject the charge. Brody cited no definition, no evidence, and no court. He did not mention October 7. He skipped the research and went straight to the verdict.

The rabbi who coached him for the role, Steve Leder, called him an ignorant Jew. That is being too kind. It is also hard to argue with. Brody learned Hebrew prayers for a paycheck. He could have spent an afternoon learning what genocide means. He chose not to.

Here is what his words do. They hand a weapon to people who already wanted one. Every campus encampment now gets to say, “Even the rabbi from Netflix agrees.” That accusation does not stay in magazines. In May 2025 two young staffers from the Israeli embassy were shot dead leaving the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. A month later marchers for the hostages were firebombed in Boulder. The people who did those things believed they were stopping a genocide. Brody’s words make no Palestinian child safer. They make Jewish children less safe.

Brody seems to believe the right politics will buy him a place on the right side. Jewish history says otherwise.

In 1914 roughly 100,000 German Jews put on the Kaiser’s uniform. About 12,000 died for Germany. Many considered themselves Germans first and Jews somewhere down the list. They were progressive, patriotic, and assimilated. They spoke the language of their neighbors better than their neighbors did. None of it mattered. When the turn came, nobody checked their politics. They checked their grandparents.

The movement Brody just endorsed does not ask Jews what they believe about Gaza. It chants about globalizing the intifada. It does not exempt the Jew who agrees. It uses him until it does not need him. Then he finds out what the rest of us already know. There is nowhere else to go.

I know the counterargument. Separate the art from the artist. The show was created by Erin and Sara Foster, who have stood with Israel publicly since October 7. A boycott touches them too. I accept that cost. Brody is the face of the show. He is paid by its success. I am not obligated to fund the platform he used.

I liked Adam Brody. I no longer respect him. He should have done his homework, or kept his mouth shut.

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