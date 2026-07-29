Cary M. Silverman

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Keith's avatar
Keith
1h

You are right to call out our friends who will risk their careers to support Israel.

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Dorene Richman's avatar
Dorene Richman
12m

It takes courage to call a thing by its true name.

Boy George has that courage.

So does Cary Silverman every time he uses words to explain clearly what people would rather not know.

A song, a sentence--truths the brainwashed would prefer to erase.

But they must fail, because reality will always bear witness.

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