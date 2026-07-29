On July 26 Boy George posted a song to X. He called it “We Will Dance Again.” He did not route it through a label. He did not put it on Spotify or Apple Music. He put it out raw with one word attached. Shalom.

The song does what almost no one in his industry will do. It says October 7 out loud. It names the Nova festival, where more than 360 young people were murdered for the crime of dancing. It rejects the word genocide and calls the thing what it is. A war. It accuses the musicians who wave flags of bleating along like sheep. It ends on a vow. When the confusion clears, he stands with the Jews.

Yad Vashem keeps a list. The Righteous Among the Nations. Non-Jews who stood with Jews when standing with Jews carried a cost. I am not going to tell you Boy George risked what they risked. They risked the camps. He risked his bookings. The distinction is real and I will not paper over it. But the instinct is the same instinct. When the room turns on the Jew, the righteous Gentile does not check which way the room is facing. He turns toward the Jew. Boy George has done this for years. He played Tel Aviv in 2017 with the boycott campaign screaming at his back. He backed Israel at Eurovision when backing Israel was the unfashionable thing. He stood with British Jews after the Golders Green stabbing. This is not a man who found a trend. This is a man who found a side and kept it.

Now look at the other side. It has two floors.

The top floor is not confused about anything. Bob Vylan stood on the West Holts stage at Glastonbury in June 2025 and led a crowd of thousands in “death, death to the IDF.” The festival’s own organizers said they were appalled and that the band had crossed into incitement. The agency dropped them. The State Department pulled their visas and killed their American tour. The frontman said he would do it again twice on Sundays. Kneecap works the same floor. One member was charged under the Terrorism Act over a Hezbollah flag. These are not sheep. Sheep do not know the words. These people wrote the words down and rehearsed them.

The bottom floor is where the useful idiots live. The festival act that folds “Free Palestine” into the set beside the encore. The singer who wears the keffiyeh because everyone backstage is wearing the keffiyeh. The crowd that chanted along at Glastonbury without knowing what the letters I D F stand for or what happened in the fields at Re’im. They think they are being kind. They think they are anti-war. They are the volume knob for a movement whose leadership will not say the word Hamas. They have never once, at a single show, said the words October 7. Boy George put his finger on exactly them. They mouth. They do not think.

Here is the objection they will throw back. Boy George’s song never mentions the Palestinian dead, so who has the selective memory now. It is the strongest thing they have and it is worth answering plainly.

The Palestinian dead are real. They are also a war Hamas started and a war Hamas has fought from inside its own population. Hamas has stored weapons under hospitals. Israeli forces found tunnels beneath Al-Shifa. Caches have turned up inside UNRWA schools. Rockets have gone up from beside the buildings where children sleep. When you fight from behind your own civilians, the bodies that fall are a cost you chose and a weapon you aimed. The count is real. I am handing it to the people who built it. That is not a dodge. That is an assignment. The selective memory is not mine. It belongs to the ones who forgot who lit the match.

I will go this far and I will stop with precision. Hamas bears the moral weight of this war. It bears the weight it earned on October 7 and the weight it earns every day it hides its rockets in a nursery. I am not going to hand you the clean sentence that says the IDF is a spotless army that has never once erred, because that sentence is not true and you would be right to laugh at it. I do not need it. Nothing in my argument needs it. Hamas started the fire and Hamas fed the fire and Hamas is why the fire is still burning. That is enough. That is everything.

So we are back to the list. The righteous Gentile and the bystander. The bystander always had one defense. He did not know. He could tell himself the trains were going somewhere else. That defense is gone now. It is livestreamed. It is in every feed. They know exactly what happened at Nova and they say nothing, or worse than nothing, and they call it conscience.

Boy George looked.

That is the whole distinction. He looked.

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