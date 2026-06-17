Victor Wembanyama is the most singular talent the NBA has produced in a generation. That was true before this postseason, and it’s still true now. What changed is that the league’s biggest new star walked into the Finals with a credibility problem of his own making — and an officiating crew that seemed determined not to make it worse.

Start with the math. Wembanyama entered the Finals with two flagrant points already on the board — a flagrant-2 ejection from the Western Conference semis for an elbow to Naz Reid’s neck. Two more points, and he’s automatically suspended. Not fined. Not benched for a quarter. Gone, for a Finals game, with his own team’s championship hopes attached to it. That’s the number the league office was watching in real time, against the one player it most needed on the floor.

What happened inside the Finals themselves should have closed that gap more than once. In Game 3, he shoved Jalen Brunson to the floor. No foul on the play, and after review, no upgrade — the league looked at it and decided, officially, nothing happened. In Game 4, he caught Karl-Anthony Towns in the chin with an elbow, and this time the foul was called — a flagrant-1, putting him at three points and one foul away from suspension. Then in Game 5, with the series and that threshold both live, he closed in on Brunson’s landing space on a jump shot — the exact scenario the rulebook calls a flagrant by rule, the so-called Zaza Pachulia provision, written specifically because a play like it nearly ended Kawhi Leonard’s career. That whistle stayed in the official’s pocket.

One missed call is a bad night for a referee. Two missed calls, on the same opponent, in the same series, both involving the player one foul away from a forced absence — that’s not noise anymore. That’s a pattern, and patterns in officiating are usually evidence of incentive, not evidence of malice. Nobody at the league office needs to have given an explicit order for the effect to be the same: don’t be the call that takes Victor Wembanyama out of the Finals. The stars don’t sit, the ratings don’t drop, and the trajectory of the league’s most marketable player isn’t interrupted by a whistle in the third quarter.

That protection is exactly what makes the rest of his Finals harder to forgive. A player who benefits from that kind of discretion and still can’t be bothered to shake the hand of the team that beat him — fairly, after holding a lead in every single game and losing four of them — has used up the goodwill that comes with being protected. He skipped the line after the Thunder series too, so this wasn’t a single bad moment under the worst kind of pressure. It’s a pattern of its own, sitting right next to the league’s.

None of this makes Wembanyama a dirty player in some permanent, character-defining sense — that’s too strong a verdict off one postseason, and a fairer one will need to watch what he does with this next year. But “dirty” was never really the right word for what happened here anyway. The right word is tarnished. The golden boy got the whistle he needed and the suspension he should have had twice over, and the moment the cameras turned off, he couldn’t even manage the one gesture that costs nothing. The league protected the image. He’s the one who damaged it.

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