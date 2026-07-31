They asked him not to come. That should have been the end of it.

Giovanni Galante lost his wife, Grace, on September 11, 2001. She was twenty-nine. This summer he started a petition asking the National September 11 Memorial and Museum to keep Mayor Zohran Mamdani away from the twenty-fifth anniversary ceremony at Ground Zero. Within days it passed fourteen thousand signatures. Hundreds came from victims’ families. Monica Iken-Murphy, who lost her husband Michael and helped found the museum, signed it too. She was careful to say her objection was not political. She only wanted the families to have their morning.

Mamdani’s answer came fast. He is going anyway. He said he would proudly stand alongside them.

They did not ask him to stand alongside them. They asked him to stay away.

This is not about what he will say

The ceremony at Ground Zero is not a stage. Since 2012 the program has been fixed. Family members read the names of the dead. There are moments of silence. There are no speeches. No mayor, no governor, no president delivers remarks. They stand in a designated area. They are there, in the Memorial’s own words, to bear witness. Every sitting mayor since the attack has attended on those terms.

So do not let anyone tell you this is about a speech. He will not be handed a microphone. Understand that, because it sharpens the point instead of blunting it. The objection is not to his words. It is to the man, and to what he has chosen to stand for, standing on that ground while the names are read.

He will find the cameras anyway. A sitting mayor does not disappear into a crowd. His face will be in the coverage. He will speak to reporters walking in or walking out. He will post. A day that belongs to the dead will carry his name through the news cycle. That is the capture. It does not require a podium.

Why they do not want him

Not because of his faith. Not because of his father’s writing or his wife’s social media, whatever you have read. Set all of that aside. It is his bloodline, and bloodline is not the case. The case rests on things he did himself, in his own words, as a grown man asking to lead this city.

In October he stood beside Imam Siraj Wahhaj at a Brooklyn mosque and called him one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders. Wahhaj served as a character witness for the Blind Sheikh, Omar Abdel-Rahman, the cleric convicted in the 1993 plot to bomb New York landmarks. Federal prosecutors once placed Wahhaj on a list of men who might be named as unindicted co-conspirators in the first attack on the World Trade Center. Mamdani knew the record. He praised him anyway. Those are his words. Not his father’s.

For months he would not condemn the phrase globalize the intifada. He called it a refusal to police language. He softened only after he sat with the business leaders and Jewish leaders whose support he needed, and then he agreed to discourage it. The timing told you what moved him. It was not conscience. It was arithmetic.

In March, a pardoned January 6 rioter named Jake Lang staged an anti-Muslim rally outside Gracie Mansion. About twenty people came. Two young men threw improvised explosive devices toward the crowd. Real bombs, the police commissioner said, not hoaxes and not smoke. Both men told investigators they had been radicalized by ISIS. Both were charged with trying to give material support to it. This was a jihadist bomb attack on a Manhattan street, the first terrorism case of his mayoralty. Mamdani’s statement named one villain and named him plainly. Jake Lang, a white supremacist, a protest rooted in bigotry and racism. The bombers he could describe only in the passive voice. Violence. An explosive device. Something reprehensible that followed. He would not say ISIS. He would not say jihad. He condemned the man with the bullhorn and went vague on the men with the bombs. Days later he called it terrorism. He never once called it Islamist.

This July a man stabbed a Jewish man and an Asian man on the Upper West Side. Witnesses said he shouted Allahu Akbar. Mamdani’s statement relayed that police were weighing mental health as a factor, and that they were also looking at the stabbings as possible hate crimes. He said the attacks had no place in the city. He did not say the word antisemitism. And he would not float the one possibility any honest observer had to consider: a homegrown, radicalized Islamist. A man who screams that phrase while knifing a Jew in a kippah has, at the very least, put the question on the table. Mamdani refused to pick it up. He could offer a mental health crisis as an explanation. He could not offer a jihadist as a possibility. That is the pattern. The families see it clearly, because they have been reading it their whole lives.

Ask him about September 11 and watch where he goes. During the campaign he gave a speech that turned to that day, and he used it to talk about his aunt. She stopped riding the subway after the attack, he said, because she did not feel safe in her hijab. He grew emotional. Handed a chance to speak to the murder of nearly three thousand people, he found the victim he wanted, and she was his own. The story did not even survive the week. His one aunt by blood lived in Tanzania in 2001, and the photographs show her without a hijab. Pressed, he said he had actually meant his father’s cousin. The anecdote moved. The instinct did not. When September 11 comes up, the suffering he reaches for is Muslim, and the dead can wait.

He will not assign blame for that day himself. But look at who he chooses to lift up. In November he backed Aber Kawas, a democratic socialist, and told his own people he would support her in whatever she pursued. Kawas has said out loud what he will not. She has cast the attacks as the natural outgrowth of American capitalism, racism, and empire, a long reckoning finally coming due. She called it a terror attack that a couple of people did, and said the demand that anyone apologize for it, while America apologizes for nothing, was reprehensible. She won her primary for the State Senate. Mamdani knew the record and endorsed her anyway. He does not have to say America had it coming. He only has to give his blessing to those who do, and he did, in writing, by choice.

Every mayor since the attack has come to Ground Zero to stand with the families. Bloomberg. Giuliani. de Blasio. Adams. Not one of them had campaigned beside a man who vouched for the Blind Sheikh’s imam. That is the difference the families are naming. It is not that a mayor is coming. It is that this one is.

He knows how to skip a tradition

He says he is going because the mayor always goes. Because it is tradition. Hold that word up to the light.

On May 31 of this year, Mamdani skipped the Israel Day Parade. He was the first mayor of New York to miss it since 1964. Sixty-one years. Every mayor before him marched, in war and in peace, in good years and bad. He stayed home. He had said for months that he would, and he let the absence make his point about Israel for him.

His own police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, marched without him. It was her decision to march proudly, she said, standing next to the mayor who would not.

So he knows how to break a tradition. He knows how to weigh a moment against his own politics and skip it when it does nothing for him. He did it in front of the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and he did not flinch.

Which is what the tradition argument is worth. Two rooms, and neither one wanted him. At the parade, marching would have cost him with his own base and won him nothing, so he stayed home and called it principle. At Ground Zero, showing up costs him nothing and hands him a photograph on sacred ground, so he goes and calls it tradition. The tradition is not the constant. His advantage is. He skips the room that would cost him and forces his way into the room that pays.

I did not want him at that parade, and the parade did not want him. That is the point, not the exception to it. He avoided the crowd where his presence bought him nothing. He is invading the crowd where it buys him a news cycle. The 9/11 families have told him plainly to stay away. He is going anyway, because a grieving nation on a milestone anniversary is the best backdrop a young mayor with national ambitions will ever get. That is the only tradition he is keeping.

What should be done

He says he is coming. If he comes, the families and the people who stand with them are not without recourse. The day still belongs to them. Here is how they hold it.

Read the names, and speak. Families who read names are given a moment to add their own words. Last year a firefighter’s relative used his to warn that officials who will not condemn terror are inviting the next attack. Mamdani had already left. That is the most powerful protest available. It comes from grief. It comes from inside the tradition. No one can call it a stunt.

Turn your backs. When the cameras find him, turn away. New Yorkers have done this before. Firefighters and police officers have turned their backs on the men who failed them. Do it in silence. Do it with dignity. Never during the reading of a name.

Carry them with you. Wear a photograph. Wear a ribbon. Let the objection be seen without a single word spoken.

Step away. Be present for the names. Be absent for him. Leave the space around him empty if you can.

Deliver the petition. Read the count aloud. Ask the Memorial to give him no role. No name to read. No line in the program.

One rule holds all of this together. Never step on the reading of the dead. The moment a protest drowns out one name, he becomes the dignified one and you become the intruder. That is the trap, and it is the only way this backfires. Grief, not disruption. Silence, not spectacle.

He could have listened

He was asked, by the people who paid the highest price this city has ever paid, to let them grieve without him. He said no. He will stand on the ground where their husbands and wives and children were murdered. He will let the cameras find him. He will call it bearing witness.

He could have stayed home. He could have listened. He chose himself.

Shame on him.

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