Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JDF's avatar
JDF
9h

You left out one reason the mayor might be coming, to silently celebrate those who flew planes into the trade centers. By his actions, I believe we should all question what his motives are, as you have done. I think it’s quite obvious where his loyalty lies.

Reply
Share
Reelin’ In The Fears's avatar
Reelin’ In The Fears
7h

I hope he shows up and gets a “special welcome party”. IYKWIM

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture