First, where I stand, so none of what follows is mistaken for something it is not.

What comes next is a pattern I have watched harden on the illiberal left. I am not describing it from the outside and I am not neutral about it. I stand against it, fully, and I intend to keep saying so.

My own principles are few and unfashionable. Merit. A colorblind rule, applied the same to everyone. Judge the work, not the coding. That is the whole of it, and none of it is negotiable. I will oppose this order wherever it operates, name it plainly, and back the effort to bring it down. Its principles are not mine. I could not live by them if I tried.

A note on words. The fashionable name for this order is woke. The accurate name is illiberal. I use them for the same thing, and I will move between them without ceremony.

That is the stance. Here is the pattern.

An illiberal order does not run on principles. It runs on a ranking.

It says it runs on principles. Equality. Safety. Believe survivors. Protect the vulnerable. Those are the slogans. But a principle is only a principle if it holds when it costs you something. Watch what the order does when two of its slogans collide, and the ranking underneath comes into view.

The rule is simple. Sympathy flows down the ranking. Enforcement flows against it. Who gets defended and who gets policed is decided before the facts arrive. The facts are then made to fit.

No one writes this down. There is no creed to quote, no manifesto that lists the order. It is inferred, read backward from outcomes, from who the order protects and who it recodes. And it is not a fixed ladder of groups. It is an ordering of codings, and it reshuffles. The arrangement described here is the one that has held since October 7, 2023. The rungs sat differently before. They will sit differently again. The order persists. Its contents move.

That last point is the one people miss, so it is worth stating flat. The framework does not rank groups. It ranks codings. A group is protected or punished according to how it is coded in the moment, oppressed or oppressor, and the same group can be coded either way depending on the stance it takes and the room it is standing in. Women are protected until a higher claim enters, then demoted. Jews hold no secure place on the ladder at all. Disown Israel and you are tolerated, useful, held up as proof. Refuse, and you are coded as oppressor. The ladder is real. Nobody is nailed to a rung, and some are never allowed to rest on one.

The order is not written down anywhere. It is reverse-engineered from outcomes, from who gets protected and who gets recoded. The arrangement shown is the configuration that has held since October 7, 2023, and it reshuffles. What holds steady is that a claim’s coding, not a person’s identity, sets its rank.

Six cases follow. Some are about who the order will not police. Some are about who it will not defend. Some are about who it will not see. None are edge cases. All are on the record.

1. Rotherham

Start where I have nothing to gain.

The victims were working-class English girls. The 2014 Jay Report found that roughly 1,400 children in Rotherham were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013. Not hidden. Known. Reported. Filed.

The report also found why nobody acted. Staff described a fear of being seen as racist. The men doing the abuse were largely of Pakistani heritage, and the report said so plainly, because pretending otherwise was part of how it went on for sixteen years.

Believe survivors. Unless believing them embarrasses the ranking. Then the survivors wait.

2. Minnesota

Feeding Our Future stole roughly 250 million dollars in federal money meant to feed poor children during the pandemic. More than sixty-five people have been convicted, the majority of Somali descent. A parallel racket ran through the state autism program, where claims climbed from about 3 million dollars in 2018 to roughly 400 million by 2023. Centers recruited Somali children who did not have autism, paid their parents monthly cash kickbacks, and billed Medicaid for therapy that never happened. One center chief pleaded guilty and admitted he did not personally know anyone with autism.

Concede what the other side will reach for. The woman prosecutors called the Feeding Our Future ringleader, Aimee Bock, is white. A viral video claiming Somali daycares stole a hundred million was largely knocked down when the state ran compliance checks. And the people hurt worst were honest Somali families and actual autistic children.

Concede all of it. The core still stands, and it does not come from a content creator. It comes from the state’s own nonpartisan Legislative Auditor, who found the oversight inadequate and concluded the failures created opportunities for fraud. Warnings ran back years. Payments surged. Nobody was fired. And here is the tell the ranking always leaves. Idil Abdull of the Somali American Autism Foundation begged Minnesota for oversight and licensing for years, and was ignored. The scrutiny that would have protected the community was withheld to protect the image of the community. That is the ranking choosing an image over the people it claims to speak for.

3. Berlin

There is a slogan you have seen on a placard. Queers for Palestine. It marches for a movement whose governing authority does not let gay men live.

On July 25, 2026, the slogan got its answer. Abdul Ballout, twenty-one, drove a van into the crowd at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day, the city’s Pride celebration, then attacked people with a machete. One woman was killed. Twenty-nine were injured.

He was not a stranger to the state. He was known to police as part of Berlin’s Islamist scene. In 2025 he had traveled toward Syria to try to join the Islamic State. He carried a recent conviction for preparing a serious act of violence, a sentence that was commuted to parole. His home had been searched about three weeks before the attack.

The system had him. It let him walk. And the crowd he drove into was the one the placard claimed to protect. The people who will not name the threat and the people it kills are, this time, standing in the same square.

4. October 7 and the Silence

The MeToo movement’s founding demand was two words. Believe women.

Then Hamas committed mass sexual violence on October 7, documented by investigators and by the accounts of survivors and first responders, and the machine built to believe women went quiet. The Women’s March, whose whole brand is women in the street, stayed quiet while it happened. The National Organization for Women said nothing until the end of November, and only once the silence had itself become the story. UN Women, the body whose entire remit is this, took roughly eight weeks to name what Hamas had done, and hedged when it finally did.

Nothing in the methodology of believing women had changed. Only the identity of the women had changed. They were Jewish, and the men who raped them were coded as resistance. So the survivors did not get believed. They got scheduled for later, if at all.

Believe women is not a principle. It is a principle with an asterisk, and the asterisk is the ranking.

5. Mostly Peaceful

Concede the number first, because it is real. The ACLED and Princeton project found that about 93 percent of the roughly 7,750 Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the summer of 2020 were peaceful. Say it out loud. Most of them were.

Now say the rest. The violent remainder produced the costliest civil disorder in American insurance history. Property Claim Services put paid claims at 1 to 2 billion dollars, eclipsing the 1992 Los Angeles riots. CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell managed to call the protests “mostly peaceful” in the same breath she reported the billion-plus in looting and arson. CNN ran a chyron reading “fiery but mostly peaceful” over a building burning in Kenosha.

The statistic is not a lie. It is a denominator trick. Count each protest as one unit, peaceful or not, and a hundred quiet vigils plus one city block on fire scores as 99 percent peaceful, no matter how much the fire cost. Harm does not spread evenly across events, so counting events is the wrong way to measure a summer. In several cities police stood down and never classified a riot as a riot, which lifted the peaceful share further.

But the denominator is not the point. The asymmetry is. The same outlets that reached for “mostly peaceful” to shield a favored movement would never hand that frame to a crowd they disliked, though by the identical event-counting logic most of those crowds are “mostly peaceful” too. The frame is not a measurement. It is a shield, issued to some and withheld from others.

6. The Campus

End where I have the most to gain, because by now the pattern does the work.

In December 2023 the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT sat before Congress and were asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated their codes of conduct. They answered that it depended on context. Two of them resigned within weeks. These were the same institutions with bias-response teams, safe spaces, and speech norms fine enough to police a pronoun. On the genocide of Jews, they discovered nuance.

The machinery did not fail from neglect. It was switched off. The federal Office for Civil Rights opened shared-ancestry investigations at more than sixty schools. Michigan and CUNY were the first to settle. At the University of Michigan, the campaign got serious enough that federal prosecutors, not the university, had to step in. In June 2026 they unsealed an indictment against eight activists for a coordinated campaign to threaten university leaders and their families, for vandalizing the Detroit Jewish Federation, and for leaving fake bloody corpses outside officials’ homes. The state’s own trespassing charges against encampment protesters had been dropped. It took Washington to act where Ann Arbor would not.

Here is the mechanism, stated precisely, because the loose version is wrong. The trap is to argue about where Jews rank, high or low, as if there were a fixed seat with their name on it. There is not. The move is not ranking. It is coding, and it is conditional. The Zionist Jew, the Jew who will not disown Israel, gets placed on the oppressor side of the ledger, and once you are an oppressor, harming you reads as punching up. The proof that this is coding and not simple hatred is that the same order makes room for the anti-Zionist Jew, holds him up, gives him a microphone. But look at what that room actually is. He is not protected. He is used, useful only so long as he performs the disavowal, a prop that launders the treatment of everyone who will not. There was never a secure place for Jews here. There was a condition, and a penalty for failing it.

Concede the counters, because they are real and you gain by naming them first. Courts have split. A Penn hostile-environment suit was dismissed. Schools did sometimes act. Michigan fired a diversity officer over antisemitic remarks and won the suit she brought. And the harm ran in more than one direction. Three Palestinian students were shot in Vermont. A Palestinian-American child was murdered in Illinois. The civil-rights surge covered anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias too.

Concede every one. The core is untouched. The objection was never that a campus should censor more. It is that a campus which built an elaborate apparatus to protect everyone else switched that apparatus off for one group, and then called the silence free speech. The remedy is not a new speech code. It is the old one, applied evenly. That is the one thing the ranking cannot do, because evenness is the thing a ranking exists to prevent.

The Order Underneath

Six cases. English girls in Rotherham. Somali children in Minnesota. A dead woman at a Pride parade. Raped women waved off as the wrong women. A burning block edited into a peaceful summer. Jewish students told their harassment was a conversation.

The easy dismissal is that these are unrelated. Different countries, different decades, different victims. That is exactly what a working ranking looks like from the inside. It never announces itself. It only ever produces one outcome after another, and each one alone can be explained away.

Line them up and the explanation collapses. The victims have nothing in common except their position. Each one sat where the order had already decided that sympathy would not reach and enforcement would not go. The order did not weigh them and rule against them. It ranked them before it ever looked.

That is the difference between a principle and a ranking. A principle can be argued with. A ranking just decides.

Share

Leave a comment