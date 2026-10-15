Tonight I watched October 8, Wendy Sachs’s 2025 documentary on what happened in America after Hamas’s massacre. It was screened by JLM2, Jewish Lives Matter Too, a new committee of the Unity Club, a Jewish men’s organization in northern New Jersey that dates to 1930.

The film is disturbing. Everything in it is true. And I left with a problem I could not shake.

Nobody in that room needed to be told any of it.

What the film shows

On October 7, 2023, Hamas murdered about 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages. Israelis were still identifying their dead. Israel had not yet launched its major offensive in Gaza.

American demonstrations had already begun. On campuses and in city streets, some marchers appeared to celebrate or justify the attack. The killers became resistance fighters. The murdered became oppressors.

The film follows what came next. Jewish students describe intimidation and harassment. Administrators hesitate, hedge, or say nothing. An ideology that sorts the world into oppressors and oppressed casts Israel as a colonial power and treats Zionism itself as illegitimate. Rhetoric once outside the bounds of decent discourse becomes ordinary, under the banner of social justice.

Five takeaways

The hatred did not wait for Israel’s response. The protests began while bodies were still being counted. That undercuts the claim that the wave of antisemitism was simply a reaction to the war in Gaza. Campuses became hostile ground for Jewish students. Universities that preach diversity and inclusion struggled to apply those principles when Jews were the targets. The oppressor-oppressed frame inverts moral judgment. Under it, Israel is always the oppressor and Palestinians are always victims, even when the subject is Hamas murdering civilians. Terror becomes resistance. Anti-Zionism has become a respectable vehicle for antisemitism. Criticism of Israeli policy is not antisemitic. Calls for Israel’s elimination, the glorification of Hamas, and the intimidation of Jewish students are something else. Institutional silence is its own failure. Universities, political leaders, and cultural institutions were slow to confront antisemitism when it came from movements they otherwise sympathized with. That selective morality costs them their credibility.

What the film does not offer

The film is a diagnosis. It offers no treatment.

The things that actually moved institutions since 2023 were less cinematic. Donors and trustees withheld money and demanded accountability. Civil rights complaints and lawsuits forced universities to enforce their own conduct codes. University presidents lost their jobs after testifying before Congress. Pressure worked where persuasion did not.

I did not see that story in the film. A viewer leaves angry and informed, with nowhere to put either.

The wrong audience

Most of the people who watch this film will be the people it depicts. We do not need convincing. We lived it.

Those on the other side will not watch. If they do, they will deny it or explain it away. A documentary cannot argue with someone who has already decided what the footage means.

There is a third audience. It is the indifferent middle. These are people who saw the campus headlines, felt uneasy, and moved on. They are reachable. A week ago I watched Hindu neighbors come to a temple screening of another film about October 7. Nobody had to drag them there.

That middle will not come to a Jewish screening on its own. It comes when a friend, a coworker, a church, or a civic group asks. If October 8 is going to matter, it has to be shown in rooms where most of the audience is not Jewish.

The Jews who look away

The hardest audience is not on the other side. It is inside our own community.

Many progressive Jews voted for Zohran Mamdani. Many support candidates like Abdul El-Sayed. Many still see Barack Obama as a hero. I see a pattern. When their politics and Jewish safety pull in different directions, the politics wins.

They would put it differently, and their case deserves a fair hearing. They point to Poway, to the men in Charlottesville chanting that Jews will not replace them. They see danger on the right as well as the left. They believe liberal institutions and a pluralist America are what keep Jews safe in the long run. Some Jewish Mamdani voters say they took his assurances on antisemitism at face value and voted on rent.

Here is where that argument breaks for me. Most progressive Jews are not indifferent to campus antisemitism. They are appalled by it. What they do not see is where it came from.

For years they championed the ideas that fed it. DEI programs that sort people into oppressors and oppressed. A woke politics of identity. A decolonization framework that casts Israel as a settler colony. Those ideas did not invent antisemitism. It is ancient. They gave it a new vocabulary and a respectable address.

The students in the film were not harassed by men with torches. They were harassed by classmates fluent in the language their professors taught them. Many of the Jews now wondering what happened helped write that language.

Mamdani showed us last week what those assurances are worth. On October 7, 2026, his first anniversary as mayor, he issued a statement of about 200 words. It opened by grieving the “horrific war crimes” of that day. Then it pivoted. “The suffering did not begin nor end that day,” it said, and the rest accused Israel of genocide, apartheid, and war crimes. By one count, fewer than 50 of its words were about the Israelis murdered or kidnapped.

He was booed at a vigil that night. The next day he defended the statement and used the word genocide six times at a single press conference. He would not say he would change a word. Asked why City Hall produces videos for Nakba Day but not for October 7, he said the suffering in Gaza is ongoing.

This is the mayor of the largest Jewish city outside Israel. He mourned our dead for a sentence, then used them as a lectern.

The blind spot

The same voters who forgive Mamdani everything forgive Donald Trump nothing.

I know that blindness because I had it. I was a Never Trumper. Then came October 7, and I watched who stood with Israel and who equivocated. In 2024 I gave Trump my vote. I am glad I did.

You do not have to like the man to read the record. He moved the American embassy to Jerusalem. He recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He left the Iran nuclear deal. He brokered the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel’s relations with four Arab states. In 2025 he struck Iran’s nuclear sites and pushed through the ceasefire that brought the living hostages home.

No American president has done more for Israel. Many progressive Jews cannot say so, even to themselves. Call it Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are so blinded by hatred of Trump that they cannot acknowledge any good he has done. Not even the Abraham Accords, the first Arab-Israeli peace agreements since Jordan in 1994. That hatred has crowded out their concern for Jewish safety. They would still rather have Kamala Harris in the White House today. I shudder to think what Israel would look like if they had gotten their wish.

The day after

October 7 revealed what Hamas was capable of. October 8 revealed what parts of American society were willing to excuse.

The film documents that second day well. It shows it to people who already knew.

The ones who most need to see it are not in the room. Some of them are our neighbors. Some of them are Jews.

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