What I saw on day one

On October 7 I watched the first clips and said what they showed. The schools were burning in the banlieues first. The faces were young, masked, and from the neighborhoods France built for its immigrants half a century ago. Some of that was intuition. Most of it was simply looking.

I was told I was getting ahead of the evidence. Appearance proves nothing. Geography proves nothing. Wait for the data. The liberal press made the same argument by saying nothing at all. It wrote about class sizes.

For two weeks the story was teacher shortages, crumbling buildings, and the stress of Parcoursup. Those complaints are real. They do not explain a fire truck seized and torched in Marseille, a school entrance hall burned in Nantes, or a police officer chased down in Paris while someone shouted “kill her.”

What the numbers now say

The numbers are in. About 6,500 young people were arrested in under two weeks. Roughly 5,000 were held in custody. About 1,800 have been prosecuted. Eighty seven percent were minors. More than 600 police officers and gendarmes were injured.

The confirmation of who they are did not come from the right. It came from Basta!, a left wing outlet sympathetic to the students. It reports that those arrested come “massively” from working class neighborhoods around Paris. The experts it quotes call them “racialized,” the French euphemism for visible minorities.

Basta! published this on October 8, in passing. Its story was about police treatment of the teenagers. It took a left wing site, writing about something else, to concede what anyone could see on day one.

That is the extent of the vindication so far. The pieces have been reported one at a time. Newsweek ran the Merah song on October 8. French regional outlets covered the prosecution. The Carpentras chants were reported by one outlet. What I have not found is a major outlet that put the pieces together. AP and Reuters still frame the riots around school funding and the far left.

Ten days on, the record still has not caught up with the footage.

Why the press waited

The press will offer reasons. Some are real. French law bars most ethnic statistics, so officials publish none. Newsrooms refuse to describe a crowd by appearance. Those rules guard against error.

But rules applied selectively are not standards. They are preferences.

The same caution vanishes when Israel is the subject. In October 2023, major outlets ran Hamas’s claim that Israel had struck al-Ahli hospital and killed 500 people. They ran it within hours. American, French and independent analyses later pointed to a misfired Palestinian rocket and a far lower toll. The New York Times published an editor’s note admitting it had relied too heavily on Hamas.

No one waited for proof then. Here they waited for proof of what was in plain sight.

There is a less flattering reason. France votes for president in seven months. The National Rally leads the polls. Editors fear that naming the rioters’ origins hands Marine Le Pen a campaign. That is a political judgment. It is dressed as professional restraint.

Three generations to ferment

These rioters did not cross a border last year. Most were born in France. Many of their parents were born in France. The failure is older than they are.

In the 1960s and 70s France recruited North African workers for its car plants, mines and building sites. It housed them in tower blocks on the edge of its cities. In 1974 it stopped labor migration. Family reunification followed. Then the factory jobs disappeared.

Those tower blocks are the banlieues. The word means suburbs. It does not mean what Americans picture. Think of housing projects moved to the edge of the city and cut off from it by ring roads and poor transit. Seine-Saint-Denis outside Paris. The northern districts of Marseille. The estates around Lyon and Lille.

In French politics the word has become a code. “Banlieue” lets a speaker refer to immigrant and Muslim neighborhoods without naming them. Like “racialized,” it describes origin while avoiding the word.

The families stayed in the towers. France asked almost nothing of them. There was no required language or civics program until 2007. The republic assumed that its schools and its jobs would make Frenchmen on their own. The jobs left. The schools in those neighborhoods became the most overcrowded in the country.

The first generation came to work. The second grew up without work. The third is burning the schools.

What grew in the gap

Something filled the space the republic left empty.

On October 6, students at a blockade in Beaugency were filmed singing a rap song in praise of Mohamed Merah and Salah Abdeslam. Merah murdered three Jewish children and a rabbi at a Toulouse school in 2012. Abdeslam was part of the cell that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015. The Orléans prosecutor opened a case for apology for terrorism. Three minors were arrested. The same song reportedly played at protests in Brive and was sung by students vandalizing a church in the Vendée.

At a blockade in Carpentras, protesters were reported chanting “Who are the Jews? We trample them.” Only i24NEWScarried it.

None of this is new. France sent roughly 1,900 people to fight for ISIS, more than any other Western European country. Merah, the Kouachi brothers and the Bataclan attackers were born in France or Belgium. They were radicalized there. Since Samuel Paty was beheaded in 2020 for showing cartoons in class, teachers have described avoiding Israel, the Holocaust and Charlie Hebdo altogether.

The French state bans headscarves in schools and veils in the street. On paper it concedes nothing. In some classrooms it has already conceded.

Why they look away

The government’s silence is harder to explain than the press’s. Darmanin and Nuñez built careers on being tough. Yet they blame the far left, not the banlieues. Here is my read of why.

First, arithmetic. France votes in seven months. The National Rally leads. Immigration is Le Pen’s issue. Naming the rioters’ origins validates her campaign. Blaming Jean-Luc Mélenchon costs the center nothing.

Second, fear. Officials watched Britain in 2024, when rumors about the Southport killer’s identity set off anti-migrant riots. They watched Torre Pacheco in Spain. A label could turn a school protest into a street war.

Third, guilt. Integration is the state’s own record, under every president since Giscard. Naming the result is a confession.

The press and the government have different motives. They share one incentive. Neither wants to hand Le Pen the story. No conspiracy is required when everyone wants the same silence.

What looking away costs

Selective blindness fails on its own terms. It produces what it was meant to prevent.

The problem goes unsolved. More teachers answer the students’ grievance. They do nothing about teenagers singing for Merah. A state that will not name radicalization cannot fight it.

The far right gets the issue anyway, and a bonus. Le Pen can say she told the truth when no one else would. Denmark shows the alternative. Its Social Democrats took a hard line on immigration and integration themselves. The far right’s vote collapsed.

Trust leaves. Viewers who see one thing and are told another stop listening. They move to cable shouting, anonymous accounts and invented quotes. The mainstream press gives up its role as referee when a referee is most needed.

The vacuum fills. Without honest data, people supply their own. The debate that should be about integration becomes a debate about conspiracy theories.

Britain has already run this experiment. In Rotherham, officials stayed quiet for fear of being called racist. About 1,400 children were abused while they waited. When the truth came out, the backlash was larger than honesty would ever have caused. It still poisons British politics.

And the wrong people pay. Jewish families. Teachers who drop the lesson. The law abiding residents of the banlieues, who live with the fires, and the Muslims who must face the Islamists in their own neighborhoods alone.

What no one will say

So I will say it. This is my opinion, and I expect to be proven right.

These riots are largely the work of homegrown, radicalized young Islamists. Not migrants off a boat. French citizens, born in the banlieues, schooled in French classrooms, and lost to an ideology that hates the country that raised them.

The evidence so far points one way. The arrests come from the banlieues. The anthem praises Merah and Abdeslam. The chants target Jews. The pattern matches every attack France has suffered since 2012.

The government says the ultra-left. The press says class sizes. Neither has explained the songs.

On October 17 the fires left the schools. During a national march against the cost of living, a group smashed its way into the city hall of Limoges and set it alight. The building opened in 1883. It had been a listed monument since 1975. By nightfall its 43 meter bell tower had collapsed. No one has been arrested. The government had named its suspect before the march began: the ultra-left. I suspect the court records will name someone else.

The court records will come. When they do, I expect them to say what the footage said on day one.

A cautionary tale

Western Europe is not being conquered. It is giving ground, one accommodation at a time.

Jewish schools in France sit behind soldiers. French Jews take off their kippot on the metro. Teachers drop lessons that might start a fight. A rap tribute to the murderer of Jewish children becomes a protest chant. Each change is small. Together they are a different country.

The Jews of France are not waiting for the court records. They are leaving. In 2023, 1,097 moved to Israel. In 2024, 2,234. In 2025, 3,357. By the end of July this year, about 2,400 more, a pace 30 percent above last year. Early this year France became the largest single source of immigration to Israel.

The record was set in 2015, the year of Charlie Hebdo and the Hyper Cacher, when nearly 8,000 left. This year may not break it. The direction is not in doubt.

The press could have named this on day one. It chose to wait until a left wing site conceded it in a subordinate clause. That silence is not neutrality. It is how a society stops seeing what is happening to it.

France had three generations to notice. It looked away for all three.

The sand in the hourglass is running out. Not only for France.

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