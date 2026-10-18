Cary M. Silverman

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Lost and Found
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Great piece: well-researched and compellingly argued. But I disagree on one point. Mélenchon and LFI are deeply involved in fomenting these riots. The banlieu youths are their more than willing partners. Mélenchon is actively courting the youth vote and hoping they’ll turn out for him next year. I’m not sure about that. As you note, the riot demographic is not highly prosocial or civically minded.

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