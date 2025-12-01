Through the Fold: A Love Story in Three Parts

By, Cary Silverman

Part Two: The Current

November 19, 1961

Three miles off the coast of Dutch New Guinea

The catamaran was sinking.

Not quicklyâ€”the overturned hull still had air trapped beneath it, keeping it partially afloat. But slowly, inevitably, it was settling lower in the dark water. Michael Rockefeller clung to the slick surface beside RenÃ© Wassing, both men’s arms aching from hours of holding on.

“We wait,” RenÃ© said again, his Dutch accent thick with exhaustion. “The villages know we’re here. They’ll come looking.”

Michael stared at the invisible shore. Three miles. Perhaps less. He was a strong swimmerâ€”summers in Maine, college swim team, that confidence that came from never really failing at anything physical. The water was warm. The current seemed favorable.

“How long?” Michael asked. “How long before they realize we’re missing?”

RenÃ© didn’t answer, which was answer enough.

The sun was dropping toward the horizon, painting the sky orange and purple. Beautiful. Everything in New Guinea was beautifulâ€”the art, the people, the carved bis poles that reached toward heaven like prayers made physical. Michael had come here to understand, to collect, to see something real beyond the marble halls and trust funds of his Manhattan life.

His father would say this was foolish. Nelson Rockefeller, Governor of New York, practical and political, who believed in museums but not in the risks required to fill them. But Michael had always been drawn to the edges of things, the places where civilization frayed into something rawer and more honest.

He thought of a conversation with his father, just before leaving for New Guinea. Nelson had been reading about Amelia Earhartâ€”there was a new book out, another theory about her disappearance. “She had everything,” his father had said, shaking his head. “Fame, success, a husband who adored her. And she threw it away chasing some horizon that didn’t exist.”

“Maybe the horizon was the point,” Michael had replied.

Nelson had looked at him for a long moment. “You’re more like her than I’d prefer.”

Now, clinging to the overturned catamaran, Michael wondered if his father had been right.

“I can make it,” Michael said.

“Michaelâ€””

“I’m strong. I’m rested enough.” This was a lie, but a small one. “I’ll reach shore, get help, come back with canoes.”

“The current. The sharks. Theâ€”” RenÃ© stopped. Neither of them wanted to say crocodiles.

Michael thought of the Asmat people he’d met in recent weeks. Complicated people, the Dutch called them. Fierce. There were storiesâ€”headhunting, revenge cycles, old violences. But there were also the bis poles, those magnificent ancestor carvings, and the way the village elders had shared their tobacco with him, and the children who’d laughed at his terrible pronunciation of their words.

People. Just people, trying to make sense of their world, same as anyone in Manhattan.

“I have to try,” Michael said. “We can’t just wait here.”

RenÃ© looked at him for a long moment. “You know what they’ll say if you don’t make it. They’ll say you were reckless. Privileged. That you thought money could save you from the ocean.”

“Maybe they’d be right.”

“Or maybe,” RenÃ© said quietly, “they’ll say you were brave. That you tried. That matters too.”

Michael released his grip on the catamaran. The water held him, warm and dark. The shore was invisible in the gathering dusk, but he knew where it was. Could feel it, somehowâ€¦

“Tell my familyâ€”” he started.

“You’ll tell them yourself,” RenÃ© interrupted. “When I see you on the beach with help.”

Michael nodded. Adjusted his glassesâ€”ridiculous, keeping glasses on for a three-mile swim, but he couldn’t see without them and he needed to see the shore.

He began to swim.

The first strokes were strong. He settled into a rhythmâ€”crawl stroke, breathing every third, the way his coach had taught him. The water slid past his body, cooperative. The current felt right.

Behind him, RenÃ©’s voice carried across the water: “Swim straight! Don’t angle!”

Michael raised one arm in acknowledgment and kept going.

Stroke stroke stroke. Breathe. Stroke stroke stroke. Breathe. The orange sky darkened to purple, purple to black. Stars emerged overheadâ€”different stars than the ones over New York, constellations he didn’t know. The water grew darker, and with darkness came imagination: shapes moving beneath him, currents that pulled instead of pushed, the infinite depth below.

He swam faster.

Halfway. He had to be halfway by now. His arms were burning, but that was fine. Pain was just information. He could process information. He couldâ€”

The current shifted.

Not pulledâ€”shifted, sideways, wrong. Michael’s next stroke met resistance that wasn’t water, wasn’t anything he’d felt before. Too thick. Too thin. Both at once. The stars above wheeled, and for just a moment he could have sworn he heardâ€”

An airplane engine?

Impossible. He was delirious. Exhausted. But the sound grew louder, and the water around him began to glow with a strange phosphorescence, and the current that wasn’t a current pulled him sideways through the ocean, through something that wasn’t ocean, throughâ€”

The world folded.

Michael Rockefeller had time for one breath before everything inverted.

And thenâ€”

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RADIO TRANSCRIPT - DUTCH PATROL BOAT TASMAN

November 20, 1961, 09:15 Local Time

TASMAN: This is patrol boat Tasman to base. We have located the overturned catamaran. One survivor aboard. Over.

BASE: Copy, Tasman. Condition of survivor? Over.

TASMAN: RenÃ© Wassing, anthropologist. Suffering exposure and dehydration but stable. He reports that Michael Rockefeller attempted to swim to shore yesterday evening around 1800 hours. Over.

BASE: Casualties? Over.

TASMAN: Rockefeller not located. Wassing believes he made the attempt approximately three miles from shore. We are searching the coastline. Over.

BASE: Understood. Continue search. Base out.

[Search continues for six days. No trace found.]

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THE NEW YORK TIMES

November 21, 1961

MICHAEL ROCKEFELLER MISSING IN NEW GUINEA WATERS; FEARED DROWNED

HOLLANDIA, Dutch New Guinea, Nov. 20 â€” Michael C. Rockefeller, 23-year-old son of New York Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller, is missing and feared drowned after attempting to swim three miles to shore when his catamaran overturned off the coast of Netherlands New Guinea.

The young Rockefeller, on an anthropological expedition to collect indigenous art from the Asmat region, disappeared Sunday evening after telling his companion, Dutch anthropologist RenÃ© Wassing, that he would swim to shore for help. Mr. Wassing was rescued Monday morning by a Dutch patrol boat, but no trace of the governor’s son has been found despite extensive air and sea searches.

“Michael was confident he could make the swim,” Mr. Wassing told reporters from his hospital bed. “He was a strong swimmer. But the distance, the darkness, the currentâ€”any of these could haveâ€¦” He did not finish the sentence.

The Rockefeller family has dispatched a team to New Guinea to aid in the search. Governor Rockefeller, cutting short a political trip in Albany, departed for the region this morning, telling reporters only: “We are hoping and praying for Michael’s safe return.”

The young Rockefeller’s fate remains uncertain. While Dutch authorities list drowning as the most likely cause, other theories have emerged. Some suggest he may have reached shore and become lost in the dense jungle. Others whisper darker possibilities involving the Asmat people, whose practices of headhunting and revenge warfare have only recently been suppressed by Dutch colonial authorities.

Local Asmat leaders have denied any knowledge of Rockefeller’s whereabouts and have joined the search efforts.

The search area encompasses over 100 square miles of coastline and ocean, a vast expanse where a single man could vanish without trace. Naval officials note that sharks, saltwater crocodiles, and strong currents all present significant dangers to a swimmer, even one as strong as Rockefeller was reported to be.

“The ocean gives up its dead, or it doesn’t,” one Dutch naval officer said grimly. “This ocean has kept many secrets.”

The search continues, though hope fades with each passing hour.