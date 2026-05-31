I came across a post on Substack this week from Laura Meizler at Voices for Harmony that stopped me in my tracks. It told the story of Lila Briggs — a thirty four year old widow who in 1936 pulled her five children 1,500 miles across the American desert in a Radio Flyer wagon after losing everything to the Dust Bowl.

I invite you to read it here: Voices for Harmony - Laura Meizler

https://substack.com/@voicesforharmony/note/c-254297918?r=hjpgf&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

It made me feel genuinely good. Moved, actually.

And then it got me thinking.

Lila Briggs had nothing. Her husband was dead. Her farm was gone. Her stove sold for three dollars. Five children looked to her for survival.

She pulled them 1,500 miles in a Radio Flyer wagon through 115 degree Arizona desert. She wrapped her bleeding feet in rags and kept walking. She arrived in Bakersfield September 8th. All five children lived. All five graduated high school.

The wagon sits in the Kern County Museum today. The sign reads: “She Pulled Us Here.”

Between 2020 and 2022 approximately 300 million dollars in federal funds meant to feed hungry children during a pandemic was systematically stolen in Minnesota. Fake invoices. Fake attendance rosters. Meals that never existed billed to a government that never checked. One restaurant seating 35 people claimed to serve 18,000 meals a day.

Federal prosecutors documented that stolen funds were spent on luxury cars, real estate, international travel, and expensive jewelry. Federal prosecutors also documented that funds were transferred overseas. The former U.S. Attorney who led the prosecution stated the vast majority went to personal luxury spending. The Treasury Department is investigating whether any funds reached overseas terrorist organizations. That investigation remains ongoing and no charges related to terrorism financing have been filed.

79 of 86 people indicted were of Somali descent. Aimee Bock, the nonprofit’s executive director, was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Internal whistleblowers who raised concerns were ignored, reassigned, and sidelined according to documented DHS accounts. When the Minnesota Department of Education briefly halted payments state politicians lobbied the governor to resume them. Payments resumed.

The House Oversight Committee found that Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison were aware of fraud concerns raised by whistleblowers and failed to act. A judge publicly corrected both officials after they claimed courts forced them to continue payments. The legislative auditor found the state made a choice to keep sending money.

Representative Ilhan Omar authored legislation that critics say created conditions for the fraud. Her name appears in court documents tied to the investigation. She refused to testify before the Minnesota Fraud Prevention Committee. She missed the deadline to submit requested documents. Democrats blocked a Republican subpoena effort to compel her cooperation. When approached by reporters she declined to answer questions.

No criminal charges have been filed against Governor Walz, Attorney General Ellison, or Representative Omar.

The children the money was meant to feed received nothing.

Lila Briggs asked nothing of anyone except the chance to work.

The wagon is in a museum in Bakersfield.

The accountability is still pending.