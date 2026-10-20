Cary M. Silverman

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DeeDeeGM
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Excellent article. I too believe I am not afflicted with either DS. Trump does not trigger emotion from me. He makes me laugh but I also roll my eyes, and I disagree with him but not very often.

I can’t really muster either intense dislike or unfailing loyalty. I don’t understand people who so viscerally dislike him that they cannot discuss policy without ticking off all the character flaws they see. I don’t understand people who would vote for despicable policy positions so that they can deprive Trump or his ally their vote.

After four years of what Joe Biden did to this country, I just wanted someone who could stop and perhaps reverse some of the considerable damage. I think Trump has done that. I don’t need to like him. I don’t need to even discuss what is irksome or what is agreeable about his demeanor or his method of communication.

I just need him to recognize sanity and what has always worked for this country and then make every effort to protect the culture, the freedom, and all citizens, both native and naturalized.

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