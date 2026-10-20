Same Letters, Opposite Diagnoses

A friend of mine posted a long indictment of President Trump this week. He is smart, Jewish, and a self-described Reagan Republican. He votes Republican most of the time. This November he is voting for Democrats in Washington and Republicans locally.

He anticipated the obvious reply. Before anyone could accuse him of Trump Derangement Syndrome, he took the acronym back. TDS, he wrote, means Trump Deity Syndrome. It is the condition of a supporter who believes Trump can do no wrong.

I laughed. Then I disagreed. Then I realized the joke holds the whole story of this era. Three letters now carry two opposite diagnoses. Each side uses them to explain the other. Neither side thinks it has the disease.

Derangement

The original term came from a psychiatrist. Charles Krauthammer coined “Bush Derangement Syndrome” in 2003. He described otherwise sane people who lost their judgment over George W. Bush. The label later transferred to Trump, and it stuck.

The charge is specific. It is not that critics disagree with Trump. It is that hatred of him overrides reason. The sufferer opposes a policy because Trump favors it. He sees every move as a step toward dictatorship. He cannot credit a good outcome, even one he once wanted.

There is evidence for it. Some critics could not acknowledge the Abraham Accords. Some dismissed the 2025 strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites before the dust settled. Opposition that cannot name a single success is not analysis. It is a reflex.

Deity

My friend’s version runs the other way. The sufferer of Trump Deity Syndrome cannot see a flaw. Every reversal is strategy. Every insult is honesty. Every critic is an enemy.

There is evidence for this too. Positions change when Trump changes them. Free trade was conservative doctrine until tariffs became loyalty. Deficits were a moral failing until they were his. A movement that once ran on principle now runs on a person.

My friend listed sixteen grievances. I would not sign all of them. But I can concede some. A Reagan Republican who cannot concede any has stopped thinking.

The Mirror

The two syndromes are the same disease. Both replace judgment with identity. Both start from the man and work backward to the facts. One cannot praise him. The other cannot fault him.

I have long described the first syndrome this way. If Donald Trump invented a universal cure for cancer, and its only side effect was bad breath, his critics would complain about the bad breath.

The second syndrome deserves its own picture. If Donald Trump operated on the wrong eye, his supporters would praise how quickly he finished. Then they would blame the nurse who marked the chart.

As a physician, I know the first rule of diagnosis. Rule out the condition in yourself before you assign it to others. Few people on either side do. Each calls the other sick and itself clear-eyed.

So let me examine myself. I too was a Reagan Republican. I was a Never Trumper when he won the nomination in 2016, and I left the party to become an independent. The January 6 riot, after he lost his bid for a second term, infuriated me.

What infuriated me more came after October 7, 2023. I watched parts of the Democratic Party hesitate, equivocate, and drift toward the voices in the streets. That cured my derangement. I voted for Trump.

I am glad he is president because of it. I also see all of his flaws. I do not worship him and I do not despise him. Today I have neither form of TDS.

I will confess to a different condition. Call it DSA Derangement Syndrome. My quarrel is with the Democratic Party itself. Its leaders saw the socialist wing rising and refused to confront it. Where moderates fought, they lost and then fell in line. Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani after his upset in New York. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, a longtime supporter of Israel, held out for months. Then he endorsed Mamdani too. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed beat the establishment candidate in the Senate primary. Barack Obama now stars in his ad. Obama praised El-Sayed’s opposition to foreign military aid. He shrugged off the charge that El-Sayed is too far left. Here, complicity is the crime. Physician, heal thyself.

The healthy middle still exists. It concedes the flaws and still weighs the record. My friend and I live there. We simply weigh it differently. He puts the rule of law first. I put Israel and the safety of American Jews first. That is a disagreement. It is not a syndrome.

How One Man Divides

Trump did not create the divide. Pew found in 2014 that the share of Republicans with very unfavorable views of Democrats had jumped from 17% to 43% in two decades. Democrats moved from 16% to 38%.

But Trump’s origin story begins with Barack Obama. Obama arrived promising to heal the divide. He governed by widening it. He passed the Affordable Care Act without a single Republican vote. When Congress balked, he ruled by pen and phone. As a candidate, he described struggling small-town voters as clinging to guns and religion. As president, he cast policy disputes as moral contests and opponents as obstacles.

For Jewish voters, it was worse. He pushed the Iran nuclear deal over Israel’s objections. In his final weeks he let the UN Security Council condemn Israel without an American veto.

The world noticed too. In 2012, Obama warned Bashar al-Assad that chemical weapons would cross a red line. In 2013, Assad gassed civilians outside Damascus and killed hundreds. Obama did not strike. He took a Russian-brokered deal instead. Moscow, Tehran, and every terror group watching learned that American warnings had no teeth. A year later Russia took Crimea.

Millions of Americans felt lectured, dismissed, and ignored. They stopped wanting a gentleman and started wanting a fighter. In 2011, Obama mocked Trump from the podium at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Trump sat in the audience. Four years later he rode down the escalator. Obama built the stage. Trump walked onto it.

What he added was fuel. Four things set him apart.

He makes it personal. Earlier presidents attacked policies. Trump attacks people, by name, daily. Personal attacks invite personal loyalty and personal hatred. Neither leaves room for judgment. He makes everything a loyalty test. Tariffs, vaccines, Ukraine, a hurricane map. Each becomes a referendum on him. Supporters defend positions they once opposed. Opponents reject positions they once held. He owns the attention. No figure in modern life has dominated the news cycle this completely. When one man is the story every day, every citizen must have an opinion of him. Few opinions stay moderate under that pressure. The media profits. Outrage sells on both sides. Cable news and social feeds reward the deranged and the devoted. The quiet middle does not drive clicks.

He is not the cause. He is the accelerant. But an accelerant matters when the house is already dry.

The Cost

The numbers are stark. In April 2026, Pew found that 92% of Democrats viewed the GOP unfavorably. 93% of Republicans said the same of Democrats. Nearly identical shares of all adults dislike both parties.

Dislike has turned into fear. As early as 2016, 55% of Democrats said the Republican Party made them afraid. 49% of Republicans said the same about Democrats. Large shares of each called the other side more immoral and dishonest than other Americans.

The damage shows up at Thanksgiving tables and in Congress. Families stop talking. Friends unfollow. Legislators who compromise lose primaries. The ticket-splitter, the voter who judges each race on its merits, is nearly extinct. My friend is one of the last of them. So, in a different way, am I.

A republic runs on the assumption that the other side is wrong, not evil. When half the country fears the other half, elections stop settling anything. They become wars by other means. Each loss feels existential. Each win feels like revenge.

After Him

Trump has 27 months left. The syndromes will outlast him. A generation has learned to see politics as a contest between the deranged and the devoted. That habit does not leave office in January 2029.

The cure is not complicated. Concede what is true about your own side. Credit what is true about the other. My friend did the first in his post. I am trying to do both here.

We still disagree about November. We will still talk. That used to be ordinary.

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