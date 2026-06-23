Poetica Coffee on Lorimer Street in Brooklyn has a mission statement. It is posted on the shop’s website under the name of the owner, Parviz Mukhamadkulov. It says that whoever walks through the door is treated with unconditional dignity. Not as a customer. Not as a transaction. As someone who arrived and deserves to be welcomed. The guest, it says, is sacred.

On Sunday the shop took a photograph of a man it had served, posted it to Facebook without his knowledge, mocked him in public, refunded his money out of spite, and told him never to come back. The man was Congressman Dan Goldman. His offense was supporting Israel.

Here is the part they would rather you skipped. Goldman did not pick a fight. He walked in with his seven-year-old daughter, who needed a bathroom. The barista let her use it. They had not bought anything. Goldman bought a coffee on the way out, the way a decent person does, to say thank you. Nine dollars and eighty-two cents. That is the whole story. A kindness to a child, repaid with courtesy.

Poetica turned it into a humiliation. “Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?” Then the refund, processed and photographed like a trophy. We don’t need your money, they wrote, it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways. Then the blessing. Don’t ever come to Poetica.

Read that AIPAC line again, because it is the tell. Up to that point you could pretend this was about Gaza. A man supports a war you hate, you sneer at him, fine, that is politics and politics is rough. But AIPAC is not a policy. AIPAC is the word people reach for when they want to say Jew and keep their hands clean. Goldman is a Jew. The shop knew it. The sneer was not aimed at a position. It was aimed at a person, and at what that person is. Rory Lancman, who is nobody’s idea of a right-winger, called it what it is. A dog whistle.

Now hold the sneer up against the mission statement. The guest is sacred. Unconditional dignity. Whoever walks through the door. The same website that promises to welcome everyone also brags that the books are unbanned. A coffee shop that congratulates itself for not banning books, banning a man. They could not keep their own slogan alive for the length of one Facebook post.

This is what illiberalism looks like once it gets comfortable. It does not arrive in a uniform. It arrives in an apron, behind a counter, with a chalkboard and a houseplant and a sign that says everyone is welcome. We don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Listen to that sentence. It is a loyalty oath. Poetica has appointed itself a tribunal, and the menu now comes with a background check. You may buy a latte once you have been cleared. The trick is that the kid working the register gets to decide who the fascists are. They decided it was the Jewish congressman and his daughter.

Goldman answered better than I could have. He did not match their tone. The barista could not have been nicer to my seven-year-old daughter and me, he said. I made sure to buy a coffee in return for her kindness. I hope you at least make sure she gets the tip that she deserved. That is how you win this. You refuse to play. You let the other side photograph their own smallness and post it themselves.

And they did post it themselves. That is the part that should trouble the people who think this was brave. Nobody caught Poetica. Poetica announced it. They were proud of it. They thought a mocked child and a spite refund would read as courage. When a reporter asked them to explain, the answer was, No comment, we stand against genocide. A coffee shop on Lorimer Street, holding the line against genocide, one denied cappuccino at a time. They cannot hear how ridiculous they sound. That is the most illiberal thing about them. The true believer never can.

Buy your coffee somewhere else. Not because Poetica supports Palestinians. You can support Palestinians and still pour a man a cup of coffee. Buy it somewhere else because a business that will publicly humiliate a customer and his small daughter to advertise its own virtue has told you exactly what it is. They put it in writing. Twice. Once on the website and once on Facebook, and the two do not match.

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