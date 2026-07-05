Years ago, when I was choosing a college, I looked north. Everyone did. The prestige lived in the Northeast. Ivy League. Seven Sisters. The small elite schools that fed them. Nobody I knew put a Florida school or a Texas school on the list and called it ambition. You went north for the name. You went north because that was where the future was supposed to be built.

I never thought about safety. It wasn’t a variable. It didn’t occur to me that it needed to be one.

That has changed. If I had a grandchild applying today, I would steer them away from the Northeast entirely. I would point them to Florida. To Texas. To the public university systems in states I never once considered forty years ago. I did not expect to live long enough to write that sentence. I am writing it anyway.

What changed

Look at the University of Michigan. Not a fringe school. Not a school anyone would have called unsafe. An elite university. A flagship public university, one of the best in the country, the kind of place that used to sit comfortably on any ambitious student’s list. This is a school whose own fight song crowns it the standard the rest of the country measures against, undefeated, first among equals. Nobody sings that expecting it to be tested. Somebody should have tested it anyway.

In April 2024, an encampment went up on the Diag. Twenty tents at first. The university did not move. The encampment grew past sixty tents and ten canopies. It drew people with no connection to the school at all. Occupants strung chicken wire and rope around the perimeter. A Jewish student who was pushed by one of the organizers during a protest inside a campus building filed a complaint that went all the way to then-President Santa Ono. She wrote that she was afraid to attend her own Passover Seder on campus.

The encampment eventually came down. Not because the university decided enough was enough. State police and the Michigan Attorney General’s office did that work, and the charges that came out of it were later dropped.

Here is the part that should stop every parent and grandparent cold. When the encampment ended, the activity did not end with it. It moved. Federal prosecutors now allege that a group tied to that encampment spent the next two and a half years identifying targets, researching their home addresses, and vandalizing the houses of university officials and Jewish community leaders with acid-filled jars and spray paint. Prosecutors say two of them discussed poisoning a target and burning down another’s house. Eight people were indicted this June. The most serious charges carry twenty years.

Two and a half years. From an unpermitted tent city the school wouldn’t clear, to a federal indictment describing an alleged murder plot. Nobody planned that arc on day one. But nobody stopped it either, and the distance between those two points is the whole story.

The comparison nobody wanted to make

SAPIR put the regional contrast plainly last year: southern public universities have been the ones actually shutting down illegal encampments, enforcing their own rules, and protecting Jewish students, while Berkeley, Columbia, Harvard, and their peers did not. I did not want to agree with that when I first read it. It cuts against every assumption I built my own education around. But I agree with it now.

This is not a claim that the South has solved antisemitism. It hasn’t, any more than anywhere else has. What the South did was smaller and more basic than that. When a group of students broke a rule about tents on a quad, southern administrators enforced the rule. That is the entire difference. It sounds unremarkable until you watch what happens at a school that won’t do it.

What the prestige actually bought

For most of my life, sending a kid north meant buying two things at once: the education and the safety that was supposed to come standard with a name-brand campus. I used to believe you at least kept the education even if the safety was gone. I no longer believe that either.

I would not accept a full ride today to Harvard, MIT, or Princeton. Not for my own grandchildren. Those schools have become echo chambers. There is no diversity of thought inside them anymore, and there is no diversity of instruction. They teach a belief and call it a discipline. A student who challenges the belief is not met with an argument. He is met with a process, a complaint, a committee. That is not education. Education requires the discomfort of being told you might be wrong and having to argue your way back. These schools no longer do that. They confirm what a student already believes and send him out the door with a name on the diploma to make the confirmation look like learning.

So the name has stopped buying either half of what it used to sell. Not the safety. Not the education. Just the name.

The new elite

I do not have a school to hand my grandchildren instead. That is not a small admission, and I am not going to pretend otherwise. There are new experiments underway, schools built explicitly on the idea that truth is a discipline and not a mood, that a student should have to defend an idea rather than simply hold one. They are worth watching. None of them has yet been tested by an actual crisis, the way Michigan was tested and failed. Conceptually promising and actually proven are two different things, and I am not going to claim the second when I only have the first.

What I do know is what I am no longer willing to accept. An admission to Harvard, MIT, or Princeton is not a prize anymore. It is a name on a diploma attached to an institution that has stopped doing the one thing a university is supposed to do, teach and mold.

I do not know when a Harvard or a Michigan rebuilds the willingness to let a student be wrong out loud, or to enforce its own rules before the second anniversary of an encampment rather than after a federal indictment. I am not waiting around to find out with my own family.

The tents came down. The culture that put them up did not.