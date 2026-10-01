Comrades, allies, and frequent flyers:

On September 30, a lone, peaceful first officer was brutally restrained by a mob of Israeli passengers at 34,000 feet. The Zionist media wants you to focus on the “stabbing” of the captain. We refuse to center the captain, whose bleeding has been shamelessly weaponized.

Let us be clear about proportionality. The co-pilot had one knife. The passengers had over 170 people. A proportionate response would have required exactly one passenger, armed with exactly one knife, taking turns. Instead, they swarmed him with what witnesses describe as “hands,” “seatbelts,” and “an off-duty pilot.” International law has a word for this.

We must also provide context. The stabbing did not happen in a vacuum. The cabin was fully pressurized.

The numbers speak for themselves. Of the co-pilots on board, 100% were subdued. Experts at our Committee (two graduate students and a podcast) say these figures are consistent with genocide.

And then, the final outrage: the passengers forced the aircraft down on Saudi soil. What is this, if not settler-colonial expansion by Boeing 737 MAX? First the cabin, then Tabuk. Where does it end?

Make no mistake, this was Islamophobia. Restraining a man simply because he was attempting to fly a plane full of people into the ground is textbook profiling.

Our demands:

1. An immediate, retroactive ceasefire in Row 1.

2. The return of the knife, which is cultural property.

3. Recognition of the cockpit as a sovereign, occupied territory.

4. A UN commission of inquiry, chaired by whichever member state is currently heading the Human Rights Council.

We thank the brave journalists whose early headlines, such as “Plane Descends Rapidly Amid Cockpit Disagreement,” refused to take sides.

Gather this weekend at your nearest airport. Block all departures (except flights to Dubai; several of us have tickets).

From the galley to the lavatory, the cockpit will be free.

#FreeTheFirstOfficer #DeescalateTheDescent #ProportionalityAt34000Feet

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