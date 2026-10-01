Cary M. Silverman

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Chana L. Meddin's avatar
Chana L. Meddin
Oct 3

Pretty much how the press framed it 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣

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JDF's avatar
JDF
Oct 1Edited

LOL

I love the dripping sarcasm of this piece. Of course, it would not be so funny if it were not also based on some amount of truth. The left does indeed bend over backwards to make Israel and Israelis the boogeyman all the time. Islam causes 99% of the tragedy, and Israel gets 100% of the blame.

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