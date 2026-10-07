The morning after

It is three years since October 7, 2023.

I was on vacation in California. I woke up to the news on a beautiful sunny morning. I did not yet understand that the world had changed for good. Nobody yet knew the full scale of what Hamas had done.

What disturbed me more came the next day. I posted a small meme saying I stood with Israel. Some people pushed back. Some condemned it.

I remember 1967. I remember 1973. I remember Munich and Entebbe. I remember Lockerbie and 9/11. Every time, Americans knew who the victims were and who the terrorists were. Nobody had to explain it.

This time, before Israel had even counted its dead, 34 Harvard student groups signed a statement holding Israel “entirely responsible” for the violence. Within days, Columbia students were rallying too.

I thought then that people did not yet know the facts. Three years later, I understand something worse. Many of them know. They simply do not want to hear it.

Delft

Last week in Delft, near The Hague, a Dutch cinema screened NAZA. Its directors are two Israelis, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. Their new film indicts the IDF through anonymous interviews with 24 soldiers and intelligence officers. No names. No faces. No way to check a word of it. The IDF has answered in detail and calls it a manipulative distortion of reality. I agree.

Ask a widow from the Gaza border what is missing from the film and she will tell you: her husband and her son. A war has a cause. These two Israelis made a film about their own country’s war in which, by her account, the people Hamas butchered do not appear. Then they took it to Europe, where the audiences most eager to cheer it are the ones who would also cheer Israel’s disappearance. You will meet one of those audiences in a moment.

They were not in Delft that night. Sabine Taasa was.

She lives in a town near the Gaza border. On October 7, Hamas murdered her husband, Gil, and her 17-year-old son, Or. Her other children were seriously wounded.

She walked to the front of the theater and took the microphone. She said her name. She said she was a mother of four boys. She said she survived the massacre. She asked the absent filmmakers where her husband and son were in their film.

The audience shouted “shame on you.” Others shouted “we don’t care” and “go away.” Some laughed. Her microphone was cut. Few people applauded her. They were drowned out.

Yes, she interrupted a film. Yes, the activist group that brought her, Ad Kan, tried to project October 7 footage onto the screen. A theater is entitled to want its audience undisturbed. That is not what the audience said. They did not say “not now.” They said they did not care.

A widow told a room full of people who had come to learn about civilian suffering that her civilian family had been butchered. The room had no interest in her civilians.

Queers for Palestine

The signs appeared at rallies within weeks. Queers for Palestine. Gays for Gaza.

In Gaza, under Hamas, sex between men is a crime. The law on the books carries up to ten years in prison. In 2016, Hamas executed one of its own commanders, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, after accusations that included homosexuality. If Hamas would do that to a commander, it is not hard to guess what it does to anyone else.

Gay Palestinians know this. Some of them have fled to Israel. Tel Aviv holds a Pride parade. Gaza does not. Maybe the protestors should try to hold one.

The marchers do not have to agree with Israel’s government to notice which society would let them march. They do not notice. Or they notice and do not care.

Believe all women

For years the rule was simple. Believe women.

After October 7, the women were Israeli. Survivors, first responders and forensic teams described rape, mutilation and bodies left in ways that told their own story. The movement that taught us to believe went quiet. UN Women took nearly two months to condemn Hamas for it. Israeli women started a hashtag of their own: #MeTooUnlessYoureAJew.

In March 2024, the UN’s own envoy on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, issued her report. She found reasonable grounds to believe that rape and gang rape occurred on October 7 in at least three locations. She found clear and convincing information that hostages had been sexually abused in captivity.

Reasonable grounds. Five months after the massacre, that was the most the United Nations would say. The dead could not testify. Bodies were burned and mutilated, and the living had a war to fight. Little forensic evidence was collected in the chaos. So the deniers demanded a standard of proof almost no war rape in history could meet.

Nobody demanded it of the Yazidi women held by ISIS. Nobody demanded it of the women of Bosnia. The world believed them, as it should have. Israeli women got a hedge.

And even the hedge changed nothing. It was never about belief. They knew, and they did not care. Not one march was called off. Not one chant was dropped. The rapes were not enough to cost Hamas a single supporter.

Their own cameras

Most massacres are proven after the fact. This one was broadcast by the men who did it.

Hamas fighters wore body cameras. They filmed on their phones and on their victims’ phones. They posted clips to their victims’ own social media accounts. One terrorist called his parents from a murdered woman’s phone to boast how many Jews he had killed with his own hands. His family’s pride can be heard on the recording.

The IDF later assembled this raw footage into a film and screened it for journalists, diplomats and members of Congress. Much of it was never released to the public because of how graphic it is. I wish it was! People who watched it came out shaken.

There is no hidden source to doubt here. No anonymous witness. The killers were the cameramen. Denying October 7 means calling the terrorists liars about their own work.

The Nazis hid their crimes. Himmler told his SS officers that the extermination of the Jews was a page of glory that would never be written. Near the end of the war, special units dug up the mass graves and burned the bodies to erase the evidence.

Hamas did the opposite. It filmed its murders and broadcast them.

The Nazis hid because they expected the world to be horrified. Hamas filmed because it expected an audience that would cheer. Three years later, I can confidently say that Hamas was not wrong.

Flight 1073

On September 30, flydubai Flight 1073 was carrying about 175 people, most of them Israelis, from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The captain, Smit Machchhar, says his Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, asked to step aside to pray. Machchhar looked forward out of respect. Minutes later he was struck from behind. The UAE’s attorney general says the weapon was the cockpit’s emergency crash axe. The plane dropped about 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

Machchhar, bleeding, managed to open the cockpit door. Israeli passengers forced their way in and pulled the co-pilot out. Off-duty pilots on board took the controls. The plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia. Israel had scrambled fighter jets.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Oman had grounded this co-pilot over concerns he had been radicalized. Flydubai hired him anyway and put him on the Tel Aviv route. He has reportedly told investigators he meant to crash the plane into Ben Gurion Airport. The investigation is not finished.

Now look at how it was first reported. Some major outlets called it a “brawl” or an “altercation between pilots.” The New York Times wrote of a “confrontation between the pilot and co-pilot.” The Times said it would print only what it could verify.

Caution is fine. But a bleeding captain and a 14,000-foot dive were verified. A man swinging an axe at the person flying the plane is not a confrontation.

Remember Flight 93. On September 11, passengers rushed the cockpit to stop terrorists from flying a plane into a target on the ground. Every American knows the words “Let’s roll.” Those passengers became national heroes, and they still are.

Twenty-five years later, passengers rushed a cockpit to stop a man from flying a plane into Israel’s main airport. Israel had fighter jets in the air and, CBS reported, was ready to shoot the plane down with its own citizens aboard. This was the 9/11 scenario. This time the passengers won and everyone lived.

That should have made it a bigger story, not a smaller one. Instead the world was told about an altercation. A few days later an Emirati official complained that Israel was exploiting the attack for political purposes. Outside Israel, the outrage never came. The passengers who saved 175 lives are heroes at home. Few people anywhere else could tell you their names.

Three of them are Yaniv Hayun, Assaf Rajuan and Tzvika Manes. Put them next to Todd Beamer.

The paper of record

The flight was not the first time. Ten days after October 7, the New York Times ran a banner headline that an Israeli strike had killed hundreds at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza. The source was the Hamas-run health ministry. Within days, American, British and French intelligence concluded that the likely cause was a misfired Palestinian rocket that hit the hospital parking lot. Jordan had already canceled a summit with President Biden over the story.

The Times later published an editors’ note admitting it had relied too heavily on Hamas’s claims. The correction ran days after the headline had done its work and was buried in the paper.

When the source is Hamas, the Times publishes first. When the passengers are Israeli, it waits for verification. The standard is not the problem. The direction it bends is.

Zionism is racism, again

This past Sunday, at its conference in Brighton, Britain’s Green Party voted 1,022 to 813 to declare Zionism a form of racism. The party now calls itself anti-Zionist. It backs a single state in place of Israel and a full arms embargo.

The United Nations passed the same words in 1975. It repealed them in 1991. A British party has brought them back, three years after the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust.

Zionism, for most Jews, means one thing. The Jewish people have a right to a state. Declaring that idea racist does says the only Jewish state should not exist.

The party’s leader, Zack Polanski, is Jewish. In 2018 he complained that his party was obsessive about Israel and pushed it to adopt the standard international definition of antisemitism. Today he calls himself an anti-Zionist. He told a Jewish audience in London last month that Zionism, as practiced, is racism.

It still was not enough for his members. Polanski backed two amendments to soften the motion. One would have protected Jewish Greens from being punished or excluded for their associations or views. Both amendments failed. One Green council candidate told The Spectator that once the motion passed, his “personal difficulties with fully overcoming Zionist indoctrination” would not matter.

A Jewish party leader moved as far as he could toward them. They voted down protection for his own people anyway.

Here is my prediction. Polanski will not last. A Jewish face was useful to a party that wanted cover for calling Zionism racism. Now the motion has passed and the cover is no longer needed. He gave up his own people to win their approval, and they will not keep him for it. History is full of men who made that trade. It has never once worked out.

Hollywood

In September 2025, thousands of actors and filmmakers signed a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions “implicated in genocide.” The names included Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Javier Bardem. The pledge says it targets institutions, not individuals. Then who decides which Israeli festival or studio is guilty? The signers do.

Listen to how they talk. Genocide. Apartheid. Not as accusations. As settled fact, said the way you would say the sun rises in the east.

Israel has not committed genocide. A country bent on destroying a people does not drop leaflets telling them where the bombs will fall. It does not open corridors and order evacuations ahead of its own attacks. It does not send in food for the people it is supposedly trying to exterminate.

Israel is not an apartheid state. Arab citizens of Israel vote. They sit in the Knesset. One sits on the Supreme Court. An Arab party sat in a governing coalition in 2021. Try finding any of that in South Africa in 1985 or any Arab Majority country today.

An actor is entitled to an opinion. These actors speak to millions, and they repeat a lie as if it were fact. They have not looked at the evidence. They do not intend to.

What that atmosphere produces is now on the record. Last week the ADL documented 65 cases in 41 American locations where Jewish, Israeli or openly Zionist performers were canceled, disrupted, harassed or pushed out. Selma Blair, who is Jewish, said that after October 7 the brands she worked with were gone within a day.

Hollywood once made films about the blacklist. It knows exactly what one looks like. It just does not recognize this one.

MetLife

In early September, Ed Sheeran played MetLife Stadium, here in New Jersey. His opening act, Macklemore, used both nights to shout “Free Palestine,” accuse Israel of genocide and apartheid, and perform a song named for the Columbia occupation.

Pink, who is Jewish, reshared a post saying Jewish fans had bought tickets to see Ed Sheeran, not to be ambushed. That was the whole offense. A petition to strip her of her UNICEF ambassadorship passed 130,000 signatures.

Then stadium owners, including Robert Kraft, told the promoter they would not host Macklemore. He was dropped. Fair is fair: that was pressure from our side, and his defenders call it cancel culture. Macklemore kept his money, his platform and his audience. Within two days he announced a $1 million donation.

Look at where it went. Six groups, every one of them for Palestinians. One is UNRWA USA, which raises money for the UN agency in Gaza. The UN’s own investigators found that nine UNRWA staff members may have taken part in the October 7 attack. Kraft answered with $2 million of his own and did not name a recipient. Macklemore did not set aside a dollar for the families of the 1,200 murdered on October 7, or for the hostages and their families. Macklemore’s false message was that all lives are equal. His checkbook said otherwise.

Sheeran said almost nothing. He called the suffering on both sides a human tragedy and said the decision was the promoter’s. For that, every remaining opening act quit his tour. Columnists called him craven and complicit.

A Jewish singer objected to one opening set and faced a campaign to take her job. A British singer refused to pick a side and was told silence is a side. Neutrality is no longer allowed. Neither, for a Jewish woman, is objecting.

Three years

In 1973 the argument was over what to do. Today the argument is over whether it happened, and whether it matters.

A widow speaks and is shouted down. The UN confirms the rapes and nothing moves. The killers film themselves and are not believed. Gay activists march for the people who would jail or kill them. An axe in the cockpit becomes a confrontation. A political party votes the Jewish state out of existence. Hollywood draws up its list.

This is not a failure of information. The information is everywhere. It is a decision not to hear it.

Sabine Taasa flew to the Netherlands to say her husband’s name and her son’s name. The room told her it did not care.

That is where we are, three years on. It haunts me immensely.

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