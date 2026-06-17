A political cartoon staging the Newsom investigation story as a magic act. On stage, Gavin Newsom — caped like a showman, wand raised, badged “Governor California” — cries “It’s a vendetta!” while conjuring a spotlit silhouette of Trump at a presidential podium, labeled “The Real Culprit!” The press corps in the pit laps it up, cameras and phones raised, scribbling the headline “Governor Targeted by President!” — while a newspaper marked “Facts” and a broom marked “Balanced Reporting” lie trampled at their feet.

But behind the curtain on the right, ignored, sits the actual story: a door reading “Sacramento U.S. Attorney’s Office,” a sign noting “Where This Investigation Began,” a staffer holding a “Whistleblower Complaint,” and investigators digging through boxes marked “Tax Records,” “Charity Funding,” and “Federal Inquiry.” Only one reporter, labeled “CBS,” has turned away from the show, shining a flashlight toward the real scene and taking down a “Two-Sided Account.” The caption: “Watch the hand that’s waving.”

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