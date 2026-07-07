The word gets thrown at Donald Trump so often it has lost its edges. That is worth examining on its own terms. But there is a second question nobody on the illiberal left wants to ask. If we use their definition, honestly and consistently, who actually fits it?

What Fascism Actually Was

Mussolini coined the term. Historians have spent a century refining it. The scholarly consensus, best laid out in Robert Paxton’s The Anatomy of Fascism, converges on a few features.

Ultranationalism anchored in a myth of national rebirth. One-party authoritarian rule that rejects pluralism outright. Suppression of opposition through state violence, propaganda, and control of institutions. A cult of national unity that treats internal minorities or dissenters as contaminants to be purged. Militarism as a positive value, not a regrettable necessity.

This is a description of a regime type. Mussolini’s Italy. Hitler’s Germany. It is not a description of a policy position, a tweet, or a Supreme Court ruling you dislike.

The Word That Ate Itself

Somewhere between 1945 and now, “fascist” stopped describing a regime and started describing an emotion. Godwin’s Law, coined in 1990, was the internet’s own admission that Nazi comparisons had become reflexive rather than argued. If everyone from a strict immigration policy to a mask mandate to a school board vote gets called fascist, the word has stopped doing analytical work. It has become a way of saying “I am very upset and I want you to feel dangerous” without proving either claim.

That is the bastardized definition. Applied to policy disagreement rather than regime type. Detached from the actual structural markers, one-party rule, suppressed elections, paramilitary control of the streets. Used symmetrically by every faction against every other faction. Functioning as an intensity substitute rather than a diagnosis.

Fine. If that is now the working definition, let’s use it consistently. Let’s look in the mirror.

The Mechanism, Not the Vibe

Fascism’s defining feature was never really the ideology’s content. It was the mechanism: deciding your opponents are illegitimate, and using coercion, state or social, to silence them instead of out-arguing them. Judged by that mechanism rather than by which side is holding the label, the illiberal left has built a remarkably fascist-shaped toolkit over the last decade.

Campus suppression. FIRE’s annual College Free Speech Rankings and disinvitation database document hundreds of shout-downs, disinvitations, and faculty investigations over ordinary speech. Bret Weinstein was driven out of Evergreen State in 2017 for declining to leave campus on a day designated for his race to do so. Ilya Shapiro was suspended and later resigned from Georgetown Law in 2022 over a tweet about judicial nominee selection criteria. The Stanford Federalist Society event in 2023 was shut down by students chanting over an invited federal judge, with an associate dean joining in. None of this required state power. Tenure committees, DEI offices, and social media pile-ons did the work state censorship boards used to do.

Antifa’s own doctrine. “No platform for fascists” sounds defensive until you notice who decides which speech counts as fascist, and what happens to the people so designated. Antifa’s own literature justifies preemptive violence to deny opponents a platform. That is not a metaphor for suppression of political opposition. It is the thing itself, performed by people using the word “fascist” as their justification for doing it.

Institutional capitulation, the New York Times version. James Bennet resigned as editorial page editor in 2020 after publishing Senator Tom Cotton’s op-ed on deploying troops to quell riots, following an internal staff revolt the paper itself acknowledged. Whatever you think of the op-ed, the mechanism was internal dissent treated as illegitimate and purged rather than argued with in print, which is exactly the “cult of unity, internal enemy” pattern the loose definition claims to be worried about.

DSA: the honest exception. Here the mirror does not hold as well, and it is worth saying so. The DSA runs candidates through ordinary primaries. Purity tests against insufficiently left Democrats are hardball politics, not suppression of opposition. Every faction in American politics does this. Calling it fascist stretches the word past use. Naming this limitation is not a concession that weakens the piece. It is what makes the rest of it credible.

Where DSA Actually Comes From

It would be easy, and wrong, to claim decades of curriculum captured a generation of children and manufactured DSA membership rolls. That claim does not survive contact with the data. Political science research on generational political formation generally finds student debt, housing costs, and the 2008 and 2020 downturns are stronger predictors of left identification among young people than curriculum content on its own. A fact-checker who catches you asserting simple causation will use it to discredit everything else in the piece, including the parts that are well documented.

The honest version is narrower and still worth making. Curriculum content has shifted, and this is a matter of public record, not conspiracy: the growth of DEI administration on campuses, the migration of critical-theory-derived frameworks from graduate seminars into undergraduate general education and some K-12 curricula, and public fights like California’s Ethnic Studies model curriculum. DSA’s own materials describe explicit organizing through its youth wing, YDSA, as a campus pipeline strategy. Its membership growth is concentrated after 2016 and again after 2020, tracking both the Sanders campaigns and the pandemic-era economic shock.

The fair claim is that decades of curricular drift produced a generation more receptive to DSA’s framing, running alongside real material pressures DSA explicitly organizes around. Not that the schools built the DSA by themselves. The weaker, hedged version of this argument is the stronger essay, because the strong version invites a one-line rebuttal that undercuts everything else you have shown with actual dates and sources.

Two Regimes That Actually Come Close

If we are going to use the strict, historical definition rather than the loose one, it is worth testing it against regimes that score far closer to it than anything in American politics does.

Iran matches several features cleanly: a revolutionary ideology of national rebirth, a system that forecloses real pluralism through the Guardian Council’s vetting of candidates, state violence against dissidents documented at scale during the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests and in mass executions, a heavy state propaganda apparatus, and militarism as an openly stated virtue through the IRGC and its regional proxy network. What it does not match is fascism’s specific ideological engine. Fascism was a secular ultranationalist cult of the state. Iran’s regime is organized around clerical authority, velayat-e faqih, which subordinates nationalism to a pan-Islamic revolutionary project. Most comparative political scientists classify it as theocratic authoritarianism rather than fascism proper, even while noting the operational overlap.

Hamas matches a similar profile. One-party rule in Gaza since 2007, with no elections since. Opposition suppressed, journalists jailed. The 2007 takeover itself involved killing Fatah-aligned rivals. Militarism as a core organizing value. A founding charter built on eliminationist antisemitism and a vision of redeeming a homeland through struggle. What breaks the clean fit, again, is the ideological engine: Hamas grounds its authority in Islamist religious law and Muslim Brotherhood doctrine, not a secular nation-state cult. Scholars generally place it as Islamist authoritarianism, a close cousin of fascism in method, not fascism by strict pedigree.

The pattern in both cases is the same. High marks on the mechanism, one-party control, suppression of dissent, militarism, redemptive ideology. Lower marks on the specific secular-nationalist engine that defines fascism in the technical sense. That distinction matters, and a rigorous piece should make it rather than skip past it for rhetorical convenience.

The Asymmetry That Actually Counts

Here is what makes the whole exercise worth writing about. Both regimes score closer to fascism’s operational features than anything in American or Israeli politics does. And yet significant, documented segments of the illiberal left extend more organizing energy and rhetorical charity to both than they extend to Israel, while reserving their most severe historical label for a twice-elected Israeli leader operating inside a functioning constitutional system.

This is measurable, not just felt. Western protests against Iran’s regime, following the 2022 Mahsa Amini killing and its mass executions, drew real crowds but nothing close to the scale, duration, or institutional reach of pro-Palestinian mobilization since October 2023: no equivalent multi-week campus encampment wave, no equivalent boycott campaign, no equivalent occupation of university buildings. Hamas’s one-party rule in Gaza, its killing of political rivals in 2007, and its suppression of Gazan journalists and civil society critical of Hamas itself has drawn essentially no Western protest movement at all. There is no campus movement demanding Hamas hold elections.

Meanwhile Netanyahu, governing under regular contested elections, an independent judiciary that has ruled against him repeatedly, a free press that criticizes him without restraint, and an active opposition that unseated him in 2021, is routinely called fascist in illiberal-left rhetoric and opinion writing.

A fair-minded critic would note part of the disparity is about implication rather than pure favoritism. US-based activists frame Israel as “their” government’s responsibility because of American aid and diplomatic cover, in a way Iran’s domestic repression isn’t. That is a legitimate point and worth conceding. But it does not fully explain the asymmetry, since the same activist coalitions organize heavily against Saudi conduct in Yemen and against US arms sales more broadly. Implication by American aid does not, by itself, account for the near-total silence on Hamas’s governance of the population it claims to represent.

One correction worth making before this goes further, since it is the kind of detail a hostile fact-checker will use to dismiss everything else. The US-Israel relationship is not simple one-way charity, but it is also not accurately described as Israel paying for most of its own aid. The current Memorandum of Understanding, covering 2019 through 2028, provides $3.8 billion annually in Foreign Military Financing, grant aid that Israel does not repay. Where reciprocity is real: Israel funds the large majority of its total defense budget itself, with the US grant supplementing roughly 15 to 20 percent depending on the year, and the 2019 deal is phasing out Israel’s ability to spend that aid on its own domestic defense industry, requiring nearly all of it to be spent on US manufacturers by 2028, which returns much of the money to American jobs and industry. Intelligence sharing runs in both directions under formal frameworks, with Israeli signals intelligence and cyber capability, including widely reported contributions to disrupting Iranian nuclear and missile programs, feeding directly into US strategic interests. This is a negotiated alliance with real reciprocal value, not a client-state relationship, and treating it as one-directional understates both Israel’s own financial contribution and what flows back to the United States.

The Point

None of this proves the illiberal left is “worse” than anything on the right, and that is not the exercise. The exercise is consistency. If “fascist” now means authoritarian-coded intolerance that suppresses opposition through coercion rather than argument, the word points in more than one direction, and it points hardest at people who have spent a decade building institutions to do exactly that, while reserving their loudest condemnation for a constitutionally constrained ally and staying largely silent on regimes that score closer to the real thing.

Call it what it is. Just make sure the standard you are applying to Trump, and to Netanyahu, is the same one you are willing to apply to Tehran, to Hamas, and to yourself.

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