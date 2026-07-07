Cary M. Silverman

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Art Wilkins
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Iran’s clerical religious state is a pan- Islamist Salafist state. Notably, Hamas is Sunni and Iran is Shia. What explains the merger of Shia and Sunni causes? Iran and its satellites are in preparation for the Mahdi and the worldwide Muslim State that the Mahdi assumes. It is parallel to the pan-Nazi state that almost happened. Iran is a fascist state.

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