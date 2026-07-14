An AP-NORC poll released this month found that American Jews view Zohran Mamdani — a democratic socialist mayor who won’t condemn “globalize the intifada,” skipped the Israel Parade, and has pledged to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in New York — more favorably than the sitting Prime Minister of Israel. Forty-four percent favorable to Mamdani. Thirty-two percent to Netanyahu.

Read that again. Not among progressive activists. Not among the religiously unaffiliated fringe of American Jewish life. Among Jewish adults nationwide, in a poll designed and weighted to represent the whole community.

Some of the coverage treated this as a curiosity. It isn’t. It’s a diagnostic.

The Numbers That Actually Matter

Buried under the Mamdani/Netanyahu headline are figures that deserve far more attention than they’ve gotten:

Seven percent of American Jews say Hamas’s October 7 massacre was justified. Fourteen percent say Hamas’s refusal to disarm after the ceasefire was justified. Thirty percent believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, and another 21 percent won’t say it hasn’t.

Set aside, for a moment, the genocide question — that’s a claim about wartime conduct and proportionality, one where reasonable people, including plenty who support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, land in different places. It’s not the alarming number. The alarming number is the 7 percent, and the 14 percent behind it. That’s not a critique of Netanyahu’s war strategy. That’s an excuse for the deliberate murder of 1,200 people, and for the continued holding of hostages. When one in fourteen American Jews can look at the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and call it justified, something has broken that goes well past politics.

Who Are These Jews?

The AP-NORC topline data is worth sitting with, because it undercuts the easy explanation. This isn’t a sample of disaffected twenty-somethings raised without synagogue attendance. It’s older than the general population — 36 percent are 60 or older, versus 28 percent of all adults. It’s wealthier: 29 percent report household income over $150,000, more than double the national rate. It’s more educated: 55 percent hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. And it’s concentrated in the Northeast and the coasts, suburban rather than urban, 87 percent white.

These are not marginal figures in American Jewish life. This is the demographic center of gravity — the donors, the synagogue board members, the parents paying day school tuition. And 59 percent identify as Democrats, versus 40 percent of the country as a whole.

That partisan tilt, I’d argue, is doing more work than religious observance or ideology in explaining the Mamdani numbers. Jewish Democrats are extending him the same benefit of the doubt they’d extend any Democrat — a reflex of tribal loyalty that doesn’t appear to be contingent on anything he’s actually done for the community he now governs. Fifty-one percent of Jewish Democrats say the U.S. is too supportive of Israel. That’s not a fringe position within the coalition. It’s close to a majority view.

The Canary Still Sings

I’ve written before that Jewish safety has historically tracked something larger than any one government’s popularity — a sense that Jews are watched for weakness, and that weakness invites consequence. I’ll resist overreaching on that argument here, because the honest version of it is contested, and deserves to be argued rather than asserted. Antisemitic incidents in New York rose sharply after October 7 even as Israel was at its most militarily assertive point in decades — which tells you the relationship between Israeli strength and diaspora safety is looser and more complicated than the simplest version of the deterrence theory assumes.

But something else in the poll doesn’t require that argument at all. Sixty-three percent of Jewish adults say antisemitism is an extremely or very serious problem in America today. That number sits uneasily next to the 44 percent who view Mamdani favorably — a mayor who has repeatedly separated anti-Zionism from antisemitism in principle while the line between them blurs in practice, at protests outside his own city’s synagogues.

New York currently has one dependable safeguard on this front, and it isn’t the mayor. It’s Jessica Tisch, the NYPD Commissioner Mamdani kept on largely as a campaign concession to reassure the very voters this poll describes. Tisch is unapologetically Jewish — she wore a Star of David to her swearing-in, has spoken openly about her faith at the ADL’s podium, and has personally apologized to a congregation for police failing to secure a synagogue entrance. She is also, notably, from a family worth an estimated ten billion dollars — precisely the kind of concentrated wealth Mamdani has built a political career arguing shouldn’t exist. He needs her legitimacy more than he’ll ever admit, and the irony of a democratic socialist mayor’s Jewish community feeling safer because of a billionaire heiress he kept on as a political concession should not be lost on anyone. That arrangement has held so far. It is also, by construction, fragile: contingent on one appointee’s independence, not on any commitment the mayor has made himself.

Naming the Fire, Funding the Match

Here is the disconnect that should trouble every one of the 44 percent, and it isn’t abstract. Sixty-three percent of Jewish adults call antisemitism an extremely or very serious problem in America today. Fine. Now look at who they’re extending goodwill to.

Mamdani has, for years, refused to condemn “globalize the intifada” as anything more than language he won’t police. He has called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide. His own appointments director resigned after “greedy Jews” surfaced in her past writing, and a campaign staffer was let go over open support for Hamas.

And then there’s his wife. Rama Duwaji liked more than seventy Instagram posts in the immediate aftermath of October 7 that celebrated the massacre — posts describing the attack as “breaking the walls of apartheid,” praising the storming of the border fence, and, most grotesquely, one dismissing the New York Times’ documented findings of Hamas’s sexual violence as a “fabricated” hoax. She illustrated an essay for Susan Abulhawa, a writer who has called Israelis and Jews “vampires,” “parasites,” and “cockroaches” — and continued the slurs publicly afterward, crowing about Mamdani’s “capitulation to zionist power” when he finally, belatedly, called her rhetoric “reprehensible.” Israel’s own Ministry for Diaspora Affairs has since moved to bar Duwaji from entering the country. Mamdani’s answer to all of it has been to call his wife a private citizen — as if the closest voice in his household is a footnote rather than a window into what he actually tolerates.

This is not guilt by association. It is a pattern, sustained across a campaign and now a mayoralty, in which the people closest to Mamdani keep saying the quiet part, and Mamdani keeps responding with the same practiced distance: disagreement without consequence, criticism without rupture. Jewish New Yorkers do not get to parse the gap between what a leader says at a podium and what he tolerates at his own dinner table. They live in it — in Crown Heights, in Borough Park, outside Park East Synagogue. A community that can hold both of these truths at once — antisemitism is a serious and rising danger, and this is a leader I’ll extend favorability to — isn’t making a considered political judgment. It’s performing a form of denial, and calling it nuance.

Here is where I’ll depart from studied neutrality and say plainly what I believe: this is not a private lifestyle choice. When 44 percent of American Jews extend goodwill to a mayor who won’t disavow “globalize the intifada,” and when even a small minority can rationalize October 7 or Hamas’s refusal to disarm, they are not just gambling with their own safety. Antisemitism has never respected the fine distinctions liberal American Jews draw between themselves and the Jew down the street, in Crown Heights or Tel Aviv or Buenos Aires. A synagogue vandalized in Queens does not check the congregant’s voter registration first. History and current events alike suggest that when Jewish political cover erodes — when the loudest Jewish voices in the room are the ones giving quarter to the ideology that targets Jews collectively — the consequences fall on Orthodox and secular, Zionist and anti-Zionist alike. That is the real cost of this poll: a slice of American Jewry, comfortable, educated, and well-intentioned, is trading collective security for a progressive alignment that has shown no reciprocal loyalty in return. This is myopia with a bill that others will be forced to pay.

What the Numbers Ask of Us

I don’t think most of the 44 percent see themselves as endangering anyone, least of all themselves. They’d say they’re separating criticism of a government from opposition to Jewish safety, the same distinction Mamdani claims for himself. Whether that distinction survives contact with a synagogue protest chanting “globalize the intifada” is the actual argument to have — not an accusation that they’ve forgotten history, but a case that the distinction they’re relying on doesn’t hold up as well as they think it does.

That argument is winnable. It doesn’t need hyperbole, and it doesn’t need analogies to regimes whose machinery of destruction bears no real resemblance to anything on offer today. It needs the numbers, stated plainly, and put to the people who produced them.

Seven percent of us can look at October 7 and call it justified. That’s the sentence this poll should have led with.

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