This week, the Democratic Socialists of America formally unveiled “Workers Deserve More,” the group’s rebooted governing platform — years in the drafting, ratified by its national leadership, and now binding on any candidate who wants DSA’s endorsement. The document calls for abolishing the U.S. Senate, eliminating the presidency in favor of a legislature-controlled executive, replacing the Supreme Court with a judiciary “subordinate to Congress,” defunding the Department of War, and extending the franchise to noncitizens and the incarcerated. It was drafted over several months by committee, approved by the DSA’s National Political Committee, and will be distributed in print at the organization’s Chicago summit this month.

In the spirit of David Letterman, here is my top 10 reasons for why this platform definitely isn’t radical.

Top 10 Reasons DSA’s New Platform Definitely Isn’t Radical

10 — Abolishing the Senate. Because who needs institutional friction when you have vibes.

9 — Abolishing the presidency too. One branch of government was clearly one too many.

8 — Replacing the Supreme Court with a judiciary “subordinate to Congress.” Checks and balances was just capitalism gaslighting you.

7 — Defunding the Department of War. Peace through unilateral disarmament worked great for everyone who tried it.

6 — Full voting rights for noncitizens. Democracy means everyone votes. Except the Senate. That one has to go.

5 — A federal wealth tax and public ownership of “leading corporations.” Nothing says efficient governance like the DMV running Amazon.

4 — The 32-hour work week. Somebody still has to defund the Department of War in the other eight hours.

3 — Multi-party democracy replacing the two-party system. Because what America needs is more parties arguing about whether to abolish the Senate.

2 — Candidates must align their campaigns with this document to get endorsed. Not inspired by it. Aligned with it.

1 — This wasn’t drafted in someone’s basement. It was written by committee, ratified by 120,000 members, and it’s already deciding who runs for Congress — and who wins.

The joke, if it ever was one, is over. The Democratic Party had a choice. It could have drawn a line — told DSA-aligned candidates to run as what they are, a third party, and let voters decide whether “abolish the Senate” belongs in American governance. Instead, the party let them run under its own banner, took their votes, took their volunteers, took their energy, and said nothing while a mayor, state legislators, and members of Congress signed their names to a document that scraps two of three branches of government and defunds the military. That is not tolerance. That is not a “big tent.” That is co-authorship.

Every Democrat who shares a ballot line with a candidate bound by this platform, every consultant who tells you these are just “energetic young organizers,” every party chair who won’t say the word “no” to 120,000 members demanding loyalty oaths from their endorsees — they own this now. The party is too afraid to evict the squatters. And squatters, left alone long enough, don’t stay in the spare room. They end up owning the house.

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